Should Catholics Obsess About Food?

Comment:

Although the above short video talk refers to the USA, things are almost identical here in the UK, with just about everyone following some kind of dietary advice from the “experts”. Is this a kind of obsession which we, as Catholics, should avoid? After all, Our Lord Himself taught us not to worry about such things: “… do not worry about about what you shall eat, nor for your body, what you shall put on… Behold, the birds of the air, for they neither sow, nor do they reap, nor gather into barns; and your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you of much more value than they?” (Matthew 6:25-26)

So, at the risk of incurring the wrath of the animal rights fanatics who won’t agree that humans are of much more value than the birds of the air, I am wondering if we should take the advice at the end of the video and take responsibility for our own diet – and not obsess over what the Governments thinks is best for us. What do you think?

I must confess, I already do that, by and large. At one time I was the proud purchaser of only diet drinks and semi-skimmed milk; I even hid the chip pan (although never the chocolate)… No more. I became a liberated woman eater a number of years ago and haven’t looked back since (nor put on any notable weight, if at all – I also ditched the bathroom scales 😀 )

Share your thoughts – while I take a break to enjoy some coffee and cream cake…