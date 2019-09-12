Pope: We Don’t Need Priests for Mass… 

September 13, 1917: Our Lady tells the children that in October, Our Lord will come, as well as Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Carmel. Also, Saint Joseph will appear with the Child Jesus in order to bless the world. About 30,000 people come to the Cova and again, many witness supernatural phenomena indicating Our Lady’s presence. Fatima Timeline
Against the backdrop of the Fatima apparitions in 1917, when key dogmas were reinforced by Our Lady, as well as a warning of the diabolical disorientation to come, which we are witnessing today, the following report from the Fatima website ought to come as no surprise. Utterly shocking, of course, but no surprise to any truly informed Catholic.
Christopher Ferrara writes…
Sandro Magister reports on the alarming, but at this point hardly unexpected, news of a video of one Father Giovanni Nicolini, a priest of the Diocese of Bologna and “among those closest to Jorge Mario Bergoglio,” who claims “that in the Amazon the celebration of the Mass by married deacons is already a de facto reality, authorized by the local bishops. And Pope Francis, informed of the matter, is alleged to have said: ‘Go ahead!’”
Nicolini, Magister stresses, “is not just anybody.” He is one of the most prominent priests in the key Archdiocese of Bologna, whose archbishop, Matteo Zuppi, was made a cardinal “only a few days ago” by Francis. Nicolini is a disciple and “spiritual son” of Giuseppe Dossetti (1913-1996), the famous (in Italy) politician-turned-priest and monk who, not surprisingly, was one of the movers and shakers at Vatican II.
Nicolini heads the “Family of the Visitation” community made up of “thirty monks and nuns and as many married couples…” and is also a member of the ultra-progressive “school of Bologna,” founded by Dossetti. The adherents of this “school” include the “Church historian” (read: revisionist) Alberto Melloni, who condemned the four “dubia cardinals” because of the public reservations about the disastrous Chapter 8 of Amoris Laetitia, and Enzo Bianchi, head of the fake “ecumenical monastery” at Bose whose “monks” include Protestants. Back in 1967, when some degree of sanity still prevailed in the “Church of Vatican II,” “the Bishop of Biella issued an interdict for the presence of non-Catholics in the community, but the following year it was removed thanks to the intercession of Michele Cardinal Pellegrino,” another Vatican II mucky-muck. Both Melloni and Bianchi, along with Nicolini, are, as Magister notes, “ultra-Bergoglians.”
In the cited video, to audible gasps and at least one snicker from the audience, Nicolini declares that “the Church of priests [is] coming to an end.” To which someone replied: “Is that a prophecy?” No, said Nicolini, “it’s already a reality.” Nicolini went on to say (further translation provided by Magister) that “the Church of priests is coming to an end” because there are no vocations for the supposedly vigorous and renewed “Church of Vatican II.” As Nicolini explained:
“We are now reaching the height of folly, every priest is taking care of six parishes, but this is how it ends. This crisis of the priesthood in any case will increase relentlessly, until serious consideration is finally given to the suitability of abolishing the celibacy of priests. As long as this celibacy of priests remains, the decline is unstoppable…”
As liberals of all stripes always do, Nicolini argues that unless we accommodate a given evil — in this case the abolition of priestly celibacy, a tradition of apostolic origin — another evil will ensue: i.e., that priests will have sexual relations anyway. Says he: “But it is clear that when I find out that a thirty-year-old priest who comes to me for confession, now they are putting him in a big rural area by himself, in six months he has a mistress. And so now this decline will be very rapid.”
Is this just hypothetical or has Nicolini violated the seal of confession? In either case, the sophistry is the same: We must let priests marry or else they will fornicate. And what kind of priest would fornicate if he is not allowed to marry? Why, a priest of the “Church of Vatican II.” Of which there is a very small and rapidly dwindling number. Indeed, Nicolini cites the very failure of the “Church of Vatican II” to attract vocations as justification for abolishing the celibate priesthood: “[I]n 2030 Bologna will have 30 priests. Right now there are 450, and that’s already a big decline. And so this structure of the Church will no longer be there.”
Here, yet again, the incompetent physician prescribes the cure for the patient he himself is killing. Having destroyed priestly vocations, the relentless ideologues of Vatican II now call for the abolition of the priesthood as the Church has always known it.
And then the clincher. According to Nicolini, Francis explicitly approved of the practice in the Amazon of married deacons “saying Mass.” As Nicolini recounts:
“In the Amazon one evening, from an isolated mission parish in the Amazon they made a phone call, it was an old deacon, in his sixties, married, who said to his bishop: ‘I have to tell you that tomorrow there won’t be any Mass, because there is no priest.’ And the bishop told him: ‘You go there and say Mass.’ A married deacon, children already raised, the ‘elders’ are called, and the bishops there have given him authorization to preside over the liturgy. They told the pope about this and the pope said: ‘For now we cannot write anything, you go ahead!’ I wondered, when I found out that he was convening the worldwide meeting of bishops for the Amazon, who knows if perhaps he can or wants to say something. But the Church, in its concrete juridical structure, as it exists now, is at an end.”
