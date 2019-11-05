November: Month of the Holy Souls…

“Remember that you have only one soul; that you have only one death to die; that you have only one life, which is short and has to be lived by you alone; and there is only one Glory, which is eternal. If you do this, there will be many things about which you care nothing…” (St Teresa of Avila)
As ever, we remember the souls of the faithful departed during the month of November, praying for them and perhaps seeking indulgences to be applied to them. So, share your favourite prayers and hymns, quotes from saints, books and edifying stories which may help us to understand better the reality of Purgatory – in order to
1. prepare for it Or
2. avoid it altogether [recommended!]
My favourite Holy Souls hymn? Well …
They are waiting for our petitions
They are waiting for our petitions silent and calm,
Their lips no prayer can utter, no suppliant psalm.
We have made the all too weary, with long delay,
For the souls in their still agony, good Christian pray.
Requiescant in pace, requiescant in pace.
For the souls thou holdest dearest, let prayers arise,
The voice of love is mighty and will pierce the skies.
Waste not in selfish weeping one precious day,
But speeding thy love to heaven, good Christian pray.
Requiescant in pace, requiescant in pace.
Sarto,
My favourite, too, and I am just astonished that it is STILL not available to hear on YouTube. Amazing.
Truth be told, we should pray for the Holy Souls every day in the hope that at least one of them prays for us when they reach Heaven. I pray the prayer of St Gertrude and offer Holy Rosary daily for the Holy Souls. In November, we should redouble our efforts ….
Ruddy Farmer,
That’s wonderful, to offer a daily Rosary specifically for the Holy Souls. I do remember them, but (perhaps selfishly) naming deceased family members and friends, not more generally. At school we were taught to pray for the soul most in need, furthest away from Heaven and also the soul closest to entering Heaven. I occasionally remember that, but I can’t pretend to be as devoted to the Holy Souls as I ought to be – which I hope doesn’t come back to haunt me (literally) in due course 😀
You mention the prayer of St Gertrude the Great so I thought I’d copy it to paste here for those who may not know it (although it is published in the link to the indulgences page in my introduction above):
Eternal Father, I offer You the most Precious Blood of Your Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the Holy Souls in Purgatory, for all sinners everywhere, for sinners in the universal Church, those in my own home and within my family. Amen.
I agree, Ruddy Farmer, and I think most Catholics do pray for the Holy Souls regularly apart from November. I know I do.
Here is one of my favourite November hymns, although this priest is singing a different tune to the one I know – still nice, though:
Michaela,
A lovely hymn but not one I’ve heard in any parish in which I’ve lived.
I’ve been reading some amazing stories about apparitions from Purgatory. There are stories about Padre Pio being visited by souls from Purgatory at this link
https://gloria.tv/post/QvY4iVJymF7i6Zhq3AV2dizNN
But I found the section on “degrees of Purgatory” really rivetting. That section begins with this very encouraging evidence that even the most unexpected souls can be saved, through God’s mercy:-
“I can tell you about the different degrees of Purgatory because I have passed through them. In the great Purgatory there are several stages. In the lowest and most painful, it is like a temporary hell, and here there are the sinners who have committed terrible crimes during life and whose death surprised them in that state. It was almost a miracle that they were saved, and often by the prayers of holy parents or other pious persons. Sometimes they did not even have time to confess their sins and the world thought them lost, but God, whose mercy is infinite, gave them at the moment of death the contrition necessary for their salvation on account of one or more good actions which they performed during life. For such souls, Purgatory is terrible. It is a real hell with this difference, that in hell they curse God, whereas we bless Him and thank Him for having saved us.
Fidelis
Some very striking stories in that link – I’ve not had time to read them all, but very interested in doing so later.
Here’s one which I heard first hand from a priest who was visiting my grandfather some years ago.
He told us that when he used to visit a convent to offer morning Mass, he would sometimes see one of the Sisters, whom he didn’t recognise, at the garden gate, working quietly/pottering around – I’m not sure what she was doing.
She would say “Good morning, Father” and he would reply, but after a few days he noticed that she was never at the Mass in the convent chapel, so he asked the Superior about her.
The Mother Superior said “Oh, so you’ve seen her?” Then she told him that the Sister had been a member of the Community who had died some years previously but every now and then she appeared in and around the convent.
Father promised to offer Mass for her, believing she was a troubled soul from Purgatory, and, sure enough, after he had offered the Mass, she did not appear again.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light, shine upon them, may they rest in peace. Amen.
Next time you’re in Rome, visit the Holy Souls museum in a small church not far from the Vatican. The evidence that Purgatory exists is there for all with eyes to see.
Ruddy Farmer,
A command under obedience from the holiest ever pope on earth (still to come, obviously!) would not encourage me to visit Rome ever again. I’ve been twice and the fact that I survived the horrendous road conditions, with drivers ignoring traffic lights and pedestrian crossings, means that it is nothing short of a miracle that I’m still here.
So, thank you for that information, but I have a feeling that it won’t be all that long before I see the evidence for Purgatory, first hand.
Priest’s strong sermon who mentions quote from St John of the Cross ” it is easier for God to create a soul from nothing than it is to purify it”
John,
I’ve not had time to hear that entire sermon but I took a quick look at the comments below and noticed this one:
The priest didn’t make any error, but just to clarify (14:20) St. Faustina is not in purgatory until the end of time. Quote from her diary… “Which do you prefer, suffer now for one day in PURGATORY or for a short while on earth? I replied, ‘Jesus, I want to suffer in PURGATORY, and I want to suffer also the greatest pains on earth, even if it were until the end of the world.’ Jesus said, One [of the two] is enough; you will go back to earth, and there you will suffer much, but not for long…'”
I think it’s important to note that the Divine Mercy devotion & Sr Faustina’s canonisation may well be among those which will be re-examined in the future, when sanity is restored to Holy Mother Church. We have a policy here of not drawing on any of the modern / fast-tracked “saints” unless it is clear that they would have been canonised under the traditional system – when each candidate was rigorously examined, not least by the Devil’s Advocate.
For your interest, below is a link to our blog discussion on this topic, back in 2014…
https://catholictruthblog.com/2014/04/24/is-the-divine-mercy-devotion-catholic/
I’m sure the sermon is helpful but I just want us all to remember that modernism is so widespread and errors abundant, not least in the uncritical acceptance of certain alleged private revelations and canonisations, that we need to – as I heard one priest say some years ago – “listen to everything with three ears”! Goodness only knows what he’s saying now!
Editor
I tend to agree with you about the divine mercy devotions.The picture of Our Lord in the devotion was off putting and maybe was meant to deflect from The Sacred Heart.
Therefore I have never read any of the divine mercy devotions.