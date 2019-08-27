Scots College: Will the “New Breed” of Seminarians Make Sound Priests?

It’s nearly always when I read something in the Scottish Catholic Observer that I feel there is just no hope for the Church in Scotland – at least for the foreseeable future…
In an article intended to make us all feel warm and fuzzy about seminarians at the Scots College, we come across this…
Catholic apps
Don’t worry if you see a seminarian using his phone in church. He isn’t scrolling through Twitter: he is probably just praying his Divine Office, a mobile phone app being more portable than a chunky breviary (although, admittedly, if the church is really nice, he may post a photo of it to Instagram later).
He knows more jokes from the BBC’s Limmy’s Show than from Morecambe and Wise. He gets his philosophy and theology books from Amazon, not the library. Chinos and Doc Martens are out, skinny jeans and New Balance trainers are in.
OK, I don’t speak for everyone on that last point—diversity of style is as important as diversity of background! Read entire article here…
WOW! Are YOU impressed with this ” new breed of seminarian”? Well, it had to come. We’ve had the new Mass, the new Rosary, the new Catechism, the new Morality, the new just-about-everything-else, by now, so why not a “new breed of seminarian”?
Just when I’ve been receiving expressions of concern from various people who have witnessed lay people using their phones in church – and that, possibly, for prayers – we’re reading that the “new breed of seminarian” is likely to be doing the same. Gimme strength!
Nobody should be using technology in church for anything – I’ve had horrified comments from those who have witnessed the shenanigans at Sacred Heart Bridgeton. A beautiful church destroyed by this nonsense modernisation – not to mention the (what shall we call it.. O, I know, the “housekeeper”) scandal we reported some time back…
Now, we don’t want to be “negative” do we – that’s one of the few sins around today, so don’t let me mislead you into thinking that there’s no alternative “breed” of seminarian. Take a look at the short video clip below, following a day in the life of a seminarian cast in the “traditional” mould. Which “breed” of seminarian is likely to make the best priest, in your considered opinion?
You may not know it but Perth is the capital city of Western Australia. Here we have two Seminaries. The older one is St. Charles seminary and that is the archdiocesan seminary. The second one is Redemptoris Mater and that is a Neocatecuminate seminary where seminarians are sent there from various countries in the world. There seems to be a preponderance of South American countries as the sources for those seminarians. I pray daily for the seminarians in our two seminaries to be well instructed in their studies and for those who make it to Ordination to be fine, strong and faithful priests. I know both seminaries quite well and have been a guest at them both from time to time. I think that they both do actually turn out fine priests.
John,
I find it of serious concern that there is any such thing as a Neocatecuminate seminary. http://thoughtfulcatholic.com/?page_id=766/
On several of my many visits to the SSPX Church in Paris I witnessed quite a few young people( there were lots there) following the Mass on their Smartphones. It does look a bit odd and disconcerting, but may be something we just have to get used to.
Liberanos,
Speaking to a young mother who is working very hard to keep her children AWAY from technology – having suffered her eldest effectively addicted to Facebook and seldom off her phone – she expressed dismay at the idea of using a smartphone in church. As she said, even if it is supposedly for prayer/following Mass, it would be difficult to avoid the temptation to read and even answer an incoming text, or to read a news alert. Personally, I would find it very distracting to sit beside someone using a phone during Mass.
One small detail in relation to the “may be something we just have to get used to…”
I think it’s commonplace (I certainly do this) to keep various prayer cards, memorial cards etc in our missals, to remind us to say certain prayers (I have one for priests!) and to pray for various deceased relatives. So that would be yet another little custom/tradition consigned to the dustbin, in the name of modernisation.
I’m all for using modern technology when necessary – although I steadfastly refuse to have a smartphone (when I’m away from my computer, I’m away…I don’t want to be like a doctor, on call 24/7) – but it is not always appropriate and I cannot see how it is appropriate in church – especially those claiming to be “traditional” churches.
Good point about the prayer cards. Young people are perhaps less inclined to do this I think. I also agree that Missals are the best way of following the Mass, but youngsters may disagree. The fact that young people spend far too much time on their ‘phones is irrefutable and sad.
