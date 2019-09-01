3/9: Feast of Pope Saint Pius X…

Pope Saint Pius X is one of the greatest of the Pope Saints in the Church’s calendar. Reading about his love for Holy Mother Church is both edifying and exhilarating.
His very first encyclical is outstanding and is equally applicable to today’s world as when the Pope Saint first penned it. And, had his successors paid attention to his perhaps most famous encyclical, Pascendi On The Doctrine of the Modernists it is a safe bet that we would not be suffering the monumental Modernist crisis which is ruining the Faith of millions today.
There are many incidents from the life of this great saint which have clear importance for us today – and for the popes who have succeeded him. The following is a case in point:
From the St. Vincent Ferrer Foundation…
As Pope, St. Pius X had to correct and reprimand several bishops and priests who had fallen into heresy or were flirting dangerously close to that edge. Some of the French prelates who supported the Sillon (a precursor to modern Liberation Theology) were particularly problematic.
One bishop who had been reprimanded continued to act against the Catholic Faith. Pope Pius X called him to Rome. When the bishop entered he made the customary genuflection before the Pope and waited to be acknowledged so he could rise. Pope Pius X remained busy at his desk ignoring the bishop for three quarters of an hour. This was a small penance which the saintly pontiff was imposing.
At last, Pope Pius raised his eyes and looked the bishop directly in the eyes, holding his gaze steady and stern. Without a word he rose and walked over to the kneeling figure. Then he greeted him: “Good morning, your Excellency.” Before the Bishop could arise, Pope Pius X swiftly removed the zucchetto from the Bishop’s head and placed it on the edge of his desk. He then dismissed him, “Have a good day, Father.” And that was the end of the meeting. No more words had to be spoken. This great pope had sent a very clear warning shot across the bow of the [Barque] of Peter letting all know what the fate would be of those bishops, successors to Judas, who refused to resist and denounce heresy. Ends.
Comment:
One topic for discussion on this thread has to be, surely, that the next pope MUST be a man in the mould of Saint Pius X, who will demote bad bishops and appoint orthodox / traditional priests. Or, have things gone so far, that there can never be another pope in the mould of this great saint? Would seminarians and young priests trained in our modernist seminaries, obey such a pontiff? In any case, is there anyone in view at the moment, who is remotely likely to act with such authority, if elected to succeed Pope Francis The First – and we sincerely hope and pray – The Last? It has to be, surely, a man with the mindset, of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò who openly attributed the crisis (of clerical abuse/corruption in the hierarchy) to what he termed “the scourge of homosexuality”…
“To bear witness to corruption in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church was a painful decision for me, and remains so. But I am an old man, one who knows he must soon give an accounting to the Judge for his actions and omissions, one who fears Him who can cast body and soul into hell. A Judge who, even in his infinite mercy, will render to every person salvation or damnation according to what he has deserved. Anticipating the dreadful question from that Judge — ‘How could you, who had knowledge of the truth, keep silent in the midst of falsehood and depravity?’ – what answer could I give?” (+ Carlo Maria Viganò, in his testimony alleging widespread cover-up of sexual abuse within the Church, up to, and including Pope Francis – widely reported and quoted across the internet.)
Finally, feel free to post any other incident from the life of the Saint, which impresses you. Edification – as well as education – is a key aim of this thread, so check out the St Vincent Ferrer Foundation here Or share any other sources that you may find.
I had just been reading on Zenit that the Pope is going to create new cardinals soon, then I saw this thread, LOL! It’ll be a very long time (if ever) before we have another Pope Saint Pius X!
https://zenit.org/articles/pope-announces-consistory-to-create-new-cardinals-full-angelus-text/
Gosh – that’s awful. Francis is filling up the college of cardinals with his own type – we’ll never get a good pope let along a Pius X. God help us all.
Fidelis,
If only Theresa May had been as zealous in appointing Brexiteers to her cabinet as this pope is in adding modernist cardinals to the ollege, we’d have been out of the EU ages ago…
Clever analogy, even if I say so myself. Well, I’d be waiting a long time for a compliment from this lot – be honest!
I think the hierarchy is so far gone at this point, including this Pope, that only a horrible chastisement will (a) stop them in their tracks (their tracks being headed straight for the apostate Amazon Synod), and (b) cause the College of Cardinals to wake up, shaken with fear, and elect a faithful pontiff.
