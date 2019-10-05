Will the (de facto) Schism in the Church be made Manifest at Amazon Synod? 

Comment:
Even the once-papolatrist organisations and individuals who refused to criticise the Pope because he is the Pope, have been shocked into speaking out since the election of Pope Francis, albeit belatedly realising the gravity of the crisis in the Catholic Church
And now, by all accounts, the Amazon Synod (6 to 27 October) is about to reveal the reality and the depth of this crisis; many of us know that there has been a schism for many years now, as the Vatican has separated itself, bit by bit, from Catholic Tradition. It’s not disobeying a pope in a particular instance which causes schism, as is clearly explained here
Now, however, it seems that the real schism – a rejection of the Faith as it has been handed down to us – is about to become undeniably manifest, if the forecasts are correct, that Pope Francis intends to change the very basis of Christianity – the deposit of Faith.
But, what can anyone actually do to prevent this? There is no authority on earth above the pope. Divine intervention, then? And just what do the Fatima and Quito prohecies about the Church in our times, teach us about the way forward?
I receive updates from Lifesitenews and received a series of articles today containing talks by leading opponents of the synod such as Taylor Marshall, John Henry Westen, Michael Voris and Michael Matt etc. Call me optimistic, but I can’t see anything changing. This is the Catholic Church, Christ and the Holy Ghost will not desert us in our time of trial. I implore Our Lady of Fatima to place her maternal power and guidance over the hierarchy. I remember the Synod on the Family when the section on homosexuality was not included. I still have hope.
Catholic Convert1,
I think you mean you are “pessimistic” not optimistic.
You were probably wishing you could be optimistic! I’m in the same boat, LOL!
I am looking forward to the Amazon Synod because I agree with the (I think it was a cardinal) who said it is going to be a turning point. I actually believe that is true.
One thing that is of interest is this panel of “traditional” commentators, because it includes both Michael Matt and Michael Voris! They can’t both be traditional since Voris insists on saying that the SSPX is in schism. So, how come Michael Matt is OK sharing a platform with him?
Laura,
It was Cardinal Sarah who said that. He also said this:-
“On the unchanging nature of truth and Church teaching: “We are facing a real cacophony from bishops and priests. Everyone wants to impose their personal opinion as a truth. But there is only one truth: Christ and his teaching. How could the doctrine of the Church change? The Gospel does not change. It is still the same. Our unity cannot be built around fashionable opinions.”
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2019/09/23/cardinal-sarah-i-believe-that-we-are-at-a-turning-point-in-the-history-of-the-church/
I didn’t like everything he said in that report, though, but maybe others will disagree, so I’ll keep my powder dry on that one for now, LOL!
Laura,
I thought it was a pretty strange mix of speakers as well, but it was sponsored by a group called Voice of the Family, which is a large umbrella group composed of both Catholic and non-Catholic groups. They were the ones who issued the invites.
The Remnant, Catholic Family News and The Fatima Center are not among the supporting groups, oddly enough, though LifeSiteNews is, and LifeSite was the one who did all the promotion. That group in Ireland which we complimented on the Ireland thread is a member (Lumen Fidei Institute), and there are a couple from Scotland:
http://voiceofthefamily.com/about/
I just listened to the three speeches, Henry Weston, Michael Matt and Michael Voris to compare Matt and Voris, and it was worth doing! Michael Matt spoke about all the heresies, all doctrinal errors of Pope Francis, but Michael Voris, who thinks it’s wrong to criticise a pope about doctrine, because he just can’t err (!) said that Pope Francis was causing “moral and political confusion”! I’d love to have seen the audience questioning him about that, but the video stopped after Henry Weston’s talk which was very good and not as long as the others. They allowed each speaker to speak in alphabetical order. I’d love to have seen Voris’s face during Michael Matt’s talk which was a brilliant list of all the things Pope Francis has said and done to attack doctrine.
I hope we will get to see videos of the questions and answers. That would be very interesting.
Well folks, this thread, posted a few hours ago, reminds me of an email exchange I had today with a reader, who said that we have a “good number” of bloggers. Hmmmm… Only five comments so far, but, then, I didn’t post it until late in the afternoon, to be fair.
His remark, though, reminded me of a highly placed priest (who was, in fact, the person who persuaded me to launch this blog way back when) who would sometimes ring me to chat about the state of the Church – and try to twist my arm to launch the blog. He pointed out that while other blogs got “the numbers”, we get the quality. High praise indeed.
Your comments so far on this thread, reinforced that memory. His other “blog of choice” at that time was Damian Thompson’s Holy Smoke (not sure if it is still published) but, Monsignor said, while Holy Smoke had hundreds of contributors, there was just, in his view, no competition with regard to quality. Catholic Truth was the place to go for quality, he insisted, so thank you folks, for the handful of comments so far. All pass the quality test, as ever!
I don’t know what the way forward is, except for the obvious: continue to expose the errors spread by the apostate hierarchy, and continue to do penance.
However, I’m reminded of the Gospel passage about Our Lord asleep in the boat, as the storm rages around Him and the Apostles. The Apostles panic and wake Him up: “Lord, save us, we perish!”
So far in this crisis, however, only a handful of prelates have called upon the Lord in this storm: a handful of Cardinals (including the two Dubia Cardinals who have now passed), Apb. Vigano and Bishop Schneider. So here’s some speculation:
When a critical mass of the hierarchy gets down on their knees and begs Our Lord to intervene, then perhaps He will awaken and have Our Lady crush the head of these serpent minions. Whether that happens before the Passion of the Church turns into the Crucifixion remains to be seen. It seems we are pretty darn close to that fork in the road.
RCA Victor,
I tend to assume that the cardinals and others who don’t think there’s a crisis, are hardly likely to pray to Our Lord for help. Isn’t that exactly the problem?
We have the guarantee that Our Lady will crush the serpent, that her Immaculate Heart will triumph in the end, but that doesn’t excuse us from doing our part, to make up for the apostate clergy and hierarchy.
I like your reminder of the Gospel passage where Our Lord is asleep in the boat, or seems to be and the apostles panic. That should help us to keep calm and work and pray to over come the Devil, who seems to be best pals with Pope Francis, God help us all.