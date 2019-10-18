Extinction Rebellion: Priest Protester Making An Idiot of Himself – Clown! 

In case you think this is a one-off maverick – think again. His Order is fully behind him – click here

I emailed via the Order’s website as follows but, as ever, I’m not holding my breath for a reply. After all, as one friend said, these folk are never going to be taking part in pro-life protests – they won’t want humans polluting the planet. Clowns.

MY EMAIL VIA THE PASSIONISTS’ WEBSITE

From the Editor, Catholic Truth…



I am preparing to launch a blog discussion about the priest who participated in the extinction rebellion protest atop a train, so in the interests of fairness and balance, I wanted to check if and when this same priest has ever participated in any pro-life gathering or are there copies of letters you may be able to provide where he has written to MPs etc. on the subject of the murder of unborn babies or any other moral issue.

Also, is he aware of the letter sent by 500 climate scientists to the UN offering evidence to prove that there is NO climate emergency.

I look forward to your early reply.

Thank you [Ends].



Comments invited…

…because, having watched that idiot on the news (I assume it is the same idiot who was pulled from the train)* I am, frankly, speechless that he is a priest. Over to you!

* As corrected below in the comments, this is not the case. The protester pulled by the commuters from the top of the train was yet another idiot, at another station. I remain speechless, however, that any priest would behave in such a juvenile manner. Clown.