14/9: Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross – Timely Reminder of Victory…

O God, Who this day dost gladden us by the yearly feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross: grant, we beseech Thee, that we who on earth acknowledge the mystery of Redemption wrought upon it, may be worthy to enjoy the rewards of that same Redemption in heaven. From the Collect of the Mass of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross…

Comment:

As the horrendous crisis in the Church continues and deepens, and – incredibly – is set to become even worse with the forthcoming Amazon Synod, today is perhaps one of the best Feasts on which to recall that the battle is already won, that by His death on the Cross, Our Lord has beaten the powers of darkness, and that by living out our vocation to be Soldiers of Christ, in whatever way we can, we show our divine and Catholic faith in that truth. In the words of St Paul to the Ephesians: “Put you on the armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the deceits of the devil. For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood: but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places… (Ephesians 6:11ff)

Weary as we may well be at this continuing and worsening crisis, shouldn’t even the shortest reflection on the suffering, crucified Christ serve as a an incentive to us to face, with renewed energy, our Confirmation duty to be Soldiers of Christ? Shouldn’t even a passing glance at the Cross make us more than ever determined to battle, with all our might, those same “principalities and powers” attacking Christ’s Church in our times? Or, as more than one person has told me recently, have you had enough?