Trump: Truth & Lies in Politics – Whistleblower or Blowhard?

Comment:
The anti-Trump news commentators here in the UK are in their element reporting on (and hoping for) Nancy Pelosi’s threatened impeachment of Donald Trump in the wake of the (entirely contrived) “Ukraine scandal”. But why? Why do they hate him so much when, by objective standards, he seems to have done quite a bit to improve life for the American people. What’s behind it all?
Take a look at the video clip below and ask yourself – is this what’s behind it all?
Yes, Video #2 is what’s behind the establishment smear campaign against Trump, and not so much even against him personally, but against what he represents: a nationalist, populist uprising against the sovereignty-destroying, civilization-destroying, family-destroying, religion-destroying UN agenda. This uprising is very dangerous and threatening to the globalist plutocrats and their grip on power, so their media minions, dutifully following orders in order to receive paychecks, continue their incessant drumbeat.
That UN agenda decrees the promotion and enforcement of abortion, euthanasia, homosexuality, transgenderism, open borders, gun control, the massive redistribution of wealth to the socialist elite via the climate change hoax, the persecution of religion as hate crime/thought crime….among other things. It is nothing more than Communist totalitarianism in disguise. It is also sheer barbarism.
There is an interesting development in this savage reaction to President Trump and his agenda, though. In the old days, when Communist front groups and their subversive agendas were exposed, they withdrew for a while, re-engineered themselves with new disguises, new slogans and new useful idiots, and reappeared.
Not anymore. The current strategy, in response to the Trump rebellion, is to suppress the means by which nationalism and populism expands: the internet, and especially social media platforms. There is no attempt to hide this strategy at all: it is naked suppression of free speech and of religion.
I should add that the globalists have figured out a way to use Trump effectively, since they can’t seem to destroy him. He, his administration and his supporters have become targets and scapegoats, to blame for whatever the fake scandal du jour may be, and to tear America apart into warring camps. That being the case, and given the pathetic group of Bolshevik clowns running for President in the Democrat party, I think Trump will win re-election, though it will probably be very messy. Probably another four years of dead-end impeachment attempts, and if that fails, perhaps civil war, or war with Russia in the European theater.
RCA Victor,
Your post went up at the same time as mine, and I completely agree with what you say, every word.
You are especially insightful about the attempt to shut down the internet. I read today that Kamala Harris (Democrat who is running for President, I think) called on Twitter to shut down the President’s account! What a nerve! It’s only because of his Twitter account that we get to know the truth about the fake news stories.
I think we should pray for Donald Trump. As I think was said on this blog before, and I agree with it, he might well be a convert to Catholicism in the making!
Lily,
If Trump converts to the Faith, it really will be a miracle since the Pope said he wasn’t a Christian in the early days of his presidency, which is a joke since this Pope is anything but a Christian.
Lily,
Yes, I pray for President Trump every day as a Rosary intention, as follows:
1. May Our Lady of Guadalupe grant him and his administration the victory over the schemes of their enemies, and may those who seek to destroy him be themselves brought to justice, no matter who they are.
2. May God have mercy on the United States of America and grant President Trump a second term.
3. For President Trump’s agenda, that he may vigorously overcome all the obstacles placed in its path.
I loved it when he said we’re going to start saying “Merry Christmas” again – fantastic!
He’s overturning the pagan and secular culture that had taken root under Obama – I think that’s why they hate him. To make things worse, in their view, he’s pro-life!
It’s actually quite comical watching the news people reporting on him now. They really are making fools of themselves in their undisguised willingness to believe anything and everything bad that is said or alleged about him.
Yes, Obama was big into “Happy Holidays” so “Merry Christmas” making a comeback is great news!
I definitely agree about “Merry Christmas”.
I don’t pay much attention to the political agenda in the USA, to be honest, but I always hate to see someone being targeted and bullied and that is what I see happening to both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.
Just now, though, I Googled to see if I could find out if Donald Trump’s policies are working and got a few links to say they are – here’s one
https://calthomas.com/columns/trumps-policies-are-working
No wonder they hate him then – a successful president who “does God” – do we all remember when Alistair Campbell, aide to Tony Blair, Labour prime minister of very unhappy memory, who said that Tony didn’t “do God” – and then the first thing he did when out of office was made a big hoo ha about converting to Catholicism. The Catholicism he converted to, of course, was not the real deal, but that’s another story, LOL!