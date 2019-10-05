Will the (de facto) Schism in the Church be made Manifest at Amazon Synod? 

Comment:

Even the once-papolatrist organisations and individuals who refused to criticise the Pope because he is the Pope, have been shocked into speaking out since the election of Pope Francis, albeit belatedly realising the gravity of the crisis in the Catholic Church

And now, by all accounts, the Amazon Synod (6 to 27 October) is about to reveal the reality and the depth of this crisis; many of us know that there has been a schism for many years now, as the Vatican has separated itself, bit by bit, from Catholic Tradition. It’s not disobeying a pope in a particular instance which causes schism, as is clearly explained here

Now, however, it seems that the real schism – a rejection of the Faith as it has been handed down to us – is about to become undeniably manifest, if the forecasts are correct, that Pope Francis intends to change the very basis of Christianity – the deposit of Faith.

But, what can anyone actually do to prevent this? There is no authority on earth above the pope. Divine intervention, then? And just what do the Fatima and Quito prohecies about the Church in our times, teach us about the way forward?