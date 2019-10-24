Feast of Saint Raphael: Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Dr John Dunn RIP

It is with much sadness that I have learned of the death of Dr John James Dunn.

Dr John Dunn passed away peacefully this morning at 7.a.m. It is a great consolation to reflect on the fact that he has been taken on his final journey today, the Feast of the archangel Saint Raphael, the patron saint of travellers.

May his soul rest in peace.

Further information about funeral arrangements will follow as soon as confirmed, within the next 24/36 hours. *

* Update…

Body will be received on evening of Friday, 1st November, at 7pm in St Mary’s, 89 Abercromby Street, Bridgeton, Glasgow, G40 2DQ, with Rosary recited as per Dr Dunn’s wishes.

Traditional Latin Funeral Mass, 12 noon, Saturday, 2nd November.

Please pray for the consolation of Dr Dunn’s family – Father Stephen Dunn, John, Catherine, Simon and James.

This thread will remain open to allow bloggers to express sympathy, and promise prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and for the consolation of the family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him; may he rest in peace. Amen.

