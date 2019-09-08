Catholic Truth Vs Kevin McKenna – Is He Just A Bigot… Or A Deliberate Liar?

Editor writes…
Those of you who have read our articles on Kevin McKenna (pictured, left) in the current September newsletter – click here to refresh your memory (p.7 ff) – and who think I was too hard on him, really need to read his latest evil rant. McKenna, without a doubt, is a man in dreadful conscience. He needs help – and prayers. But he must also be challenged, big time, because he is writing about the Catholic Church based on the pretence that he is a Catholic; by any definition, he is no such thing. Being baptised into the Faith, doesn’t make anyone a Catholic, any more than – to paraphrase G.K. Chesterton – “standing in your garage makes you a car.” Catholics do not have the luxury of picking and choosing what doctrine they believe, or which moral law they will accept. As Pope Benedict XVI once said: “Truth is not determined by a majority vote.” So, I’m throwing out a challenge to Kevin McKenna to publicly debate his claim to be a Catholic – but first, some extracts from his latest nasty and very ignorant article, published online in today’s ultra-left wing rag, The Guardian. Before you read on, though, let me repeat a suggestion made to me by a reader who rang me to speak about McKenna’s latest garbage; our reader’s opinion is that McKenna has read the September Catholic Truth reports on him, and is spitting blood at my articles. Therein, was laid bare the man’s utter confusion of mind and soul. With reverence, he praises a Minister of the Free Church of Scotland for upholding the very teachings on sexual morality for which he savages the Catholic Church… The man’s unbelievable – or should that be, unbalanced…. Just a thought. Anyway, read the extracts below from his article headlined: If there’s a cardinal sin to be made, count on the Catholic church, with some minimum comment from moi in bold… sub-headlines added
Contempt For Doctrine of the Communion of Saints / Catholic Devotional practices…
A grim little vaudeville act is currently touring some of Scotland’s Catholic parishes, featuring the remains of Thérèse of Lisieux, a long-dead French nun. Thérèse died of tuberculosis at the age of 24 in 1897 and was canonised in 1925, becoming Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face. By all accounts, this young woman developed an exemplary devotion to her faith and was the author of some beautiful (if slightly ripe) spiritual tracts. I’m not sure she deserved the fate of having some of her remains bumped in and out of cars and through the hills of South Lanarkshire and Paisley for the devoted titillation of the faithful. [Ed: he can’t even refer to the saint’s beautiful writings without raising a doubt – “slightly ripe”… Oh, and it’s just not possible for someone of his ilk to write – even about a saint – without using a sexually suggestive term. “Titillation” is NOT an appropriate description in this context. He should sue, among others, his English teacher.]
The Truth about Relics…
These relics of Saint Thérèse are considered to be “first class”, this being the ultimate seal of Vatican authentication. To be accorded this distinction, they must be parts of the bodies of the saints, such as fragments of bone, skin, blood, hair or ash. Apparently, poor dead Thérèse (or parts thereof) has been getting ferried like this throughout the Catholic world since 1994. Is there no one to call a halt to this unedifying distortion of faith? Can we not let this blameless lassie rest in peace? [Ed: why not do what even an average ability journalist would do and research a little before making a fool of yourself. Here’s just one miracle (or rather a family of miracles!) attributed to the devout use of a relic.. A key problem for this man trying to write about Catholic devotional practices is that he totally lacks supernatural faith. For the record, you can’t BE a Catholic without supernatural faith. ]
The Truth about The Crusades / Islamophobia
…The success of the Reformation lay in freeing people from the spiritual slavery of Rome, where the bones of saints and counterfeit fragments of the Holy Cross had become an industry. The profits from this paid for the ruinous and brutal Crusades (and the beginning of Islamophobia). [Ed: again, sheer ignorance of the facts – click here for corrective surgery…]
The Protestant Reformers Taught True Christianity – Not Catholic Church…
The reformers offered a purer and less unequal route to heaven and the mercy of God, unencumbered by profiteering, exploitation and superstition. It wasn’t just a theological revolution, but a temporal one, which seemed to say that you didn’t need to wait until you entered paradise to experience equality and fairness.
