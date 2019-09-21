Climate Cult & Conforming Kids…

In the above short discussion, the speakers acknowledge that the Climate Change movement is, in fact, “religion replacement”.

Julia Hartley-Brewer tries to pin down one of the leaders of the Green Party to “facts not fearmongering” – doesn’t work!

Comment:

What is MOST shocking about the entire climate change baloney is that Pope Francis has given the movement his full backing. Earlier this week, one of our Irish readers sent me a leaflet circulating in the Diocese of Kerry (and no doubt the rest of Ireland) which opens with an unequivocal statement that we have only “11 years to save Our Common Home” and then the following quote from this worst-ever pontiff:

“Time is runnning out! Deliberations must go beyond mere exploration of what can be done, and concentrate on what needs to be done. The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now and the Church is fully committed to playing her part.” [Pope Francis].

If he were to exhort young people to work hard to build virtuous lives and so avoid the truly terrifying prospect of eternity in Hell, Pope Francis would, of course, lose his star appeal and the airwaves would be full of shocked “liberals” demanding that children be allowed to enjoy their lives without being filled with fear about Hell. Fear about the end of the world in a mere 11 years, however, that’s fine. No problem. Anyway, it’s a moot point. Papa Francis is never going to terrify youngsters with talk of Hell … Why?

Answer: because somewhere along the line, he has lost his Faith. Agreed?