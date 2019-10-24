Feast of Saint Raphael: Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Dr John Dunn RIP

It is with much sadness that I have learned of the death of Dr John James Dunn.
Dr John Dunn passed away peacefully this morning at 7.a.m. It is a great consolation to reflect on the fact that he has been taken on his final journey today, the Feast of the archangel Saint Raphael, the patron saint of travellers.
May his soul rest in peace.
Further information about funeral arrangements will follow as soon as confirmed, within the next 24/36 hours. *
* Update…
Body will be received on evening of Friday, 1st November, at 7pm in St Mary’s, 89 Abercromby Street, Bridgeton, Glasgow, G40 2DQ, with Rosary recited as per Dr Dunn’s wishes.
Traditional Latin Funeral Mass, 12 noon, Saturday, 2nd November.
Please pray for the consolation of Dr Dunn’s family – Father Stephen Dunn, John, Catherine, Simon and James.
This thread will remain open to allow bloggers to express sympathy, and promise prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and for the consolation of the family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him; may he rest in peace. Amen.
My sincere sympathy to all the family – I can’t speak highly enough of Dr John Dunn, who was a truly humble soul, imbued with a thoroughly Catholic apostolic spirit. It is a great consolation to reflect on the fact that he has been taken on his final journey on the Feast of the patron saint of travellers, the archangel, Saint Raphael.
Dr John would attend everything possible in defence of and promotion of the Faith. He unfailingly supported Catholic Truth events – public rosaries, conferences etc. And actively supported our work right from the beginning – as did his brother, Father Gerard Dunn, RIP.
Dr Dunn regularly attended the Masses which I attend in Glasgow, both on Sundays and weekdays, and he is also well known in the Edinburgh church. He would join us in the tearoom after Mass and loved to talk about the way Our Lady, in her Immaculate Heart, would triumph in the end, and the current scandal-ridden crisis would come to an end at that time. He showed a great love of Our Lady, and after the death of another wonderful reader and friend of Catholic Truth (Sean Lyons), he took on the job of working with my niece to promote Fatima Center literature at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Balornock, where he would sometimes attend the traditional Mass. He was a truly zealous soul – my niece said she couldn’t keep up with the supply of literature required and is actually now awaiting the latest delivery!
I have many happy memories of John over the years, and some very entertaining stories about his character. For now, though, I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the family and to promise my prayers, for what they are worth, for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace
I can’t say I knew Dr John Dunn but he sounds like a wonderful Catholic man.
My sincere good wishes to the family at this sad time and my prayers for the repose of his soul. RIP.
May I also add my condolences to the family of Dr John Dunn and I too will add my prayers, for the repose of his soul. May he indeed rest in peace.
I did not know Dr Dunn well, beyond a “hello” and brief chat.
I did know he was a lovely man, always with a warm smile and a kind word. He was obviously a very devout man, able to attend Church regularly even at ripe old age.
I will be sure to include him and his family in my prayers – may he rest in peace and condolences to his family.
I can’t say I knew the doctor either but I am touched that his death has come on the Feast of St Raphael, and I do promise my prayers for the repose of his soul and the comfort of his family. May he rest in peace.
Dr Dunn had a great devotion to Our Lady of Fatima and never missed the chance to spread the Message of Fatima, which I am certain he lived in his own life. Please God, he will be reaping the rewards of that devotion now. In the Catholic spirit, though, I will remember him in my prayers.
I also offer my sincere sympathy to his family who will be feeling his sad loss today.
I am very sad to learn of the death of a long-standing Catholic Truth reader and supporter. I’m guessing he was not a blogger, or that would have been mentioned, but I do agree, this is a beautiful feast day to be taken to Heaven. May he rest in peace, and may Our Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted, be with the family in their hour of sadness. RIP.
I’ve been praying for the repose of Dr Dunn’s soul today, and I wish to offer my warmest good wishes and sympathy to his family. I’m aware that he has lived to a good old age but it is always a shock and sad when we lose a parent. May he rest in peace.
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Dunn and will miss his zeal for the Faith and his wit. After Saturday morning Mass at the Edinburgh chapel some of us go through to the café for coffee, tea and cake and to put the world to rights. More often than not, John dominated the conversation keeping folk amused with his stories. Afterwards, we would go along to the Commonwealth Pool for his swim.
Someone once told me that John had been his grandfather’s doctor and he had made an appointment as he had a sore back. When he went into John’s consulting room, which had a statue of Our Lady in the corner, he told the good doctor his problem. ‘do you know why you’ve got a sore back?’ John asked his patient, who replied that he was rather hoping the doctor would tell him that. ‘Okay, I’ll tell you, you’ve got a sore back because you don’t go to Mass. Get back to Mass and your sore back will disappear.’ Apparently the man did go back to Mass and his sore back did disappear.
The last time I saw John was at Mass on October 6th. He didn’t look too well and his daughter had brought him along. She arranged lifts for him with members of the congregation for the next two Sundays. Sadly, he didn’t need them as he was taken into hospital later in the week. May he rest in peace.
Vianney,
What a fantastic story about Dr Dunn’s GP days.
One of our readers who is not online, reminded me that she was a patient of his some years ago and she thought him a wonderful doctor. She was very sad to learn of his passing. I’ve heard several stories, too, about his approach when asked about procedures troubling to the Catholic conscience – he was not shy about offering miraculous medals to certain patients!
Others, too, who are not online have expressed their sadness and hope that the family will be consoled by Our Lady at this time.
Editor,
Aye, they don’t make doctors like that anymore.
Vianney,
I am blessed in having a Catholic doctor – I’ve not had to see him more than a couple of times but since I am led to believe that he reads this blog, I need to put in a word here to say… I am blessed in having a good Catholic doctor!
Below, the funeral arrangements, which I’ve now placed in the introduction, as an “update”…
Arrangements…
And, Vianney,
I am reminded that St Raphael is also one of the patron saints of healing, so that is another reason for taking comfort in this Feast as being the day when Dr Dunn passed from this life to eternal life.