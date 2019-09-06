Family Unity… At All Costs?

The central place of the family in society is clearly taught in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.



Issues surrounding the ideal of family unity is in the news this week, due to the resignation of the Prime Minister’s brother, Jo Johnson, who is both a Member of Parliament and a Government minister.

Headlines like this (Guardian headline below) have added to the Prime Minister’s woes, as he is attacked on all sides for the crime of trying to do what the majority of us asked him to do in the referendum of 2016 – take us out of the European Union…

The news of Jo Johnson’s resignation reminded me of the dilemma facing all too many Catholics, these days, as they choose, in conscience, to move from attending the new Mass in their local parishes, to attending a traditional Mass elsewhere. This has led to friction within families, as I’m certain, Jo Johnson’s decision has caused disquiet, to say the least, within his family. Indeed, on a popular news programme, one commentator opined that he doubted if the brothers “would ever recover from this.”

So, the question is, what price family unity? There are people (in my own circle) who believe that family unity trumps everything else – although, scratch beneath the surface, and often what they really mean is “keeping up the appearance of family unity” trumps everything else.

Share your thoughts on this – is there a line to be drawn? Is there a limit to family unity/loyalty? Look at that Guardian headline again and ask yourself if anything, absolutely anything, should come before family…