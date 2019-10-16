Did Pope Deny the Divinity of Christ?

From Rorate Caeli…
We cannot remain silent about this unbelievable episode, which many of you are certainly aware of. The following:
Eugenio Scalfari, former director of La Repubblica published an article last Tuesday in which he writes: “Those who have had the fortune of meeting and conversing with him in utmost cultural confidence, the way I have several times, know that Pope Francis conceives the Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, man, not God incarnate. Once incarnated, Jesus ceases to be God and becomes man until His death on the cross.”
So a very well-known journalist asserts in one of the most widely-read Italian newspapers that Pope Francis does not believe in the Divinity of Jesus Christ. If this was true, Pope Francis would be a formal heretic, like the Arians, the Ebionites and the Socinians. Click here to read more…
And click here to read Archbishop Viganò’s plea to the Pope to affirm his belief in Christ’s divinity.
Comments invited…
The Vatican response to this report has been incredibly weak. The fact that they don’t say “of course this is not true, of course the Pope is not denying the divinity of Christ” suggests to me that Scalfari, yet again, is being used [useful idiot that he is!] to get out the Pope’s real beliefs.
I don’t want to hear from the Vatican on this crucial matter. I agree with Archbishop Vigano who says we need the Pope himself to give a “clear answer.”
Of course, it is up to the pope to deny, the case being too serious!
Neither this Pope nor the Vatican are capable of giving clear answers. That would be contrary to the “spirit of Vatican II,” whose M.O. is to spread confusion with lack of clarity! Have we had clear answers since Vatican II? Rarely.
Spreading confusion via a senile atheist is just another clever way to achieve the goal.
Just about the only clarity we can expect, these days, is from prelates who are either enemies of the regime (e.g. Abp. Vigano), or who have fallen out of favor (e.g. Cardinals Burke and Mueller, and Bishop Schneider).
RCA Victor,
One person you omitted from your list of clear speakers – yourself !
Your comment is crystal clear and I totally concur.
I would only add that I wish all the bishops on your list would (a) speak out more loudly and more often and (b) actually DO something – I’m not sure what, but DO something to call this pope to account. Saying that, maybe they are working behind the scenes on that, or maybe, given his age, they’re just keeping their fingers crossed, LOL!
Josephine,
I think we are all crying out for the hierarchy to be doing something – and not just the faithful handful of them, but in large numbers. I suspect those who are opposed to the confusion are quite large in number, but are silenced by fear.
However, there’s another thing to consider: how many of the prelates are willing to admit, let alone recognize, that the entire Vatican II era has brought nothing but confusion and ruin to the Church? How many of them, while opposed to the cunning destructiveness of Francis, are still in “new springtime” la-la land?
It’s like assuring your child that a tablespoon of arsenic (Pope Francis) is terrible, deadly poison, but a drop or two (the other Conciliar Popes) is salutary!
And while we’re on the subject of la-la land, where were these few outspoken prelates 20 years ago? I recall us discussing Cardinal Mueller’s heterodoxy on this blog not all that many years ago, after he was appointed Prefect. And now, he speaks the truth quite clearly.
RCA Victor,
Spot on – where are all the other bishops, why are not more speaking out plainly to echo Archbishop Vigano? Yes, they are probably afraid but given their ages, should they not be mindful of Archbishop Vigano’s other words about standing before the Judge at his death, when, he asks the rhetorical question, what answer could he give for remaining silent?
I, too, recall that blog discussion about the then newly appointed Cardinal Mueller – what a turnaround. Wonder if he’d read the blog and realised the error of his ways? 😀
I don’t know if Francis said Yes or No to the Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. What I will say is if I had a conversation with someone which was very Personal and this someone whether Friend or Foe Gossiped about it which is as far as am concerned happened here . Then I doubt very much if I would ever have a conversation with that person again . For one it most definitely doesn’t see the Slandering Person with any integrity and Francis has had a few of these Chit Chats with this Man . Personally he would most certainly be off of my best friends list and my Life is nothing to send letters to some Daily Rag about.
FOOF,
In normal polite society, if a person betrayed a personal conversation, he would indeed be guilty of slander, or detraction at the very least.
But this Pope doesn’t travel in normal polite society: he inhabits a corrupt, disoriented little world, consumed with lust for power, a compete perversion of Jesuit training and ideals.
And as if that’s not bad enough, he is just using this atheist to sow more confusion.
We should “accompany” these clerics on their journey.
About 200 yards across St. Peter Square.
To a large pile of chopped dry wood.
Worked in the past.