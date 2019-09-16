Pope Francis – YOU’RE the Schismatic! September 16, 2019 By editor in hierarchy, Our Lady, Pope Francis, Uncategorized, Vatican II Tags: amazon synod, duty to obey, michael matt, pope francis, remnant tv, schism, united nations 7 Comments Comments invited… Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
I am reserved in my criticism of Pope Francis and I am suspicious of neo-conservative Catholics who heap criticism upon Pope Francis but speak nothing of John Paul II. Where have they been for the past fifty years? Pope Francis is a product of his generation, a child of the Council, a Jesuit who received his formation during the revolution of the 1960s. Pope Francis is not a surprise, he is an inevitability.
Pope John Paul II on the other hand was formed in the Traditional Rite of Mass, and had for his doctoral supervisor the eminent Garrigou-Lagrange, a traditional Thomist and critic of the modernist ‘Nouvelle Théologie’. So John Paul has no excuse. John Paul didn’t merely inherit the concilar disorientation, no, he was a Council Father who assisted in creating the disorientation, and perpetuated it during his 32 year reign. Pope Francis has merely inherited the destruction that was completed when he was only a young man.
The same folk who now criticise Pope Francis are the same ones who only a few years ago were calling John Paul II ‘the Great’ and were proclaiming “Santo subito”. They’re fifty years too late.
The Novus Ordo had only existed for eight years when Cardinal Wojtyla ascended the Throne of Saint Peter. He could easily have abrogated it. He appointed many evil and apostate bishops and cardinals, some of the worst to ever have afflicted the Church. He is more culpable than Francis in my opinion.
Pope Francis in some regards is a mercy. Many Catholics, and not just Traditional Catholics, have been able to discern that Pope Francis is disorientated. But much far fewer felt the same about Pope John Paul II. This is because Pope John Paul II’s modernism was less overt and more insidious, and in my opinion far more dangerous. Let me allude to the practice of homeopathy whose central tenet is that the more diluted the active ingredients of a concoction, the more efficacious it is. It’s the same with modernism. The more diluted the modernism the more dangerous and insidious it is. The architects of the crisis were not overt about their intention to destroy the Church. No, they have destroyed the Church incrementally. This was their master plan. If they were open about their intentions from the beginning then they wouldn’t have succeeded, they would have been stopped. The theological foundation for the Amazon synod was laid by John Paul II, just look to the blasphemy of Assisi. The neo-conservatives do not remember this atrocity, they are suffering from a collective amnesia.
I do not believe that these neo-Trads like +Burke and +Schneider fully understand the crisis in the Church. They hold to a very diluted form of modernism, and I think they’re dangerous. I feel that primary motivation is to delude Catholics into believing that the crisis is all about morals and liturgy. But the crisis is only secondarily about morals and liturgy, and is primarily about doctrine. If the new generation of Traditional Catholics forgets that the crisis is primarily about doctrine then the modernists have won. Their strategy was to plant doctrinal time bombs in the concilar documents. They knew that liturgical and moral chaos would occur later without very little effort. I know young traditionally minded Catholics who have been fooled by -+Burke and the ecclesial faction that he represents. They have been short-changed and have not received the whole of the truth. I disagree with Michael Matt. We can only unite the clans when all the clans come to accept the tripartite nature of the crisis in the Church: morals, liturgy, but above all, the doctrine of the faith.
Miles Immaculatae,
There is a lot of truth in what you say, although I would not be the slightest reserved in my criticism of Pope Francis. He was born in 1936 and grew up with the traditional Mass, only being ordained priest in 1969, so as the new Mass was being introduced. He has no excuse, therefore, for trashing that with which he grew up and for which, he would have been taught – as were we all – countless martyrs gave their life’s blood.
You are right, of course, to point out that Francis should come as no surprise after the series of bad popes we’ve had in the past 50+ years, a fact which Michael Matt does acknowledge in his talk.
However, selective memory, poor memory, whatever, Michael Matt’s claim that he immediately recognised Pope Francis was what he is, doesn’t chime with my own memory of that first year of the Francis’ pontificate when both Michael Matt and Chris Ferrara took the position that he (Francis) had to be given a chance, that there would be no criticism of him until he had had a chance to prove himself.
We couldn’t keep up with the new Pope’s utterances and scandalous behaviour, so rather than keep reporting them in separate threads, I posted a dedicated thread
https://catholictruthblog.com/2013/11/30/pope-francis-latest/
On one occasion, I recall a rather sarcastic remark (made, I think, by Chris Ferrara) to the effect that they (at The Remnant) were not like those gossipy types jumping on Francis’ every word – which, rightly or wrongly, I took as a swipe at our “Latest” thread. So, in his talk in the above video, where Michael Matt claims to have recognised Francis’s modernism right away, I think his memory has become clouded. Unless, of course, he really DID recognise him for what he was but decided not to speak out. Either way, his initial response to the new pontiff was something of a disappointment.
