Transgenderism: Catholic Journalist Facing Prison For Telling the Truth 

CitizenGO’s Campaign Director for the UK and Ireland, Caroline Farrow, could find herself in prison for nothing more than telling the truth about male and female!



Earlier this year Caroline found herself under investigation by her local police force after she described the sex-reassignment surgery performed on a sixteen-year old boy as ‘castration’, ‘a form of child abuse’ and ‘mutilation’.



Following a media backlash, Susie Green, director of the transgender lobby group Mermaids decided to drop the charges. However, another activist, Stephanie Hayden, decided to pick up where Mrs Green had left off and ensure that Caroline was punished.



Stephanie Hayden, who was born as Anthony George Steven Halliday, has a concerning criminal record which includes the following:



Violent affray with a golf club

Several offences of dishonesty

Sexual assault



He began targeting Caroline over social media in a relentless campaign of abuse, including attacking her Catholic faith and made several threats, supposedly in the form of a joke, to come and play golf at her house.



Caroline, who is a mother of 5 young children, was understandably very frightened, especially as her family had already been receiving a number of threats from activists who had found out where they lived and so she stood up to and highlighted his abuse on her Twitter account.

Comment:

Caroline is a Catholic journalist who was interviewed on breakfast TV with Susie Green, Director of the transgender lobby group, Mermaids You can see the original interview on Good Morning Britain here

Is this really the sort of thing that should be brought before the courts?

