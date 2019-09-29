Traditional Conference: “Porn Priest” & Bishop Fellay To Share Platform… 

“Angelus Press is the publishing house of the Society of Saint Pius X. It has defended the Catholic Faith for over 40 years and now reaches the four corners of the globe with its numerous publications and products. Through these last 40 years Angelus Press has maintained an uncompromising adherence to Tradition and unflinchingly continues the work started by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre…” Source

Given the close association between the SSPX and Angelus Press, therefore, it is not difficult, to imagine the horror of one of our readers who emailed earlier today with the shocking news that a priest of the Diocese of Lincoln, USA, regarded as something of an expert in pornography and who promotes an entirely new approach to how to deal with impure thoughts, has been invited to address the Angelus Press Conference, 4-6 October: “Defense of the Family: Fortifying Catholic Marriage.” With Guest Speaker: Bishop Bernard Fellay – Source

Below, the biographical note about Fr Sean Kilcawley, taken from the diocesan website:

About Fr Sean Kilcawley, Director of the Office of Family Life

Fr. Sean Kilcawley is a nationally recognized speaker on Theology of the Body, Human Love and pornography addiction. He was ordained a priest in 2005 for the Diocese of Lincoln. He served as assistant pastor at St. Joseph and North American Martyrs and taught Theology of the body at Pius X High School from 2005-2009. In 2013 Fr. Kilcawley completed a License in Sacred Theology at the John Paul II institute for marriage and family studies in Rome and returned to the Diocese of Lincoln as director of Religious Education. Fr. Kilcawley currently serves as the Director of the Office of Family Life and theological advisor for Integrity Restored.com--a non-profit organization that seeks to restore the integrity of families affected by pornography by providing education and resources to individuals, spouses, parents and clergy; to both heal and prevent wounds inflicted by the sexualized culture.

My correspondent provided me with plenty of written evidence to demonstrate that this priest is most definitely not a suitable speaker for ANY Catholic event, let alone a supposedly traditional – SSPX – event. However, I’ve already written too much, so I’ll now let Fr Kilcawley speak for himself in the short video clip below. His advice on dealing with impurity contradicts, outright, the advice of saints down the centuries, so would YOU want your teenage children listening to this man? Are you happy to think that priests and parents, not to mention a traditional Catholic Bishop, will be listening to this man at a Conference ostensibly designed to defend the family and to strengthen Catholic marriage? No? Well, what should happen now, then? Should the invitation be withdrawn? We had to do this ourselves a few years ago, when we invited an American author to address one of our Conferences but, on uncovering some doubt about some of her claims, we felt we had no choice but to disinvite her. So… should Angelus Press withdraw its invitation to Fr Kilcawley?

The devil is always discovering something novel against the truth.

Pope St. Leo the Great