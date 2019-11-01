Fr Despard: Silent Protest Planned… 

The short (around 15 minutes) protest will be held on 16 November, 12 noon, outside St Gerard’s Church, Fleming road. Bellshill, ML4 1NF
Manifestly, Fr Despard is being treated extremely unfairly, and for what reason? For whistleblowing. For seeking to expose the extent of homosexuality within the ranks of the priesthood in Scotland. He was suspended from the active ministry and threatened with various law suits from individuals who did not follow through on their threats. The then Bishop, Joseph Devine, promised a thorough investigation into Fr Despard’s claims about homosexual clergy but that has not materialised either.
It is a disgrace that Fr Despard has been left for six years without a parish; at a time of acute priest shortages, he is not being allowed to live his vocation in service to the people of the Diocese of Motherwell. Yet, at least one known “gay” activist priest in the same Diocese has been permitted to work with the LGBT+ lobby to ensure that children in Scottish schools are indoctrinated with the “diversity” agenda.
Bloggers and readers are encouraged to join in the silent protest in support of Fr Despard, which is effectively challenging the Bishop to explain how, on earth, he can justify discriminating against this priest any longer.
Today is the Feast of All Saints, and a Holy Day of Obligation, so I recommend that we all remember Father Despard at Mass today, with prayers for his spiritual sustenance and perseverance as this testing time continues for him
It is, without a shred of doubt, a disgrace that Fr Despard remains suspended for seeking to highlight the problem of homosexuality within the Church in Scotland while others, who openly cause scandal by actively promoting LGBT+ “rights” are counted among the “priests in good standing”. It’s yet another example of the diabolical disorientation foretold by Our Lady at Fatima.
To mark the Feast, then, and as a prayer for Fr Despard, below enjoy the hymn “For All the Saints”…
For all the saints, who from their labours rest,
Who Thee by faith before the world confessed,
Thy name, O Jesus, be forever blest—
Alleluia, Alleluia!
Oh, may Thy soldiers, faithful, true, and bold,
Fight as the saints who nobly fought of old,
And win with them the victor’s crown of gold—
Alleluia, Alleluia!
From earth’s wide bounds, from ocean’s farthest coast,
Through gates of pearl streams in the countless host,
Singing to Father, Son, and Holy Ghost—
Alleluia, Alleluia!
That’s a beautiful video / hymn. Happy Feast to all CT bloggers.
Praying for Fr Despard especially today.
I agree – that’s a beautiful video and hymn – a very happy Feast to all.
Also, will pray especially for Fr Despard on this holy day.
Happy Feast of All Saints everyone!
I am appalled at the way Fr Despard is being treated. He has been singled out for punishment when he deserves praise for trying to expose the homosexual cabal within the Church in Scotland.
I’ll certainly remember him at Mass today and I’ll spread the word about the protest meeting.
It’s an absolute scandal that this priest is being left to languish without a parish when we are so short of priests. It seems obvious that this is vengeful. I don’t remember the Cambuslang priest who was splashed across the tabloids more than once being suspended once the investigations were complete. The bishop stood by him quite publicly, if my memory serves. Why is Fr Despard being treated differently, as if we didn’t know. The Cambuslang priest is pro-LGBT rights and Fr Despard is not. This then raises quite a few questions about the diocese, bishop etc.
Yes, I will pray for Fr Despard today – I’m not really given to “protests” but I can spread the word and be with the group in spirit on 16 November. Well done them for their courage.
Thank you to those who have commented so far – I’ve now emailed the link to this thread to the Chancellor the the Diocese of Motherwell, to let the Bishop know that we are discussing the matter.
This is one of the worst cases I’ve ever heard of, a priest being suspended as a punishment for trying to protect people from homosexual priests. You’d think that with the scandals in the USA, with McCarrick and the revelations from Archbishop Vigano, that the Bishop of Motherwell would tread with caution, but no, I agree, they are looking for revenge.