Whether said faithful pontiff is elected, and whether he is of the saintly caliber of St. Pius X, is unknown – but all he has to do is to perform the Consecration of Russia, in obedience to Our Lady, and perhaps, under the corrupt nature of his surroundings, that could be considered an act of heroic obedience. And perhaps, if he performs the Consecration, he will be martyred as in the “Vision of the Third Secret,” which would add to the weight of his cause.
About the Consecration of Russia – I’ve been thinking of something I read in a Fatima Crusader, about Fatima and Islam, where it says in there that when you study the prophecy about the bishop dressed in white etc. it seems clear that the Consecration will only come once a nuclear war has been launched.
Maybe then we will get a new Pius X – but I doubt we will get one anytime soon, outside of such a chastisement.
Reading the first encyclical of Pius X was a breath of fresh air. Just the title “Restoring all things in Christ” tells you what sort of Pope he was going to be.
Margaret Mary,
I don’t recall ever having read that about nuclear war, and I’d have to admit I’m a bit skeptical about it. Was that claim made because of the devastating scene
– everything in ruins, wasn’t it? – around the “bishop in white” as he climbed up the hill?
That kind of devastation could also be cause by conventional bombing.
MM & RCA Victor,
I have that Crusader about Fatima & Islam somewhere, so I’ll look it out and double check that because it does strike me – given that the recent popes have ignored all sorts of evidence of the destruction of the Faith in our times – that it will take something BIG to get the Consecration done. A war, nuclear OR conventional would, I think by instinct, be that “something BIG”.
MM,
That really is a beautiful encyclical. This struck me: “…the victory will ever be with God — nay, defeat is at hand at the moment when man, under the delusion of his triumph, rises up with most audacity.”
I think that moment is about to arrive in the Church, with this Amazon Synod.
One other thing struck me: his glowing description of Leo XIII. Made me wonder why that Pontiff has never been raised to the altars.
RCA Victor,
A very beautiful encyclical indeed, the first from Pope Pius X, and it contrasts starkly with the first almost indecipherable first encyclical from Papa Francis.
There are just so many nuggets in there, that I found it difficult choosing something to post here but then – having come fresh from a couple of threads where we discussed clergy and seminarians – my eyes fell on the following:
11. This being so, Venerable Brethren, of what nature and magnitude is the care that must be taken by you in forming the clergy to holiness! All other tasks must yield to this one. Wherefore the chief part of your diligence will be directed to governing and ordering your seminaries aright so that they may flourish equally in the soundness of their teaching and in the spotlessness of their morals. Regard your seminary as the delight of your hearts, and neglect on its behalf none of those provisions which the Council of Trent has with admirable forethought prescribed. And when the time comes for promoting the youthful candidates to holy orders, ah! do not forget what Paul wrote to Timothy: “Impose not hands lightly upon any man” (I. Tim. v., 22), bearing carefully in mind that as a general rule the faithful will be such as are those whom you call to the priesthood.
If the seminary rectors and bishops took seriously that exhortation of St Paul to Timothy about not imposing hands lightly, i.e. being careful not to ordain every Tom, Dick and Harry who fancied himself as the next diocesan youth chaplain, we might have had a few less scandals in the files, but, hey, who listens to me or even to moi?
Could I suggest that we remember to pray especially to Pope Saint Pius X on his feast on Tuesday, for the only Scottish seminary we have left, the Scots College in Rome, and for the other seminaries in the UK.
There is no doubt that there are a lot of homosexuals in seminaries and in the priesthood now, so we need a lot of prayer for them.
“The hierarchy is too far gone …”
Yes, a thousand times yes. I can only agree.
Added to that the lack of discipline at diocesan and parish level, well … I will say no more, as I will only get a tongue-lashing form the Editrix.
Sarto,
A “tongue lashing”? From moi? I am not going to dignify that accusation with a reply except to remind you that…
Editor,
I believe that argument was tried during the Judge Kavanaugh hearings, on our side of the pond, by one Christine Blasey Ford, who, though she falsely accused the Judge of attempted rape over 30 years ago, would have us find her absurd claim perfectly believable – because, of course, she was a woman!
I must say, I miss your old rolling pin….
RCA Victor,
Yes, it was painfully obvious that Mzzzzz Blasey Ford was using the victim female card for all it was worth – I bet she’s now wishing she’d read up on Confucius…
Sarto,
You may not have noticed, but Editor is in the habit these days of responding to controversial posts with humor – not that yours was controversial, though perhaps what you left unsaid is.
I say, spill it, and let the chips fall where they may!
RCA Victor,
Your exhortation to Sarto has been duly noted. I await his next move… with interest. A lot of it…