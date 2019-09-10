Brexit: MPs Cause Chaos in Parliament – Shocking Scenes of Demonic Activity?

Comment:
In Parliament last night, Prime Minister Johnson was in very good form, firmly insisting that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, despite all the disgraceful shenanigans of the “remainer” MPs to stop Brexit. Rushed through legislation to try to tie the Prime Minister’s hands did not appear to faze him at all, as he proceeded with assurances that the UK will leave on the 31 October, as promised to the electorate. Shocking scenes, staged by MPs, furious that all their demonic efforts had apparently failed, took place in the House of Commons as the procedure began for suspending Parliament for five weeks, prior to a Queen’s Speech and a new session of Parliament.
Are these scenes evidence of diabolical activity – or simply another instance of frustrated “remainers” refusing – like spoilt children – to take “yes” [we want out of the EU] for an answer? Would someone please explain to me what is so attractive about remaining in the EU which, more or less everyone agrees (leavers and remainers), is a corrupt outfit? Why the desperation on the part of the “remoaners” not to leave? I don’t get it…
It is more than time to take a long hard look at Parliament and reform it. The behaviour is utterly disgraceful. Jeremy Paxman in a recent look at the whole question of MP’s and our c***p government suggested that their numbers be halved, a new, less adversarial chamber be designed in a purpose built building, Also all MPs be required to have had at least 5 years in the world of proper work before being able to stand. Listening to the above shameful clamour I can only agree with him. Something has to be done before we become the laughing stock of the world. If we are not already. Demonic? I don’t know, but utterly repellant juvenile behaviour.
It’s the usual thing when the ‘liberals/left’ don’t get their own way – throw the dummy out of the pram and start rioting. I’m quite sure that if the leavers had lost the EU referendum, their behaviour would have been far different, and if any efforts to continue to try to leave the EU had continued, I’m sure it would have been through the usual legal channels, because on the whole, people on the ‘right’ tend to observe the rule of law more than those from the ‘left’.