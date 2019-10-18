Extinction Rebellion: Priest Protester Making An Idiot of Himself – Clown! 

In case you think this is a one-off maverick – think again. His Order is fully behind him – click here
I emailed via the Order’s website as follows but, as ever, I’m not holding my breath for a reply. After all, as one friend said, these folk are never going to be taking part in pro-life protests – they won’t want humans polluting the planet. Clowns.
MY EMAIL VIA THE PASSIONISTS’ WEBSITE
From the Editor, Catholic Truth…
I am preparing to launch a blog discussion about the priest who participated in the extinction rebellion protest atop a train, so in the interests of fairness and balance, I wanted to check if and when this same priest has ever participated in any pro-life gathering or are there copies of letters you may be able to provide where he has written to MPs etc. on the subject of the murder of unborn babies or any other moral issue.
Also, is he aware of the letter sent by 500 climate scientists to the UN offering evidence to prove that there is NO climate emergency.
I look forward to your early reply.
Thank you [Ends].
Comments invited…
…because, having watched that idiot on the news (I assume it is the same idiot who was pulled from the train)* I am, frankly, speechless that he is a priest. Over to you!
* As corrected below in the comments, this is not the case. The protester pulled by the commuters from the top of the train was yet another idiot, at another station. I remain speechless, however, that any priest would behave in such a juvenile manner. Clown.
What a coincidence, before I was converted to tradition I considered a Passionist vocation and I was in touch with Fr Newell. I also met a Passionist vocations director. I asked him if I could learn to say the TLM if I pursued a priestly vocation with the order. He said the order wouldn’t teach me itself, but would prevent me. Also, he jokingly said the TLM was an occasion of sin, as if a priest omitted something in the Mass, it was classed as a sin.
Fr Newell said I should consider a vocation with the Oratorians.
“Idiot” and “clown” are exactly the right words to describe this priest. What a disgrace he is.
Catholic Convert 1, you made a narrow escape there. The Passionists used to be a wonderful Order, did fantastic work giving retreats, but look at them now. Fools!
I think this is interesting – one of the rebels admitting the train protest was an own goal.
Given that these trains are electric i.e. “green”! they really are a bunch of clowns.
MM
That point about the trains being electric etc has been made in the news interviews that I’ve seen. Talk about idiocy, with bells on…
This discussion is really interesting – calls the climate change scare “a massive lie” – you just don’t get the facts or any alternative view on the mainstream media.
Josephine,
Thank you for that – as always, Brendan O’Neill is on the button. He is a Brexiteer, as well, frequently appearing on news programmes, so he gets double brownie points today!
Margaret Mary,
And to think that the Passionists produced such holy priests as St. Charles of Mount Argus. Now he, as uneducated as he was, would put the Pope in his place.
CC,
One of my most precious memories from my childhood and youth, is the parish retreats we used to have, delivered by the Passionists (I was baptised by one of them in the Passionist church in Glasgow).
One week the church was packed with men and the next week it was the women’s week. The sermons were thunderous – there was standing room only every time.
Then, during the day, we would see the Passionists out in their habits, walking the streets, handing out holy pictures to all and sundry, talking to people.
How they have now turned out is just beyond sad.
This priest has got form as long as your arm. He is a founder member of the London Catholic Worker community (www.londoncatholicworker.org) – which is another eco/socialist-Marxist outfit.
In answer to Catholic Convert 1’s initial comment: “Fr Newell said I should consider a vocation with the Oratorians”. Well at least he got that much right. Far better than joining today’s Passionists and losing the Faith entirely. Blessed Dominic Barberi, pray for the Passionists.
Apropos climate change nonsense, at the risk of incurring the wrath of the attention-seeking truant Greta Thunberg, I post this 12 min video for people to digest: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/new-slam-dunk-video-exposes-global-warming-fraud-in-12-minutes?utm_source=LifeSiteNews.com&utm_campaign=da50c3f9ff-Daily%2520Headlines%2520-%2520World_COPY_600&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_12387f0e3e-da50c3f9ff-403629389
WF,
Not having a maths/scientific mind, I’ll need to look at that video in the link again… in slow motion!
I think that priest is a real joke. I’m not sure he’s the one who was pulled from the top of the train though, because that happened in London and I think he’s in Birmingham. He’s still an idiot for going on top of a very clean, electric “green” train to protest climate change, LOL!
I found a link to the letter from the 500 scientists who wrote a letter to the UN
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/there-is-no-climate-emergency-say-500-experts-in-letter-to-the-united-nations/
It was on the same day that Greta Thunberg addressed the UN, so it’s interesting that the mainstream broadcasting media didn’t mention it.
Nicky,
Thank you for posting that letter. Very useful to keep on the record.
No. The one who was pulled from the top of the train in London was Mark Ovland. Oddly enough, I became aware of his name some while back, in connection with some research I did on a neighbour (also a buddhist eco-warrior) that I had personally experienced problems with a while back. While these people claim to love humanity, in truth, they hate it and love only themselves and their own warped beliefs.
WF,
That’s interesting – I did wonder if there had been more than one idiot on top of a train – who DOES that? And the picture of this priest is different from the clown who was pulled from the train by the naturally frustrated commuters. It’s great that the tide is turning on these idiots. About time.
I must be living under a rock: this is the first time I’ve heard the expression “Extinction Rebellion.”
This useful idiot priest should go to work for the USCCB, which is all in for climate change – and open borders to boot. Hint: they receive millions of Federal dollars annually to re-settle “refugees.”
RCA Victor,
You gotta be kidding me! They are a bunch of utter idiots, who have just about taken over London where they sit in the middle of roads, climb on top of trains and chain themselves to this and that, all in the cause of building a greener world. That is, when they’re not throwing red stuff, fake blood, onto government buildings to make some obscure point. I went off just now to see if I could find a video of that, but can’t find one. Instead, I found this interview on LBC Radio (Leading the British Conversation – based in London) in which the Extinction Rebellion organiser being interviewed admits that protesters are paid. Nigel Farage, interviewer, wipes the floor with her…
Editor,
Idiots of a feather seem to flock together. Apparently the leftists have all decided that “disruption” is the preferred tactic these days. On this side of the pond, one of the most dangerous of these “disruption” groups is Antifa, which is short for “Antifascist” (because, dontcha know, President Trump is a fascist!) Except that they actually push the violence envelope as far as they can. They’ve also been categorized as a domestic terrorist group.
Antifascists acting like fascist thugs – no problem!
RCA Victor,
LOL! I wondered what “Antifa” meant when I heard it on TV. Now I know. That’s really funny.
Dear Editor,
Yes these so called environMENTALists, are a sick joke.
But is it any wonder we have priests -shall we say- on board with this nonsense when our Pope is a fully paid up member of the Marxist scam.
Btw can I mention the petition by prominent Catholics (and others) over at WMBriggs statistician to the stars ?
I do not know how to do links on the web so maybe you would be kind enough to link the e-mail I sent you recently and allow some of your contributors the opportunity to sign it.
Regards and keep up the good fight.
Patrick,
When your email arrives, I’ll certainly check it out. Thank you