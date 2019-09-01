3/9: Feast of Pope Saint Pius X…

Pope Saint Pius X is one of the greatest of the Pope Saints in the Church’s calendar. Reading about his love for Holy Mother Church is both edifying and exhilarating.

His very first encyclical is outstanding and is equally applicable to today’s world as when the Pope Saint first penned it. And, had his successors paid attention to his perhaps most famous encyclical, Pascendi On The Doctrine of the Modernists it is a safe bet that we would not be suffering the monumental Modernist crisis which is ruining the Faith of millions today.

There are many incidents from the life of this great saint which have clear importance for us today – and for the popes who have succeeded him. The following is a case in point:

From the St. Vincent Ferrer Foundation…

As Pope, St. Pius X had to correct and reprimand several bishops and priests who had fallen into heresy or were flirting dangerously close to that edge. Some of the French prelates who supported the Sillon (a precursor to modern Liberation Theology) were particularly problematic.

One bishop who had been reprimanded continued to act against the Catholic Faith. Pope Pius X called him to Rome. When the bishop entered he made the customary genuflection before the Pope and waited to be acknowledged so he could rise. Pope Pius X remained busy at his desk ignoring the bishop for three quarters of an hour. This was a small penance which the saintly pontiff was imposing.

At last, Pope Pius raised his eyes and looked the bishop directly in the eyes, holding his gaze steady and stern. Without a word he rose and walked over to the kneeling figure. Then he greeted him: “Good morning, your Excellency.” Before the Bishop could arise, Pope Pius X swiftly removed the zucchetto from the Bishop’s head and placed it on the edge of his desk. He then dismissed him, “Have a good day, Father.” And that was the end of the meeting. No more words had to be spoken. This great pope had sent a very clear warning shot across the bow of the [Barque] of Peter letting all know what the fate would be of those bishops, successors to Judas, who refused to resist and denounce heresy. Ends.

Comment:

One topic for discussion on this thread has to be, surely, that the next pope MUST be a man in the mould of Saint Pius X, who will demote bad bishops and appoint orthodox / traditional priests. Or, have things gone so far, that there can never be another pope in the mould of this great saint? Would seminarians and young priests trained in our modernist seminaries, obey such a pontiff? In any case, is there anyone in view at the moment, who is remotely likely to act with such authority, if elected to succeed Pope Francis The First – and we sincerely hope and pray – The Last? It has to be, surely, a man with the mindset, of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò who openly attributed the crisis (of clerical abuse/corruption in the hierarchy) to what he termed “the scourge of homosexuality”…

“To bear witness to corruption in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church was a painful decision for me, and remains so. But I am an old man, one who knows he must soon give an accounting to the Judge for his actions and omissions, one who fears Him who can cast body and soul into hell. A Judge who, even in his infinite mercy, will render to every person salvation or damnation according to what he has deserved. Anticipating the dreadful question from that Judge — ‘How could you, who had knowledge of the truth, keep silent in the midst of falsehood and depravity?’ – what answer could I give?” (+ Carlo Maria Viganò, in his testimony alleging widespread cover-up of sexual abuse within the Church, up to, and including Pope Francis – widely reported and quoted across the internet.)



Finally, feel free to post any other incident from the life of the Saint, which impresses you. Edification – as well as education – is a key aim of this thread, so check out the St Vincent Ferrer Foundation here Or share any other sources that you may find.