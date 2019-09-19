Victory for Parents: Named Person Scheme Axed by Scottish Government! 

Education Secretary John Swinney will today announce he is to repeal the controversial ‘Named Person’ laws which were rejected by the Supreme Court two years ago.
The Herald understands he will scrap parts 4 and 5 of the Children and Young People Act of 2014, which provided for a ‘named person’ to ensure the wellbeing of every young person in Scotland. Click here to read more and here to read the report from the Christian Institute.
This is fantastic news! Maybe the Scottish Government will think twice before trying to interfere in family life in the future. All credit to the Christian Institute for taking on this case.
MM
Agreed. It is fabulous news and the Christian Institute is to be commended for taking on and winning the case against the Scottish Government. They have been dauntless throughout.
I agree – the CI kept up the pressure on the government. So, that’s another success which they have chalked up. Well done, them!
I do agree that the Christian Institute has to be given credit for fighting this case. They really are excellent in defending family values in court.
I’m over the moon at this news. It was great watching John Swinney squirm on the TV news this evening, LOL!
Alleluia! This is wonderful news. I honestly thought they were determined to implement the NPS in full so I’m delighted at this news.
It certainly is good news but will Swinney apologise to parents who have been worried about this since it was first mooted, as this Scottish TV News report asks – I wouldn’t hold my breath
https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440897-named-person-scheme-to-be-scrapped-confirms-swinney/
Fidelis,
Yes, Swinney did look uncomfortable making that announcement in the Scottish Parliament – I didn’t see him interviewed, though – that would have been the icing on the cake, she said most uncharitably! :
I meant to add my agreement about the Christian Institute. It’s very telling that there is no equivalent Catholic organisation taking cases to court when family life and traditional Christian values are threatened by new laws. It is to our shame that this is the case. Kudos to the Christian Institute for another victory in the courts.
Absolutely, Fidelis, I agree about the absence of any Catholic organisation similar to the Christian Institute. I have asked more than once, where are all the Catholic lawyers? So far, the only ones to hit the headlines in Scotland have been partnered homosexuals, permitted Catholic funerals.
What great news – but the sad thing is that it took the SNP so long (post supreme court decision) to finally accept the policy was a dead duck.
it was bad enough that the SNP tried to introduce this kind of invasive policy in the first place, but to then waste more and more time and (taxpayers) money by refusing to listen and move on is unforgivable. What a brass neck they have.
The whole affair is a good expose of the nationalists, in terms of what poor legislation they produce, how they are incapable of listening and how bloody minded they are. I hope people will remember this at the ballot box.
All of the people and organisations who fought this for so long can be well pleased!