30/8-20/9: Relics of St Thérèse of Lisieux Tour Scotland – To What Purpose?

Editor writes…

I’ve been persuaded to visit one of the destinations listed here to honour the great Saint Thérèse of Lisieux while her relics are in Scotland. It didn’t take too much arm-twisting; she was my favourite saint, during my childhood and I took her name at my Confirmation.

I wasn’t sure about posting a thread on the topic, however, given a previous discussion where a Catholic journalist pronounced herself protestantised because she lacks attraction to lots of Catholic practices, such as indulgences. I don’t think she mentions relics but it’s really a given that she would rank the veneration of relics alongside the rather “superstitious” practice of seeking indulgences – click here

Indeed, in a previous discussion, we had a very outspoken critic of the practice of venerating relics – one of those critics, long gone, who only paid us a visit now and then, for the apparent purpose of pulling us all to bits. Anyway, she strongly objected to the veneration of relics. I’ve tried, briefly, to locate that thread but without success. Maybe she’ll come on again to repeat her objections. Our luck can’t hold out forever 😀

In any event, faced with having to explain the purpose of such a tour, where the faithful essentially make a pilgrimage (long or short journey), in order to venerate the relics of a saint, what would you say – what IS the purpose of the veneration of relics – check here for some interesting facts about this practice, including examples from Sacred Scripture.

Finally, are you pleased that the relics of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux are here in Scotland… right now? Will you travel to one of the destinations – see the itinerary here. If not, why not?