Why is the press not following this up and demanding a public investigation, as was promised six years ago?
The old saying “there’s no smoke without fire” comes to mind.
I would love to know who the 24% are who voted “no” to Fr Despard being reinstated as PP. What are they on?
Maybe he should think about looking into other possibilities – can a priest who is suspended for such an obviously unjust reason, not apply, e.g. to a religious Order?
Also, I know someone said on the blog a while back that he was not “into” the traditional Faith and Mass but maybe he will re-think that now, between his own experience of injustice and the scandal of pagan idol-worship in the Vatican. There is a definite link between the creating of a new Mass and the scandals to follow.
I’ll certainly pray for him, in the hope that he begins to join up the dots connecting his own situation with the rise of modernism in the post-Vatican II Church.
This short video gives a quick overview of the damage done by the changed Mass –
Laura,
I agree about the new Mass – that’s where the smoke of Satan got a foothold and we are reaping the consequences now. As is Fr Despard, even if he doesn’t realise it yet. I pray that he does come to realise it.
It is disgraceful that Fr Despard is being kept in limbo like this. Especially, as others have noted, when we are told there is a shortage of priests.
The matter should be been brought to a head asap, rather than allowed to fester for years. It reflects very badly on Bishop Toal.
One is tempted to wonder if he has something to hide himself, or are the levers of power in his diocese in fact controlled by others?
Is there nothing Fr Despard can do to end this situation? I know priests take their vows to their diocese seriously but – in this circumstance – could Fr not perhaps ask to be incardinated into another diocese and return to ministry that way? Might that not be a solution?
I can think of an example of a priest in the Archdiocese of Glasgow who is also kept “on ice” in a similar fashion, though I do not know the reasons for that (nor are they my business).
However, safe to say – no wonder there is a shortage of priests when Bishops do not let the few clergy they have function.
In both these diocese, the inactive men both seem to be reliable priests yet both dioceses have, shall we say, rather flamboyant clergy mincing around at will.
Gabriel Syme,
I guess another bishop wouldn’t be too willing to incardinae a suspended priest. I remember reading about the hassle which Fr Gruner had and in the end he managed to get a bishop in India to incardinate him. That was another major injustice.
I meant to say that I always think it is ironic that Pope Paul VI said that “from somewhere, the smoke of Satan has entered the Church” when he is the pope who gave us the new Mass! Did he really not see the connection? A new Mass after centuries of a Mass which gave us saints and martyrs and then almost right away, a new Mass that brings us what we saw in that video, plus scandals galore? I can’t believe he didn’t see the connection.
I wonder if future Church historians will call this Vatican II era “the era of persecuted priests.” Persecuted for telling the truth, that is, persecuted by their own shepherds, persecuted for being faithful to their vocation (in other words, for more than just being whistle-blowers about homosexual clergy) – and NOT persecuted by the state, as in the Roman Empire or under Julian the Apostate.
And since the election of Pope Francis, they are also being verbally persecuted – endlessly brow-beaten, and, I would speculate, threatened behind the scenes – for their fidelity, by the Vicar of Christ!
The LesFemmes blog has an entire section on “Persecuted Priests,” all of the above variety:
http://www.lesfemmes-thetruth.org/index.htm
RCA Victor,
I copied that page directly – it’s really very interesting, but shocking
You are probably right about future Church historians singling out the treatment of faithful priests for particular mention – it’s beyond the pale that Fr Despard is suspended but the other priests he exposed in his book are still in post, without any of the promised investigation having been carried out. That is a total disgrace..
He’s in exactly the same position as Archbishop Vigano who has had to go into hiding because of his whistleblowing which led to the defrocking of Cardinal McCarrick, now plain Mr McCarrick. It’s the faithful priests/bishops who are being persecuted while the guilty ones continue as before.
A happy Feast of All Saints to everyone at CT, although it’s not so easy to celebrate a feast when such injustice is going on.