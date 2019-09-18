Comment:
Daily, we hear the mantra that we need a second BREXIT referendum because we know so much more now that we did in 2016 when we voted to leave the EU.
Well, if that is true about BREXIT, it is true, also, about abortion because there is no question that we know MUCH more about life in the womb today than we knew when the Abortion Act was passed in 1967.
If Rachel Riley’s comments in the above interview about the behaviour of her baby in the womb don’t convince you, check out the several 3D videos available on YouTube where you can see for yourself the activity of unborn babies. Very busy little people, no question about it!
For the record, I saw Rachel Riley interviewed on this subject on Sky News where the female interviewer was clearly – it seemed to me – taken aback by her remarks, and none too pleased, realising, no doubt, the implications for the “pro-choice” lobby of what Rachel Riley was saying. However, try as I have done, I can’t find it on YouTube. Thus, the above clip from the BBC news will have to suffice for now.
So, what, now? Should there be a national debate – and a referendum – on the concept of the woman’s right to choose, now that we have SO much more information about life in the womb than we did back in 1967, when there were actually campaigners claiming that the foetus (Latin word for “offspring”) isn’t human at all. Of course, gradually that position was dropped in favour of the “pro-choice” – the woman’s right to choose to kill her baby if that is what she decided – argument , with that right set to be extended until the moment of birth or immediately after birth (infanticide) which is already legal in the USA. The pro-abortion MPs in Parliament are pushing for that here, using the euphemism “decriminalisation” of abortion. They are among the anti-BREXIT MPs demanding a second referendum “because we know so much more now than when we voted to leave the EU in 2016.” I’ve written to a number of them putting the same argument for a national abortion debate and, needless to say, not one of them has replied.
Over to you – are we justified in calling for a referendum on abortion, now that we can actually see for ourselves that there is a truly human life in the womb, more active than certain folk outside the womb… (think lazy teenagers!)
I am pretty sure the pro-abortion side would win in the UK.
Sad, but that is what I reckon.
You don’t know that for sure. I remember seeing a video on this very blog, showing one of the prolife groups working on the street (London) with huge banners and pictures of the unborn baby at different stages. People were being educated, like the young man who said he’d always just accepted the argument about the woman’s right to choose but now he realised these were real human babies and he changed his mind. You forget that people have become immunised against the reality of abortion, and don’t exactly go investigating it so a national debate where the truth was brought out into the open, would be sure to change many minds.
Nicky,
That was probably an Abort67 roadshow. That used to happen all the time, people being really shocked at seeing the images of the unborn child and turning against the pro-choice lobby to become pro-life. That’s why so many people hate the use of images – they don’t want the reality that this is murdering a baby, to be revealed. Shockingly, even some Catholics are against the use of images in pro-life work. You wonder if they are really secretly in favour of abortion (which is my own personal view).
That may be so, but the difference would be that people would vote for abortion knowing clearly in their minds that they are voting to allow the killing of a human life. That is obscured right now because of the “women’s right to choose” mantra. Also, who knows how many babies would be saved by people realising that this is gravely wrong, murder, in fact. So, I am not surprised the MPs didn’t reply to editor’s communications – they’ll never agree to educating the public on the reality of abortion, never.
People already know it is wrong. All they have to do is use Google images or watch an abortion on YouTube.
They don’t watch it and don’t look at the images because they don’t want to be reminded they support murder.
They like sex and pleasure and feel they have a “right” to sex and they are prepared to murder the baby so they don’t have to raise it for the next 20 years.
Stop the ignorant argument. In the modern age it just does not wash. The truth is a Google search away.
I agree, totally. You can’t lose out when you are educating. Those who want to be taught, will see the reality and change their minds, which means more lives saved. There’s nothing to be lost and a lot to possibly be gained by calling for a national discussion on the subject – it’s been a long time since 1967, and medical science has made huge strides.
I think it’s great to use that same argument that the anti-Brexit MPs and their supporters are using. Yes, we certainly do know more about the unborn child in the womb now that we did in 1967. That goes without saying.
Why is it Catholic Truth pushing this though and not SPUC? Why have they gone to ground even with talk of decriminalising abortion, meaning it can happen in any and all circumstances and right at the point of birth?
What an important topic. I agree, SPUC should be raising this “Brexit” argument because it’s undeniable that we know more about the unborn child in 2019 than we did in 1967.
I’m posting a 2 minutes video clip showing 2D, 3D and 4D images of the infant in the womb. I can’t believe that if this sort of information was widely distributed, it wouldn’t move people to change their position and maybe lead to revoking the law legalising abortion.