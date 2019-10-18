Catholics MUST Be ProLife:Action!(3)

A 4D ultrasound test is a way of reproducing a moving image of your baby inside your womb. The 4D ultrasound uses sound waves to create this moving image. In a 3D ultrasound, you can see a three-dimensional image of your baby. A 4D ultrasound takes this experience to the next level. It creates an effect that is similar to watching a live video. Using this technology, you can see what your baby is doing at that moment inside your womb. In fact, you can even see if your baby is yawning or smiling at that particular moment!
This thread is dedicated to sharing news about pro-life issues.
Where possible, we suggest that bloggers make and respond to calls to action in defence of the unborn child – whether that entails emailing MPs or supporting various vigils etc.
Try not to simply post a link to news – publish an extract and/or make a suggestion about possible action, that will encourage readers to click your link.
Among all the crimes which can be committed against life, procured abortion has characteristics making it particularly serious and deplorable. The Second Vatican Council defines abortion, together with infanticide, as an “unspeakable crime”.54
But today, in many people’s consciences, the perception of its gravity has become progressively obscured. The acceptance of abortion in the popular mind, in behaviour and even in law itself, is a telling sign of an extremely dangerous crisis of the moral sense, which is becoming more and more incapable of distinguishing between good and evil, even when the fundamental right to life is at stake. Given such a grave situation, we need now more than ever to have the courage to look the truth in the eye and to call things by their proper name, without yielding to convenient compromises or to the temptation of self-deception. In this regard the reproach of the Prophet is extremely straightforward: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness” (Is 5:20). Especially in the case of abortion there is a widespread use of ambiguous terminology, such as “interruption of pregnancy”, which tends to hide abortion’s true nature and to attenuate its seriousness in public opinion. Perhaps this linguistic phenomenon is itself a symptom of an uneasiness of conscience. But no word has the power to change the reality of things: procured abortion is the deliberate and direct killing, by whatever means it is carried out, of a human being in the initial phase of his or her existence, extending from conception to birth.
The moral gravity of procured abortion is apparent in all its truth
if we recognize that we are dealing with murder… Pope John Paul II: Evangelium Vitae – on the Value and Inviolability, of Human Life #58 [Emphasis added] Click here to read the entire encyclical
I’m sure that many here will already be familiar with the excellent pro-life work carried out by Human Life International (Ireland) – they work tirelessly to promote the sanctity of life, particularly the unborn. They promote fasting & prayer (especially the Rosary) to combat the grave immorality of abortion. Their website is here: https://humanlife.ie
Ben,
Sorry if I sound ungrateful, but the fact that abortion ended up being legalised in Ireland – a group of us were over there in the days prior to the referendum, only to be disgracefully abused and insulted (I resolved never to return) – makes me wonder (and did at the time) what on EARTH the pro-lifers were doing, how much pressure did they put on their (largely if not wholly apostate) bishops and clergy.
From an Irish background myself, I am horrified that things have become so bad over in that once great Catholic country that unborn babies are being murdered there, as just about everywhere else. I hate to sound hyper-critical of the pro-life movement but “excellent” isn’t a word I ever apply to the “professional” pro-lifers here.
Apart from the informative emails I receive from our resident (non-Catholic) pro-lifer, Wendy, the only emails I receive from the formal pro-life organisations are begging for money. I’ve labelled them for SPAM, to be frank, but they still roll in… As I’ve written, more than once, to the Big Chief at SPUC, and never received an answer, I can’t help wondering that, if one’s mortgage payment depends on abortion being legal, just how much effort would one really put into having the law repealed?
In my view, all full time pro-life posts should be voluntary – retired, part-time employees, whatever – to ensure that maximum effort is put into the fight by a “workforce” with no personal interest, beyond saving the lives of the babies in the womb.
Apologies if I inadvertently caused any annoyance or offence. That certainly wasn’t my intention. I’m not as experienced in the pro-life movement, but do have admiration and respect for anyone trying to uphold the sanctity of life – and HLI are not necessarily seeking financial help, but ask for our prayers and whatever assistance we’re able to offer. Again, sincere apologies – and best of intentions.
Ben,
There’s no need to apologise at all. You’re new to this blog, so I should perhaps have emphasised (as do our House Rules) that we do not make personal remarks on here, but stick to the issues. Occasionally, we get idiots coming on trying to use the blog for their own daft ends, but, more often than not, if we ignore them they go away (if not, I make them disappear!)
I was not meaning to criticise you, personally, at all and, like you, I do admire those who are actively working in defence of the unborn. That’s why we have a dedicated pro-life thread, so that Wendy, in particular, to whom I referred in my original post above, has a port of call where she can post her information, links etc.
Hopefully, you will use it as well to keep us informed about pro-life events but I have to repeat my concerns about the sluggish pro-life movement. Let me give you a highly topical example.
I have written to a number of “pro-choice” MPs who advocate a second Brexit referendum “because we know so much more now about Brexit than we did in 2016.”
I have suggested that this same point can be made about the Abortion Act. We definitely know much more now about life in the womb than we did in 1967, so what about a national debate, referendum if possible, on whether or not the 1967 Abortion Act should be repealed. I include a link to a 3D / 4D video in my email.
So far, the responses have been zero. Zilch.
However, I am one person among millions. Who cares what I think?
Were I in a position of some authority – say Chairman/Director of a national pro-life movement, with the motivation and funding to launch a campaign to argue the case that we know much more now about life in the womb than we did in 1967, they would surely have to sit up and take notice.
But not a word from these groups who seem to be able to afford to publish glossy leaflets and magazines, and organise conferences here, there and everywhere.
Yet, when they do hold public events such as the 40 days for Life (which I have attended) they do not set up a separate table with literature and a representative able to speak to passers-by. They pray – which, of course, is wonderful, but it seems odd to me, having been heckled at one of those events, to be told not to engage in any conversation, just pray. Why not do both?
Anyway, you, certainly, had the best of intentions by coming on to promote HLI (Ireland) and since you are new to the pro-life movement, we can’t really blame you for the referendum result over there 😀 So, please don’t take offence. None intended. Keep up the good work!
God bless you!