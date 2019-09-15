Single Mothers – Backbone of Society? 

Comment:
Afua Hirsch is a regular commentator on Sky News’ debating segment The Pledge and has recently appeared on other discussion programmes, such as BBC’s Question Time. Liberal? Well, any more “liberal” and the rest of us, with more traditional views (e.g. about marriage and family life), would be in handcuffs before you could say “you’re under arrest…”
Check out the short video clip above, from the most recent edition of The Pledge, and ask yourself if it is a tad worrying that the entire group seem to accept, unquestioningly, that single motherhood is a good thing (not simply an unfortunate aberration to be charitably tolerated). Is that a tad worrying? Or, maybe, like one of the commentators under the video on YouTube, you think that single mothers are the “backbone” of our society? In which case, you may agree with those in the group who argue for IVF for single women who want a child, like some of us want a new car. Let’s hear it!
The two women in that discussion are so far removed from real life women, it’s not true.
The single mothers I know would LOVE not to be single mothers. One of them said to me that she knew she was doing wrong but that it had become so acceptable in society that she just gave in. In an earlier period of history, she would have said “no” – the best contraceptive out there!
All the studies are showing that children do best when they are raised in a home with a mother and father, married who stay together for life. In every outcome, the children do better than those from single parent homes.
I feel sorry for those who, through no fault of their own, are single parents, or who regret what happened and are making the best of it. However, the idea that this should be encouraged, and even single women allowed to have IVF is offensive to common sense. People – especially women – seem unable to tell the difference between “I need” and “I want”. Just because someone wants something doesn’t mean they must get it, especially if that “something” is a child, who deserves the very best start in life.
We are all compassionate towards those women who made stupid mistakes. But IVF for single mothers is an example of voluntary single motherhood and is very disturbing. Some people believe that motherhood is a right, but it is actually a gift from God. The idea that a single woman has the right to create a test-tube baby is to me profoundly narcissistic. When the potential for human reproduction and the conjugal act are separated, either through artificial contraception or IVF, then human dignity goes in the dustbin. The Catholic Church alone is the only institution in the modern world that still teachers the indivisibility of the reproductive and unitive ends of human sexuality. This is the formula that preserves human dignity and it is written into our nature.
Lily,
Well said. My own first thought on watching the above clip was that here, at last, was a discussion in which Hirsch did not turn the topic around to pronounce us all racists! That is her persistent theme. Being white is now to be racist, according to her confused thinking.
The more I listen to those with legal qualifications (she’s a former barrister), the harder I pray that I’ll never be charged with a crime that requires me to employ a legal defence. I mean, the crime of being slim, glamorous, intelligent, witty, etc. – with that I can cope 😀
I am certain that the architects of the sexual revolution hated women. The contraceptive culture is inherently misogynistic. How can anyone seriously say that contraception had liberated women? We know that it takes both a man and a women to make a baby. But what typically happens is that the woman gets pregnant for whatever reason (e.g. the pill fails or a dose is accidentally missed), and then the man leaves the women and takes no responsibility for the child. The woman is then socially pressured to have an abortion. Contraception has been immensely liberating for male adulterers and fornicators but not to women as far as I can tell. My mother is not Catholic and I was speaking to her recently about the Church’s teaching on artificial contraception. I told her that I felt it was sexist because it allowed men to behave like alley cats and that women were usually the ones to suffer when the contraception failed. My mother told me that she had always intuitively felt this way about contraception even though she is not Catholic.
Miles Immaculatae,
“…the man leaves the women and takes no responsibility for the child.”
That is one phenomenon which seems to keep getting missed by the girls who end up being single mothers – that their handsome, suave, father-to-be is more likely to dump them and disappear from the scene, than propose marriage, once “baby makes three” arrives.
It is a scandal that our society has accepted (not merely “tolerated”) the growth of single-parents trying to raise children. And then they look askance (as does Hirsch in the above video) at the very idea that anyone would blame the rise in violent crime, at least partly on the phenomenon of so many single-parent, usually fatherless, families.
Where are their brains? Strictly rhetorical question, Miles Immaculatae 😀
PS – your mother has a good moral sense. Maybe she will become a Catholic one day.
Miles, men often behaved like alley cats in the past. There were abandoned women and Victorian novels often feature them, from Oliver Twist, by Dickens to Puskin (Onegin), to Anna Karenina by Tolstoy.
What kept men in line in the past was societal pressure. A man who got a woman into trouble had to face the wrath of brothers, fathers and other men with morals in his town who would shun him as a “cad” and a “bounder”. The woman was shamed, but the man was shamed also. He had to leave town or join the Navy to escape the stigma.
Today it is the opposite. MGTOW and other men’s rights groups have almost made a sport out of the science of seducing women, using them for sex and leaving them.
If a scientist invented a technology where he could grow human beings in a home laboratory by taking cells from his own body and incubating them people would be outraged and call for the equipment to be ceased and the man jailed.
Yet this is what single mothers do when they get pregnant in order to have a baby as an accessory or to get welfare and housing from the government. They treat creating a new life like a game.
If “my body my choice” is morally right, then why can’t a scientist (or anyone who bought a cloning kit from eBay), produce a bunch of clones of themselves?
This staged TV conversation quickly went from bizarre to absurd. Do people even realize that they are watching a group of freaks whose opinions are based on degeneracy? It’s science fiction come true: the teleprompter readers covered in make-up have taken over the public square. Are there any souls inside these mannequins?
If Satan’s final assault is on the family, then he seems to have developed a multi-faceted strategy. One, the LGBS juggernaut; two, homosexual and lesbian pairs claiming to be moms and dads; three, IVF for women who don’t want a “partner” (God forbid they should call men “husbands”); four, civil divorce; five, Amoris Laetitia, six, the annulment factory within the Church, seven, feminism.
Oh, and which Vatican II document was it that removed child-bearing as the primary duty of marriage?