Magister wants to know, as do we, “Is it true or false, what he says about the ‘Masses’ already being celebrated in the Amazon by married deacons? And is it true or false that Francis gave the go-ahead?” I think we already know the answers to those questions. And the answers will be confirmed by the Vatican’s resounding silence in the face of what Magister has published.
Behold the Modernists bringing an end to their own work of destruction by levelling whatever remains of what they have destroyed. But after their work of destruction is done, the Church of all time will emerge ever more clearly into view. Plentiful vocations to the celibate priesthood in the traditional orders and communities will carry on the faith of our fathers, abiding that time when, through the intercession of the Mother of God, the rotted branch of Modernism is cut away from the visible structure of the Church and what remains intact in some places will return everywhere.
Francis evidently believes he has the right to pursue a megalomaniacal “dream” of “transforming everything so that the Church’s customs, ways of doing things, times and schedules, language and structures can be suitably channelled for the evangelization of today’s world rather than for her self-preservation.” But he will learn, his Modernist collaborators will learn, and the world will learn that the Church is no mere human kingdom ruled by an earthly monarch, but the Mystical Body of Christ, whose will is not governed by the vain imaginings of deluded Modernist visionaries. Source
Comment:
If we don’t need priests to offer Mass in the Amazon, then, logically, we don’t need priests to celebrate Mass anywhere. Agreed?
And, if ever we needed more proof of the utter failure of the Vatican II experiment (the Church’s new “springtime” 😀 ) this is it… Agreed?
Point for Reflection: if (when?) this scandal comes to a parish near you, believe me, there will be useful idiot parishioners who will go along with it, presuming that Mr Smith’s “Mass” is fine… And if someone suggests returning to the traditional Mass down at the local SSPX church, they will look in horror and say “but they’re in schism!” Truly, you could not make this stuff up. Or, perhaps more grammatically, UP you could not make this stuff… 😀
Further proof that, no matter how you slice this Pontificate, it’s all Bologna….
…and by the way, if we don’t need priests, why do we need a Pope? In particular, a Pope who hates the Catholic Church, who hates the Catholic Faith in all its glorious Tradition and Mystery, a Pope who talks out of both sides of his mouth, according to what his audience expects to hear, a Pope who is interested only in the acquisition of power, power and more power.
This Pope surely must be another sword through the Immaculate Heart, and another Crown of Thorns on the Sacred Head. And check this out: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/american-priest-to-pope-im-wearied-from-being-scorned-and-demonized-by-you
I expect that there will be severely painful consequences for all of us if this so-called Amazon Synod produces what it is ready to produce.
(PS: I disagree that Vatican II was an “experiment.” It was a carefully designed blueprint, by the enemies of the Church, for the reduction of the Church to another Protestant sect, and it has been carried out with precision and astounding success.)
RCA Victor,
That’s a great point, if we don’t need priests we don’t need a pope!
Also, what about confessions? Are deacons able to hear confessions as well and absolve?
I’ve read that Lifesitenews article and the quotes from Monsignor Charles Pope about feeling demonized by Pope Francis – thank goodness for his frankness.
There is just no end in sight to this pope’s hatred of Catholic tradition, which he sees as “rigidity”, and the Catholic priesthood which we now know he doesn’t think matters at all.
Today is the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary, so we should pray to her to obtain special graces for her priests.
Well said, RCAVictor, c’est consternant mais pas surprenant!
I either “disagree that Vatican II was an “experiment.” It was a carefully designed blueprint, by the enemies of the Church, for the reduction of the Church to another Protestant sect, and it has been carried out with precision and astounding success”.
It’s happened in the UK already. Remember the dissidents of the 1980’s/1990’s (I can’t remember the exact group – probably We Are Church) who held the public priest-less ‘Eucharist’ up in London years ago – I think the event was called ‘Yeast’ or something like that, and the ‘Catholics for a Changing Church’ bragged about doing a similar thing in one of their journals. I also heard about married ex-priests from the dissident group ‘Advent’ who claimed to have continued celebrating Mass among their families and friends after being laicised. We also had the scandal of priests like Bernard Lynch who ‘married’ his ‘husband’, offering Mass for the Soho Mass brigade, so sadly, these aberrations are not a new phenomenon in this country.
WF,
Yes, I remember that – had forgotten until you reminded me. However, while we know that such dissent and apostate behaviour was quietly tolerated, shockingly, this is a further step “forward” in the destruction of the Church with the Pope actually sanctioning it. Incredible.
I remember reading a story reported by Damian Thompson years ago. Apparently it happened in a parish in Cumbria. The priest didn’t turn up for some reason so the laity took it upon themselves to preside over their own simulated Mass. On this occasion, if I remember correctly, the Bishop did intervene and said they couldn’t do it.
Ten years ago I was recruited by some charismatic Catholics and went on a kind of retreat-conference with them in Germany. It was an ecumenical gathering. They held a kind of ritual that appeared to me to be Eucharistic: bread and wine were blessed by the laity and distributed between themselves. I was told by the Catholics present that this wasn’t a Eucharistic service, but rather the celebration of what they called the Lord’s Day meal. I was very confused. I had only been Catholic for a few months. But I am sure that some of the Protestants present regarded this as a kind of Eucharistic service.