More Contempt: “The Ghostly Tour” (i.e. Tour of St Thérèse’s Relics)
…While Saint Thérèse’s relics continue on their ghostly tour up and down the hills and glens, the visit to Scotland takes place of the American cardinal Raymond Burke, perhaps the most powerful Catholic churchman after Pope Francis. Burke, who has long viewed the current pope’s relaxed and compassionate views on human sexuality and the environment with deep suspicion, has become his greatest critic… Perhaps it’s merely a coincidence that Thérèse’s posthumous visit to Scotland is occurring at the same time as Burke’s live one, but I hae ma doots. [Ed: who cares? Cardinal Burke is not the “traditionalist” McKenna believes but I really don’t have the time, space nor inclination to correct his every error. Life’s too short…]
Cardinal Burke (not Catechism of the Catholic Church) quoted on “gay” relationships…
…Among the cardinal’s wide range of reactionary views is that female altar servers are a wretched sign of the increased “feminisation” of the church. “The introduction of girl servers led many boys to abandon altar service,” he has said. “Young boys don’t want to do things with girls. It’s just natural.” This is rubbish, of course. [Ed: er, no, it’s not, as I found out from the loud protests coming from some of my students who doubled as male altar servers, at the time when the girl altar boys were first introduced.] Where I grew up, if young female altar servers had been allowed there would have been a stampede among the boys to toil in the Lord’s vineyard alongside them. [Ed: note the blasphemous mocking tone – disgraceful.] Burke also views any form of gay relationships as “evil” and has encouraged Catholics not to expose their children to close relatives who are actively gay. He’s had less to say about why the God he purports to serve and who does not make mistakes created, in His wisdom, gay people. [And, well, maybe He’ll also explain why He created bank robbers and murderers. That would be good.]
McKenna – a Catholic? Really?
The familiars and acolytes attending this false prophet will include a shadowy assortment of arcane organisations that seek to preserve unfettered clerical control and power by means of exclusion and unholy inquisition. Spare a thought for us Catholics at this time. [Er.. “us Catholics”? This nutter is about as Catholic as my mobile phone, with sincere apologies to my mobile phone.] Not only are we seeking to deal with Brexit in the secular world but leave this shower of ecclesiastical Blimps in the spiritual one. Source
Challenge!
The Editor of Catholic Truth challenges the False Prophet Kevin McKenna to a public debate – we suggest the motion Kevin McKenna is an imposter Catholic – or any other similar motion OR…. HE can choose the motion, for it is just not possible for Kevin McKenna to demonstrate that he has a Catholic thought in his head. The fact is, he is either deliberately posing as a Catholic, i.e. he’s a liar, knowing perfectly well that he dissents from essential Catholic teachings and/or he is just a simple bigot, and, believe me, they don’t come more… bigoted 😀
For now, hopefully readers and bloggers who are on Twitter will take this man to task for his insulting and highly anti-Catholic articles, of which this is but one in a long series. I’m not on Twitter or I’d be after him like a five year old who’s spotted Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. It would be great if you would report back with your tweets, but the main thing is that he is challenged. It would help us if you would include the link to this thread in your tweets, but, whatever, please challenge him; he is highly unlikely to take up my challenge to a public debate (turkeys really don’t vote for Christmas) – and, to be fair, no other dissenter has ever taken up my challenge to a public debate. However, he needs to know about it, so thank you in advance, all your “twits” (!) for your help in calling this imposter Catholic to account.
Like many others, he claims to be what he is not and has no authority to speak in the name of the Church:
Editor,
It’s usually because they’re using contraceptives that lapsed Catholics get so filled with hate against the Church – at least that’s been my own experience. When I get into a conversation with a LC who is bitter, I find a way to ask them what they think of the teaching in Humanae Vitae and it all spills out – like poison!
I’ve been checking McKenna’s Twitter account and it really does make me wonder. Two readers have told me that they’ve commented, but I can’t see either of their comments – indeed, I can only see the same comments that I read when I first checked it. And that includes clicking on the “replies”. I do wonder why people rave about Twitter – I don’t get it. Having said that, it’s been put to me that I ought to sign up to have my say, but I’m holding off for now Like Facebook, I am not impressed.
