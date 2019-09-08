Catholic Truth Vs Kevin McKenna – Is He Just A Bigot… Or A Deliberate Liar?

Editor writes…

Those of you who have read our articles on Kevin McKenna (pictured, left) in the current September newsletter – click here to refresh your memory (p.7 ff) – and who think I was too hard on him, really need to read his latest evil rant. McKenna, without a doubt, is a man in dreadful conscience. He needs help – and prayers. But he must also be challenged, big time, because he is writing about the Catholic Church based on the pretence that he is a Catholic; by any definition, he is no such thing. Being baptised into the Faith, doesn’t make anyone a Catholic, any more than – to paraphrase G.K. Chesterton – “standing in your garage makes you a car.” Catholics do not have the luxury of picking and choosing what doctrine they believe, or which moral law they will accept. As Pope Benedict XVI once said: “Truth is not determined by a majority vote.” So, I’m throwing out a challenge to Kevin McKenna to publicly debate his claim to be a Catholic – but first, some extracts from his latest nasty and very ignorant article, published online in today’s ultra-left wing rag, The Guardian. Before you read on, though, let me repeat a suggestion made to me by a reader who rang me to speak about McKenna’s latest garbage; our reader’s opinion is that McKenna has read the September Catholic Truth reports on him, and is spitting blood at my articles. Therein, was laid bare the man’s utter confusion of mind and soul. With reverence, he praises a Minister of the Free Church of Scotland for upholding the very teachings on sexual morality for which he savages the Catholic Church… The man’s unbelievable – or should that be, unbalanced…. Just a thought. Anyway, read the extracts below from his article headlined: If there’s a cardinal sin to be made, count on the Catholic church, with some minimum comment from moi in bold… sub-headlines added

Contempt For Doctrine of the Communion of Saints / Catholic Devotional practices…

A grim little vaudeville act is currently touring some of Scotland’s Catholic parishes, featuring the remains of Thérèse of Lisieux, a long-dead French nun. Thérèse died of tuberculosis at the age of 24 in 1897 and was canonised in 1925, becoming Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face. By all accounts, this young woman developed an exemplary devotion to her faith and was the author of some beautiful (if slightly ripe) spiritual tracts. I’m not sure she deserved the fate of having some of her remains bumped in and out of cars and through the hills of South Lanarkshire and Paisley for the devoted titillation of the faithful. [Ed: he can’t even refer to the saint’s beautiful writings without raising a doubt – “slightly ripe”… Oh, and it’s just not possible for someone of his ilk to write – even about a saint – without using a sexually suggestive term. “Titillation” is NOT an appropriate description in this context. He should sue, among others, his English teacher.]



The Truth about Relics…

These relics of Saint Thérèse are considered to be “first class”, this being the ultimate seal of Vatican authentication. To be accorded this distinction, they must be parts of the bodies of the saints, such as fragments of bone, skin, blood, hair or ash. Apparently, poor dead Thérèse (or parts thereof) has been getting ferried like this throughout the Catholic world since 1994. Is there no one to call a halt to this unedifying distortion of faith? Can we not let this blameless lassie rest in peace? [Ed: why not do what even an average ability journalist would do and research a little before making a fool of yourself. Here’s just one miracle (or rather a family of miracles!) attributed to the devout use of a relic.. A key problem for this man trying to write about Catholic devotional practices is that he totally lacks supernatural faith. For the record, you can’t BE a Catholic without supernatural faith. ]

The Truth about The Crusades / Islamophobia

…The success of the Reformation lay in freeing people from the spiritual slavery of Rome, where the bones of saints and counterfeit fragments of the Holy Cross had become an industry. The profits from this paid for the ruinous and brutal Crusades (and the beginning of Islamophobia). [Ed: again, sheer ignorance of the facts – click here for corrective surgery…]

The Protestant Reformers Taught True Christianity – Not Catholic Church…

The reformers offered a purer and less unequal route to heaven and the mercy of God, unencumbered by profiteering, exploitation and superstition. It wasn’t just a theological revolution, but a temporal one, which seemed to say that you didn’t need to wait until you entered paradise to experience equality and fairness.

More Contempt: “The Ghostly Tour” (i.e. Tour of St Thérèse’s Relics)

…While Saint Thérèse’s relics continue on their ghostly tour up and down the hills and glens, the visit to Scotland takes place of the American cardinal Raymond Burke, perhaps the most powerful Catholic churchman after Pope Francis. Burke, who has long viewed the current pope’s relaxed and compassionate views on human sexuality and the environment with deep suspicion, has become his greatest critic… Perhaps it’s merely a coincidence that Thérèse’s posthumous visit to Scotland is occurring at the same time as Burke’s live one, but I hae ma doots. [Ed: who cares? Cardinal Burke is not the “traditionalist” McKenna believes but I really don’t have the time, space nor inclination to correct his every error. Life’s too short…]

Cardinal Burke (not Catechism of the Catholic Church) quoted on “gay” relationships…

…Among the cardinal’s wide range of reactionary views is that female altar servers are a wretched sign of the increased “feminisation” of the church. “The introduction of girl servers led many boys to abandon altar service,” he has said. “Young boys don’t want to do things with girls. It’s just natural.” This is rubbish, of course. [Ed: er, no, it’s not, as I found out from the loud protests coming from some of my students who doubled as male altar servers, at the time when the girl altar boys were first introduced.] Where I grew up, if young female altar servers had been allowed there would have been a stampede among the boys to toil in the Lord’s vineyard alongside them. [Ed: note the blasphemous mocking tone – disgraceful.] Burke also views any form of gay relationships as “evil” and has encouraged Catholics not to expose their children to close relatives who are actively gay. He’s had less to say about why the God he purports to serve and who does not make mistakes created, in His wisdom, gay people. [And, well, maybe He’ll also explain why He created bank robbers and murderers. That would be good.]

McKenna – a Catholic? Really?



The familiars and acolytes attending this false prophet will include a shadowy assortment of arcane organisations that seek to preserve unfettered clerical control and power by means of exclusion and unholy inquisition. Spare a thought for us Catholics at this time. [Er.. “us Catholics”? This nutter is about as Catholic as my mobile phone, with sincere apologies to my mobile phone.] Not only are we seeking to deal with Brexit in the secular world but leave this shower of ecclesiastical Blimps in the spiritual one. Source

Challenge!

The Editor of Catholic Truth challenges the False Prophet Kevin McKenna to a public debate – we suggest the motion Kevin McKenna is an imposter Catholic – or any other similar motion OR…. HE can choose the motion, for it is just not possible for Kevin McKenna to demonstrate that he has a Catholic thought in his head. The fact is, he is either deliberately posing as a Catholic, i.e. he’s a liar, knowing perfectly well that he dissents from essential Catholic teachings and/or he is just a simple bigot, and, believe me, they don’t come more… bigoted 😀

For now, hopefully readers and bloggers who are on Twitter will take this man to task for his insulting and highly anti-Catholic articles, of which this is but one in a long series. I’m not on Twitter or I’d be after him like a five year old who’s spotted Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. It would be great if you would report back with your tweets, but the main thing is that he is challenged. It would help us if you would include the link to this thread in your tweets, but, whatever, please challenge him; he is highly unlikely to take up my challenge to a public debate (turkeys really don’t vote for Christmas) – and, to be fair, no other dissenter has ever taken up my challenge to a public debate. However, he needs to know about it, so thank you in advance, all your “twits” (!) for your help in calling this imposter Catholic to account.

