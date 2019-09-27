29th September: Feast of St Michael, Archangel… Defender of the Church

Comment:

As the Amazon Synod of Bishops approaches – 6-27th October – reports across the internet express concern that this Synod will be a grave attack on even the basic deposit of the Faith. Here’s an extract from one such report:

Two cardinals have sent letters to fellow members of the College of Cardinals, raising concerns about the working document for an upcoming synod of bishops on the pan-Amazonian region. “Some points of the synod’s Instrumentum laboris seem not only in dissonance with respect to the authentic teaching of the Church, but even contrary to it,” Cardinal Walter Brandmüller wrote to fellow cardinals in an August 28 letter obtained by CNA. “The nebulous formulations of the Instrumentum, as well as the proposed creation of new ecclesial ministries for women and, especially, the proposed priestly ordination of the so-called viri probati arouse strong suspicion that even priestly celibacy will be called into question,” the cardinal wrote. Click here to read more

As ever with Feast Day threads, feel free to post your personal thoughts, favourite prayers, hymns and stories about the Saint, and discuss any relevant issues – we will post a thread dedicated to the Amazon Synod once it gets underway but feel free to express concerns or share information here, if you wish.

Finally, it would be good to pray the St Michael prayer from now until the Synod is over, to obtain special protection for that event:

Holy Michael, Archangel,

Defend us in the day of battle;

Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

And do thou, O Prince of the |Heavenly host,

By the power of God,

Cast down into Hell,

Satan, and all wicked spirits,

Who wander through the world for the ruin of souls. Amen.