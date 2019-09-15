Single Mothers – Backbone of Society? 

Comment:

Afua Hirsch is a regular commentator on Sky News’ debating segment The Pledge and has recently appeared on other discussion programmes, such as BBC’s Question Time. Liberal? Well, any more “liberal” and the rest of us, with more traditional views (e.g. about marriage and family life), would be in handcuffs before you could say “you’re under arrest…”

Check out the short video clip above, from the most recent edition of The Pledge, and ask yourself if it is a tad worrying that the entire group seem to accept, unquestioningly, that single motherhood is a good thing (not simply an unfortunate aberration to be charitably tolerated). Is that a tad worrying? Or, maybe, like one of the commentators under the video on YouTube, you think that single mothers are the “backbone” of our society? In which case, you may agree with those in the group who argue for IVF for single women who want a child, like some of us want a new car. Let’s hear it!