I take your point, too, about his call to “unite the clans” (I suppose we should be glad of some kind of little recognition of Scotland which has been studiously ignored by the so-called traditional publications in the USA (see if I care 😀 ) and certainly some of our elderly readers, who have suffered this crisis first hand from the outset, get impatient at the likes of Cardinal Burke and Archbishop Schneider for not following through on their promise of a public act of some kind, to call the Pope to account. Having said that, I take Michael Matt’s point that better the crumb of comfort, some sign of fightback from the hierarchy, than nothing at all. I suppose it’s about where one sets the bar. As one of our elderly readers keeps pointing out, though, these men are celibates so that they are free to openly fight for the Faith. He, a married man with a divided family (caused by this crisis) is limited in what he can do. It’s a matter of eternal shame for the Church in England that only one bishop fought back against the King at the Reformation, while a married man with a top legal career and government position, not to mention a wife and family, accepted martyrdom rather than deny the same papal supremacy which this horrendous pontiff is doing his best to destroy.
You are also right about the limitations of the fightback “content” – orthodoxy of Faith comes first; as I keep saying, when the faith goes, the morals quickly follow, which is why we have had so many unfaithful priests (not) gracing the front pages of too many seedy tabloids in recent years.
One last thing – I don’t think we should be too hard on Michael Matt because I notice he does swing from being apparently dispirited, depressed about the ongoing crisis, to being back in fighting mood. We’re all struggling with our Confirmation duty to be Soldiers of Christ, and so we should understand that it does, sometimes, overwhelm. His desire to “unite the clans” and be grateful for the small mercies of at least SOME hierarchical and modernist Catholic lay fightback, is evidence of this. That he keeps speaking out despite it clearly being a struggle (I think he looks very tired in the above video) is to his credit.
I’m not sure I’ve covered everything in your very thoughtful post – if not, I WILL be back!
Editor, you are spot on here. Rome has lost the faith. It has happened over a period of time. Thanks for this refreshing overview.
Thank YOU, Brendan. Flattery will get you everywhere!
I am pleased that Francis has been elected. It has forced the conservatives off the fence and they are now beginning to question and wonder about JP2’s and B16’s pontificates. Read the comments section at T&T and Church Militant TV. At least Francis is not the lukewarm and a coward. He is one crazy, evil modernist and wears his heart on his sleeve. Hopefully enough people will be “woke” that a battle for the soul of the Church can commence.
I do wonder, however, what the SSPX are up to. They have been extremely silent while pundits like Michael Voris and Taylor Marshall are getting thousands of views.
Is their silence a deliberate policy? Or are they scared to stick their head above the parapet?
They surely cannot be seeking a rapprochement in Francis’s term. Even if he was crazy enough to admit them (and he might be because he is pretty random), they would lose 90% of their membership. So why not turn their guns on Francis, throw their hat into the ring and expand their support by all of the woken up people who now realise that the church in Rome is supporting the United Nations, the Green Agenda, Paganism, Earth Worship and continued clerical faggotry.
Greg,
Bishop Fellay said right at the beginning of the Francis pontificate that “we are looking at an outright modernist.” There’s not a lot to say after that. The Society does report on relevant events – such as the Archbishop Vigano testimony – having said that, given their irregular status and how easily it can be used against them, they prefer to leave the diocesan bishops/cardinals to speak out, as that has more impact.
Michael Voris, on the other hand, is one of those who persistently supported the previous pontificates based on his ridiculous theory that you may criticise priests, bishops and cardinals but never popes. He was forced to review that nonsense when it became absolutely clear that Francis HAD to be criticised, but it took him long enough to get with the programme. Still, were the SSPX leadership to issue any statement of condemnation about Francis now, Voris would be among the first to condemn them out of hand. He insists that the Society is in schism; he is one mixed up lad. I’ll never forget having gone to hear/see him speak when he came to Scotland. Hall packed, and his first words? The Church has had terrible crises before, this is just another one, don’t worry… I couldn’t believe my ears, so he may be one of your heroes, he’ll never be one of mine. Because…
One thing about which Voris has NOT changed his mind is his false belief that the SSPX is in schism. That’s taking a bit longer. He’ll probably get there in the end, notwithstanding the damage he is doing in the meantime by clinging to that error and publishing it.
Don’t know much about Taylor Marshall but I like what I DO know.
I’m sorry to say that this video is a prime example of why I no longer pay attention to traditionalist talking heads whose analyses I used to devour like…well, like chocolate.
I see that MM and his confreres are still consistent in treating this crisis as though it were some sort of political situation, even though their theological commentaries are accurate. Political, as in, “Let’s join forces and throw the bums out!”
Sorry Michael, it doesn’t work that way. This is above all a spiritual crisis and Passion. We do not have the power to “unite the clans” for any such purpose. We do, however, have the power to pray and do penance, just as we were instructed at Fatima, including praying for prelates such as Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider.
The other thing that has bothered me about these brilliant minds is that they fail to mention that Pope Francis is the culmination of an entire era (almost 60 years, so far) of chastisement. Has anyone here ever heard him, or Ferrara, accept that? I haven’t. Expose and analyze the errors and the corruption, fine, but let’s put this in the proper perspective: the Church has been betrayed, even as Our Lord was betrayed. Why? Because we are being punished – St. John Eudes pointed out, long ago, that the worst form of God’s wrath is corrupt clergy, wolves in lambs’ clothing, revolutionary men.
But all MM does is to focus on the corruption, rather than on the reason for it. That’s the easy way out, in my opinion, and a failure of self-examination. It sure sells newspapers, though.