So yes, I think these kind of psuedo-Eucharistic rites have been going on for years. I just hope they don’t send me a deacon or lay person when I am on my death bed. I hope they don’t try to give me extreme unction or absolution. That would be the next thing, wouldn’t it?
This is so bizarre. And it’s hilarious that they would call it ‘Yeast’, because communion bread in the Latin Church doesn’t contain any. It’s unleavened!
Why do dissident Catholics not just leave the Church and become liberal Anglicans? They obviously hate the Church, so they must choose to remain within the structures of the Church with the sole intention of destroying the Church.
Miles Immaculatae,
That’s what always puzzles me, why they don’t just leave, but they really are determined to finish the Church off this time, since they don’t think the 15th century reformers made a good enough job of it !
You know, I’m becoming more and more sanguine about the guff I hear emanating from the mouth of [Pope Francis].
You most certainly don’t need a priest to celebrate Mass, at least not the “Mass” of G B Montini [Pope Paul VI – the use of these unexplained initials and baptismal names is very confusing to those who may not know whom you refer] no siree! You have a veritable host of kind-hearted do-goo… volunteers: welcomers, readers, animators, deacons & deacons’ wives to fill the gap left by young Father Phil, who ran off with the (femal!) leader of the Kidz’ Litter-gee group, with the bad varicose veins. [sic]. You can always line up for communion and wine from your old geography teacher with the awful dandruff and rampant eczema.
Confession, you say? You fuddy-duddy, it’s been the Sacrament of Reconciliation for about 30 years now … does anyone actually bother with all that nowadays? You do? Oh … Your granny died? Deacon Brian and his wife can do a lovely funeral service, it’s almost a “Mass”, actually: you can’t tell the difference and he only charges £100. After-care will be provided by Agnes, Sadie and Big Marie (lovely girls!) from the Bereavement Group. They will come to your house twice a week for tea and sandwiches for five years after your Granny’s “passing”. You’ll have to get the car out to give Big Marie a lift back, right enough … she’s a martyr to her legs.
Music is kindly provided by Deacon Brian’s son, Dylan. Yes, he’s 29 and still lives at home. Never leaves his room, apparently, spends day and night playing the Z-Box thing and listening to thrash metal, but he’s learnt “Bind us together” on the harmonica, so we’re sorted for all events, musically-speaking, when you can Dylan to come out.
And, before I am throttled by the Dear Leader/Editrix, may I assure one and all that you do need a priest (and, preferably deacon and sub-deacon) for the Mass of All Ages: the LCD (Lowest Common Denominator) Montini Mass? Meh …
I went to a Mass in Glasgow once and it wasn’t much different to how you describe. During the Communion rite that takes place after the Our Father, laypersons joined the priest at the altar and they broke the Sacred Host with the priest and communicated themselves at the same time as the priest did. They were acting like concelebrants.
Also, in my home town in England I once asked a priest when the confessions were and he told me to come to the ‘Service of Reconciliation’ which was being held that week (it was Advent). Everybody queued up to receive absolution from the priest who was stood in the sanctuary, but the people didn’t confess anything. They just approached the priest and he absolved them. It was very strange. Then after everyone had been absolved everyone went back to their seats and made an act of contrition together. Before the absolution everyone confessed a general list of sins which was read from a sheet in unison, but nobody privately confessed their specific personal sins to the the priest. I suspect this was the only kind of confession that was available in this parish, and it only happened at Lent and Easter.
I’ve never heard “preferable a deacon and subdeacon” before. As far as I know, they are only required for a High Mass. Not sure why they are preferable?
Petrus, High Mass is always preferable! 😀
Absolutely. Thank you.
“High Mass is, historically, the original rite” Fortescue.
I didn’t think that needed saying.
Sarto,
Fortescue can say what he likes, some of us – myself included – much prefer the simple, quiet, low Mass.
Shock horror!
Miles Immaculatae,
Not in my humble opinion – I much prefer the simple, quiet, low Mass – shock horror! 😀
It’s pretty sobering how similar, to the point of being identical, Pope Francis’ tactics are to the Bolsheviks. One of their favorite ones was silence, in response to the truth about them being exposed. Another one was to engage in a smear campaign against those who dared resist them. A third was purges of those who didn’t fit the political agenda of the regime. A fourth was to starve people to death, by the millions (e.g. the Ukraine), if they resisted.
We need a Catholic George Orwell to write about this Communist farce trying to masquerade as Catholicism. Instead of “Animal Farm,” though, the writer could call it “Francis’ Field Hospital.”
I suppose the only thing this sleazy Pope can’t do is to start putting his enemies in jail, and/or killing them. Francis’ actions, though, are the spiritual equivalent of starving Catholics to death. He is giving us stones instead of Our Lord’s Sacred Body.
“I suppose the only thing this sleazy Pope can’t do is to start putting his enemies in jail, and/or killing them.”
Hmmm … so why do you think Abp C. M. Viganò is in hiding? He said himself he is in fear of his life.
Sarto,
I don’t have time to search for a link but is that still the case. Last time I read that was back in 2018. Is he still in hiding?