One of our readers, who is not online, is incensed by this latest McKenna garbage and he is copying it to send to all and sundry, including the Bishops, to point out that while they can hardly be expected to know about and react to everything in every newspaper, they do have “spokesmen” and “media” people who should be doing exactly that. This elderly man’s zeal never ceases to amaze me. He spends his own time and money responding to this sort of baloney – and has been doing so since the 60’s ! He’s now in his 80’s!
Let’s hope we see some level of zeal here – the same kind of instinctive Catholic response to a man who is being paid by the Church’s enemies to attack her in the pages of secular newspapers in a Protestant/secular country. So far, I don’t see it.
Remember, there was something of a fightback when I intimated my decision to close this blog. I was pressed not to do so, since “there is no other outlet for us ….” So, while I say “thank you” to those who have commented so far, to the rest I say…
Well, use it!
As for McKenna not being worth bothering about – if it were not for the fact that he keeps insisting that he is a Catholic, that would be the case. Unlike members of other religions, we don’t take drastic action against opponents but in this case, this man is leading people astray and causing confusion about Catholic doctrines and the Church’s God-given moral authority. He is extremely ignorant and not to be taken seriously – he just regurgitates a combination of ancient heresies and pseudo-philosophy. He is only a danger to those more ignorant than himself, but, sadly, due to the awful state of Catholic education today, there’s more than a few of those around! Not to mention the scandal to those who are NOT Catholics caused by his writings – remember, “scandal” means “obstacle” – he and his ilk are actually actively engaged in keeping possible converts out of Christ’s Church. Shocking in the extreme. His own Catholic education clearly lacked the basics in sound formation – and so I think he should add his RE teacher to his “who to sue” list which definitely has to including his English teacher…
I’m not on Twitter or I would definitely comment on his feed. He’s a really angry person, with issues against the Church, which means issues against Christ, although he won’t be able to see that. Spiritual blindness, as pointed out in the latest newsletter, means certain people just don’t recognise Jesus in his Church. It’s very sad. Especially in Mr McKenna’s case because he sees Jesus in the Free Church of Scotland and It only began in the 19th century LOL! The Holy Spirit took his time there!
He needs to write a lot less and read a lot more – especially Ad Tuendam Fidem and the Doctrinal Commentary on the Concluding Formula of the Professio fidei:- “Such doctrines can be defined solemnly by the Roman Pontiff when he speaks ‘ex cathedra’ or by the College of Bishops gathered in council, or they can be taught infallibly by the ordinary and universal Magisterium of the Church as a ‘sententia definitive tenenda’. Every believer, therefore, is required to give firm and definitive assent to these truths, based on faith in the Holy Spirit’s assistance to the Church’s Magisterium, and on the Catholic doctrine of the infallibility of the Magisterium in these matters. Whoever denies these truths would be in a position of rejecting a truth of Catholic doctrine and would therefore no longer be in full communion with the Catholic Church.”
http://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_1998_professio-fidei_en.html
I commented on Kevin’s Twitter. I wrote:
Kevin McKenna is about as Catholic as John Knox ! His articles are nothing more than the ramblings of a troubled soul. Is he a bigot or a liar? Discuss here:
I then provided the link to this blog. However, the tweet is now unavailable. Clearly, he has read it and is censoring. So, we know McKenna is reading this thread. He’s a coward as well as a liar and a bigot!
What a deeply unpleasant and disloyal article this is. That a so called Catholic would author such a polemic in the secular press is extremely distasteful. He is also disrespectful of one of our best loved Saints in the way he refers to her and to her writings.
However, and here I suppose I will be at odds with most bloggers, I do share a very tiny bit of his distaste for the practice of displaying relics of her body and carting them about. I didn’t like it when it happened in England a few years ago and I don’t much like it now. The reason? I’m not entirely sure but it strikes me as actually disrespectful and unnecessary. I know that the thousands who queued to venerate the relics will not agree and I understand that somehow being physically nearer to a part of a saint can feel very special. I get that but I still feel an inner revulsion about it.
As regards his comments about Cardinal Burke, surely the evidence is before his eyes that fewer boys now want to become altar servers since girls were allowed to join them. The fact that being a server was a privilege reserved only for males was important to a young lad; he could do something at church that his sisters couldn’t! Now hardly any boys serve these days and the girls have predictably taken over.
