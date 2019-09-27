29th September: Feast of St Michael, Archangel… Defender of the Church

Comment:
As the Amazon Synod of Bishops approaches – 6-27th October – reports across the internet express concern that this Synod will be a grave attack on even the basic deposit of the Faith. Here’s an extract from one such report:
Two cardinals have sent letters to fellow members of the College of Cardinals, raising concerns about the working document for an upcoming synod of bishops on the pan-Amazonian region. “Some points of the synod’s Instrumentum laboris seem not only in dissonance with respect to the authentic teaching of the Church, but even contrary to it,” Cardinal Walter Brandmüller wrote to fellow cardinals in an August 28 letter obtained by CNA. “The nebulous formulations of the Instrumentum, as well as the proposed creation of new ecclesial ministries for women and, especially, the proposed priestly ordination of the so-called viri probati arouse strong suspicion that even priestly celibacy will be called into question,” the cardinal wrote. Click here to read more
As ever with Feast Day threads, feel free to post your personal thoughts, favourite prayers, hymns and stories about the Saint, and discuss any relevant issues – we will post a thread dedicated to the Amazon Synod once it gets underway but feel free to express concerns or share information here, if you wish.
Finally, it would be good to pray the St Michael prayer from now until the Synod is over, to obtain special protection for that event:
Holy Michael, Archangel,
Defend us in the day of battle;
Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,
And do thou, O Prince of the |Heavenly host,
By the power of God,
Cast down into Hell,
Satan, and all wicked spirits,
Who wander through the world for the ruin of souls. Amen.
A naoimh Michael, Ardaingeal, dion sinn ‘sa’ chath; bi ‘nad chultaice dhuinn an aghaidh eucoir agus innleachdann ab aibhistir. “Gu ‘n smachdaicheadh Dia e, ” tha sinn gu h-iriosal ag achanaich, agus thusa, Cheannaird air Feachd Fhlathanais, leis an neart a tha agad o Dia, tilg, sios do dh ‘ifrinn Satan, agus gach spiorad eucorach eile a tha sìubhal an t-saoghail gu sgrios anmannan. Amen.
A Chridhe uile-naoimh Iosa deann tròcair oirnn. (Tri uairean)
Maybe also pray the Angelic Chaplet:
Saint Michael, appearing one day to Antonia d’Astonac, a most devout Servant of God, told her that he wished to be honored by nine salutations corresponding to the nine Choirs of Angels, which should consist of one Our Father and three Hail Marys in honor of each of the Angelic Choirs.
Promises of St. Michael
Whoever would practice this devotion in his honor would have, when approaching the Holy Table, an escort of nine angels chosen from each of the Choirs. In addition, for the daily recital of these nine salutations, he promised his continual assistance and that of all the holy angels during life, and after death deliverance from Purgatory for themselves and all their relations.
How to say this Chaplet
The chaplet begins with the invocation on the medal. Then say one Our Father and three Hail Marys after each of the nine salutations in honor of the nine Choir of Angels as follows
Invocation on the Medal
O God, come to my assistance! O Lord, make haste to help me! Glory be to the Father……..etc.
First Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of Seraphim, may it please God to make us worthy to receive into our hearts the fire of his perfect charity. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Second Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of Cherubim, may God in his good pleasure, grant us grace to abandon the ways of sin, and follow the path of Christian perfection. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Third Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the sacred Choir of Thrones, may it please God to infuse into our hearts the spirit of true and sincere humility. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Fourth Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of the Dominations, may it please God to grant us grace to have dominion over our senses, and to correct our depraved passions. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Fifth Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of the Powers, may God vouchsafe to keep our souls from the wiles and temptations of the devil. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Sixth Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the admirable heavenly Choir of the Virtues, may it please God to keep us from falling into temptation, and may He deliver us from evil. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Seventh Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of Principalities, may it please God to fill our souls with the spirit of true and sincere obedience. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Eighth Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of Archangels, may it please God to grant us the gift of perseverance in the faith, and in all good works, that we may be thereby enabled to attain the glory of paradise. Amen.
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Ninth Salutation
By the intercession of St. Michael and the heavenly Choir of all the Angels, may God vouchsafe to grant us their guardianship through this mortal life, and after death a happy entrance into the everlasting glory of heaven. Amen
(1 Our Father and 3 Hail Marys)
Say four Our Fathers on each of the four large concluding beads:
The first one to St. Michael,
The second one to St. Gabriel,
The third one to St. Raphael,
The fourth one to our Guardian Angel.
End this Chaplet with the following Anthem and prayer.
Anthem
Michael, glorious prince, chief and champion of the heavenly Host, guardian of the souls of men, conqueror of the rebel angels, steward of the palace of God under Jesus Christ, our worthy leader, endowed with superhuman excellence and virtues: vouchsafe to free us all from every ill, who with full confidence have recourse to thee; and by thy incomparable protection enable us to make progress every day in the faithful service of our God. V. Pray for us, most blessed Michael, Prince of the Church of Jesus Christ. R. That we may be made worthy of his promises.
Prayer
Almighty and Eternal God, who is thine own marvelous goodness and pity didst, for the common salvation of man, choose the glorious Archangel Michael to be the prince of the Church: make us worthy, we pray Thee, to be delivered by his beneficent protection from all our enemies, that, at the hour of our death, none of them may approach to harm us; rather do Thou vouchsafe unto us that by the same Archangel Michael, we may be introduced into the presence of thy most high and divine majesty. Through the merits of the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Sorry – there’s a typo in the final prayer above. It should read: “Almighty and Eternal God, who IN thine own marvelous goodness . . . “
Thank you, Westminsterfly, for that beautiful chaplet. I’d never heard of it.
Here’s a Brazilian “liberation theologian” who gives away the plot regarding his Satanic beliefs and the Amazon Synod:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/brazilian-liberation-theologian-seize-the-amazon-synod-its-of-the-greatest-importance
I think this Synod, in fact this entire Pontificate, is the culmination of the “Catacombs Pact” signed near the end of Vat. II, the signatories of which pledged to create a “church of the poor.”