Priest: Fatima Warnings Fulfilled in Amazon Synod – Worst Fears Realised…

October 25, 2019

Comment: 

As the priest interviewed in the video indicates, silence is not an option at this late stage in the crisis. We must all speak out now, in every way possible, to highlight the “new pathways” being pursued by Pope Francis, to create what is, in fact, a new Church, opposed to the Church founded by Christ, true God and true Man.   It is difficult to see how anyone, priest, religious or lay person, can remain silent at this point and still be confident of salvation.  Or is this a case of “the lady doth protest too much?”