I do not understand what causes a person to be homosexual. I’m not sure any science has got to the bottom of it either. Maybe they are born with those tendencies , I don’t know, but it is surely a cross for them to bear and some fight those tendencies all their lives whereas others we see celebrate and proclaim the ‘gayness’. I think that very few would actually choose to be homosexual if choice was offered to them. Did God create them thus? Did he create conjoined twins? Both aberrations but hardly to be labelled mistakes by God. It is very difficult but I do not think it fair to put them in the same category as murderers and bank robbers! I doubt whether anyone is born a murderer unless they have psychotic tendencies I suppose. I am tying myself in knots here so I will stop!
McKenna is dangerous because he claims to be a Catholic so he will mislead and play into the hands of anti Catholics while at the same time causing confusion and doubt in the minds of any Catholics who read his stuff without perhaps having the proper catechesis to resist his views.
Elizabeth,
I am surprised at your “inner revulsion” with regard to relics. I wonder if you might reflect on the following extract from a website explaining this topic:
“The use of relics has some, although limited, basis in Sacred Scripture. In II Kings 2:9-14, the Prophet Elisha picked-up the mantle of Elijah, after he had been taken up to heaven in a whirlwind; with it, Elisha struck the water of the Jordan, which then parted so that he could cross. In another passage (II Kings 13:20-21), some people hurriedly buried a dead man in the grave of Elisha, “but when the man came into contact with the bones of Elisha, he came back to life and rose to his feet.”
In Acts of the Apostles we read, “Meanwhile, God worked extraordinary miracles at the hands of Paul. When handkerchiefs or cloths which had touched his skin were applied to the sick, their diseases were cured and evil spirits departed from them” (Acts 19:11-12). In these three passages, a reverence was given to the actual body or clothing of these very holy people who were indeed God’s chosen instruments– Elijah, Elisha, and St. Paul. Indeed, miracles were connected with these “relics”– not that some magical power existed in them, but just as God’s work was done through the lives of these holy men so did His work continue after their deaths. Likewise, just as people were drawn closer to God through the lives of these holy men, so did they (even if through their remains) inspire others to draw closer even after their deaths. This perspective provides the Church’s understanding of relics.
The veneration of relics of the saints is found in the early history of the Church. A letter written by the faithful of the Church in Smyrna in the year 156 provides an account of the death of St. Polycarp, their bishop, who was burned at the stake. The letter reads, “We took up the bones, which are more valuable than precious stones and finer than refined gold, and laid them in a suitable place, where the Lord will permit us to gather ourselves together, as we are able, in gladness and joy, and to celebrate the birthday of his martyrdom.” Essentially, the relics– the bones and other remains of St. Polycarp– were buried, and the tomb itself was the “reliquary.” Other accounts attest that the faithful visited the burial places of the saints and miracles occurred. Moreover, at this time, we see the development of “feast days” marking the death of the saint, the celebration of Mass at the burial place, and a veneration of the remains.”
http://catholicstraightanswers.com/what-are-relics/
I think we need to reflect on the use of relics, as with indulgences, applying a supernatural faith. Unfortunately, in today’s Church everything is being reduced to the “natural” and we only think of these things in very basic human terms, which means we end up thinking like everyone else, whereas when we see things through the prism of supernatural faith, we come to a different conclusion.
I totally endorse your concluding paragraph. That is exactly correct, and I agree totally.
This individual – aside from needing a shave and a haircut – is seriously disturbed. What’s interesting is that usually leftist ideologues like himself – even third-rate ideologues, a bar much too high for him – usually try to put up a pretense of respect, enlightenment and compassion in their attacks on the Catholic Faith. Said pretenses, of course, being dressed in the usual leftist buzzwords like “inclusive,” “tolerant,” “diverse,” etc.
There is no such pretense in his article, though. It reads like someone who just woke up from a three-day drinking binge and is looking for a scapegoat to blame for the fact that he can barely get out of bed. He tries to use the standard propaganda toolbox of the Catholic-haters, but instead exposes his own self-hatred and scorn for humanity….not to mention for all things sacred.
(I noticed that our new blogger, Daniel, wonders how this fellow manages to make a living as a journalist. Daniel, in my experience, journalists long ago left the journalism profession. They have been replaced by lowlife propagandists who are willing to sell their souls to the Satanic New World Order for a fat paycheck. Exhibit A: Kevin McKenna.)
