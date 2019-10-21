Mental Health: Is Wearing Our Heart on Our Sleeve Good for the Soul? 

Comment:
News commentators are enjoying dissecting the ITV documentary interview with Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, generally known as “Harry & Meghan”, in which they both speak very openly about the negative impact of their royal public life on their mental health.
The reaction from viewers has been mixed. Given that they are able to travel the globe at taxpayers’ expense, and use the camera and thick column inches in newspapers to lecture us all not to do the same (in the interests of saving the planet), there has been lots of criticism along the lines of “hypocrites”.
However, whether true or not, that’s not the purpose of this discussion. We can all be hypocrites on occasion. Right now, we are much more interested in the growing custom within once “stiff upper lip” British society, of just about everyone – royal or not – wearing their hearts on their sleeves and claiming poor mental health at every turn.
The following point was made in conversation with a friend on the topic earlier today: what, at one time, a Catholic would have offered up in silent prayer for the sake of his/her own soul, and the souls of others in spiritual danger, is now considered a matter for counselling and/or medication. Stress, anxiety, depression, you name it, there seems to be an increased sensitivity, to the point of hyper-sensitivity in many, if not most people, for – more often than not – trivial/no good reason. Lamentably, that includes Catholics. Surely, Catholics should be living on a rather higher level – notwithstanding that there will be, of course, those with genuine, diagnosed, mental health illness.
Or is the above assessment a bit too hard? Harsh, even?
I must emphasise that this thread is NOT to be seen as an opportunity to attack the monarchy. It doesn’t matter whether we are monarchists, royalists or just a right royal pain – the purpose of this discussion is as stated in the introduction. Any nasty comments about the royal family will be deleted the minute I see them – but I’m not expecting to see any… kinda… This is merely a “just in case” / “don’t even think about” reminder to any closet republicans among us…
I’m not a monarchist, myself, (although I’m very interested in them, they are part of the history of the UK and I love history, just don’t ask me for a date… cough, if you know what I mean, and I have to say I definitely prefer them to a President Johnson, Corbyn,Swinson or Sturgeon); simply put,I see this interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a good opportunity to clarify our thinking on issues of mental health and the spiritual life.
Mental health is very much a topic these days – it’s raised in just about every discussion/debating programme on all channels, so this is an opportunity to see how our Catholic Faith contributes (or not) to dealing with the relevant issues.
Over to you lot!
Just read your Article there Ed and your correct in a Sense But the old saying If You Haven’t Walked The Walk Etc applies very much in especially Anxiety. I have shared before with you on the stupid sayings of Islamaphobia and Homophobia. These are not Phobias as a Phobia is an Irrational Fear that Usually ( and I can only speak for myself is something that happens in Life ) as for Islamaphobia I know why I fear Islam and I know why I fear Homosexuality. As for myself especially in my 20s I do not know how many trains and buses I exited from because of Claustrophobia. This all started by being in a Severe Crish at a Football Match . I always think God Help those at the Ibrox Disaster and Hillsbourgh Disaster of not only the ones who were killed but also of the ones who can remember the Very Life being Squeezed From their Lungs but lived they like me are scarred for Life . The Human Brain of course is a Marvellous Organ but it especially will retain anything that threatens it . Of course prayer and my Catholic Faith has saved me on many occasions. I personally am Blessed and I know it because had I Died in that Crush I would not have had a clue of what Life was really about. There have been much too many God Incidences in my Life and the Prayers said to Our Blessed Lady for me were Legion.
FOOF,
Of course, as I said in my introduction, there are genuine cases of mental illness and these should never be under-estimated, let alone ignored. The situations which you describe would have been horrendous for those involved and it is not surprising that they left emotional scars.
There are, however, I would venture, cases where “poor mental health” is a euphemism for certain other things – because, in my own (albeit limited) experience, I find that those with genuine mental health problems do not use the “I’m frightfully sensitive person, please don’t hurt my feelings…” line, as a means of punishing someone who may, e.g. have inadvertently offended them. I’m sure we’ve all witnessed that particular form of bullying. On the contrary, the people I’ve met who suffer with genuine issues of poor mental health and well-being are at pains to face up to conflict, disagreement, (Brexit!) whatever, and don’t expect to be treated with kid gloves at every turn.
I hope that clarifies my meaning, somewhat. I have every sympathy with those genuinely suffering from poor mental health. I’m just not convinced that everyone IS suffering, who claims the condition.
DR. JOHN DUNN – UPDATE…
I’ve just received news that Dr John Dunn’s condition has declined over the last few days and “it is looking like he is approaching the finishing line” – a reference to St Paul’s expression of Christian hope: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Please pray very hard for Dr John at this very serious moment in his life, as – it seems – he is soon to appear before his Lord and his God.
Jesus mercy! Mary, help!
Thank you Editor. John will be sadly missed at the Edinburgh chapel where he is a very popular person.
Vianney,
And in our Glasgow chapel – he is frequently in attendance, not only at Sunday Masses but weekdays as well.
N O T I C E . . .
Would bloggers please include prayers for one of our English bloggers, Therese, who underwent an operation last Friday and is recovering from that, now also facing the prospect of an appointment with a cardiologist – again with the possibility of surgery on the horizon.
As you can imagine, this is a cause of some concern, so I’ve promised to post this request for your prayers, for which Therese is very grateful indeed.
Thank you all.