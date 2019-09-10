Brexit: MPs Cause Chaos in Parliament – Shocking Scenes of Demonic Activity?

Comment:

In Parliament last night, Prime Minister Johnson was in very good form, firmly insisting that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, despite all the disgraceful shenanigans of the “remainer” MPs to stop Brexit. Rushed through legislation to try to tie the Prime Minister’s hands did not appear to faze him at all, as he proceeded with assurances that the UK will leave on the 31 October, as promised to the electorate. Shocking scenes, staged by MPs, furious that all their demonic efforts had apparently failed, took place in the House of Commons as the procedure began for suspending Parliament for five weeks, prior to a Queen’s Speech and a new session of Parliament.

Are these scenes evidence of diabolical activity – or simply another instance of frustrated “remainers” refusing – like spoilt children – to take “yes” [we want out of the EU] for an answer? Would someone please explain to me what is so attractive about remaining in the EU which, more or less everyone agrees (leavers and remainers), is a corrupt outfit? Why the desperation on the part of the “remoaners” not to leave? I don’t get it…