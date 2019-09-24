Anti-Brexit Lobby Wins in the Supreme Court – Prorogation “Unlawful”…

Comment:

The woman behind this court case, Gina Miller, was all smiles today, absolutely delighted, speaking victoriously outside the Supreme Court in London, after winning her anti-Brexit, and anti-democracy case. Here’s one editor’s opinion of her and her shenanigans to stop Brexit – this editor doesn’t trust herself to find words that would keep her beyond the scope of the Thought Police.

Is anyone out there actually surprised at the decision of the Supreme Court? There is, is there not, a total absence of morality in the world of politics today – remember, the MPs in court today supporting Gina Miller’s efforts to stop Brexit (and many others in Parliament) don’t give a toss about the 17.4 million of us who voted to leave the EU. That’s surely more than merely anti-democratic – but immoral as well. Agreed?