“Nobody should be using technology in church for anything”
You know books were new technology once, generally now thought by most historians to have been invented by early Christians for their new-fangeld bibles. Prior to that time scrolls were used (for example see Luke 4:16-17). Books were a superior technology as they allowed readers to jump back and forth within the text rather than being forced to proceed through the entire thing in order. In many ways electronic bibles, prayer books and missals are superior to books. They are small, light, and searchable. I used to cart a daily missal around with me for use at Mass which was very combersome and often inconvenient. I now carry 14 volumes of daily meditations, daily missals in ordinary and extraordinary forms, spiritual reading, copies of the scriptures in three languages and dozens of translations, several prayer books, a Catholic Encyclopedia, as well as the world’s largest Catholic dierectory, around with me in precisley zero more additional space than is used for the mobile phone I carry anyway. I appreciate that to an older generation mobile electronic devices may seem a strange inovation, particularly in church, but they are hardly a preserve of the young. I am almost forty and have grown up with these devices. My hearing impaired, sixty-five year old mother loves her electronic daily missal, without which she would find it almost impossible to follow Mass. Sometimes new things are actually better than what they replace, and I think that is the case with modern Catholic apps, just like printed books two thousand years ago.
Chris,
I cannot see – never do – the false analogy with books. When I see people reading a book on their various screens, e.g. in a waiting room, I metaphorically shake my head. I don’t see the attraction. I’d much sooner sit with a real book, and thumb the pages. I don’t think it’s an age thing at all – I am delighted to have the use of a mobile phone, very reassuring when driving or in any other situation where it may be necessary to make contact with others, but I don’t want my entire life to be run by technology. And I certainly don’t want to see the church turned into a veritable internet café.
Chris,
The scrolls/books analogy doesn’t work for me, since books have never “pinged” or required buttons to be punched on a regular basis, just the pages turned quietly.
I am willing to concede that maybe it’s just because I’m not used to the use of phones in church, but right now, I find the idea totally off-putting. Will we see priests using tablets/ipads at the altar, as well?
Fidelis,
I read somewhere recently about a bishop who has banned the use of screens at Mass and instructed his priests to use the liturgical books. I wonder if they will obey?
Margaret Mary,
I doubt it. This is an answer from a priest on Zenit about the use of phones at the altar, and the bit that struck me the most is where he talks about the things used in the liturgy being sacred.
https://zenit.org/articles/using-tablets-for-mass-and-the-breviary/
Oh yes, well there is a big difference between using a tablet to pray ine’s breviary on a walk or in a private visit to the church, or to look at thr gregorian propers while singing, and using a phone at the altar. I totally agree that that would be very distracting a it would bring a mundane element into the liturgy. I guess I had a discreet personal use in the pews in mind. If it would be an occasion of sin- checking texts during Mass would be a sin outside of an emergency- that’s an individual issue. Btw, I might have letters tucked into my missal, but I can’t read ‘em during Mass……😊 isn’t that just an issue of self discipline?
SentireCumEcclesia
“checking texts during Mass would be a sin outside of an emergency- that’s an individual issue. Btw, “
That just proves to me that it is a huge mistake to allow people to use phones for following the Mass. All of my life I have taken it for granted that I am just not accessible during Mass, and that included periods when I was in the middle of emergency situations, family illnesses etc.
It’s putting God second, however you dress it up. I can just imagine the situation where several or many members of the congregation are checking their phones to see if granny is still alive or has she died, the friend in that accident, is she any better, has the new baby arrived yet, or whatever the “emergency” is. We’ve all nearly always got something we are following – I put my phone on right after Mass for that reason, but never would I dream of keeping it on during Mass, let alone check it for updates.
It just goes to show how easily the standards slip. Keeping holy the Sabbath day entails more than merely physically attending Mass – we’re supposed to give that entire hour to God, exclusively, and also to make holy the rest of the day. To say “I’ll go to Mass but I might have to leave if there is a development in this or that emergency” is quite shocking IMHO.
Good point Michaela- by emergency, I literally meant a doctor on duty! I have a doc in the family! and that is a matter of life and death sometimes, which would definitely excuse from Mass. But you’re right, everyone could easily jump on the personal emergency bandwagon. Seriously though, can people not just turn OFF their text features if they want to read the missal on the phone?
MM.
Can you provide more information about that – a link maybe? No rush – yesterday will do… 😀
I’m against using technology in church. I don’t see the need. Bulky Breviary? Try coming to Mass on a bus with 5 or 6 young children and all the paraphernalia that goes along with that! I can’t see why a seminarian would find it difficult to carry a Breviary.
The danger is the temptation to delve back into “the world”. Intentions may be good, but a message pops up and we are immediately distracted. We could hit the wrong app and a photograph comes up which again causes distraction.
However, I think for me the deciding factor is the example it sets to children and young teenagers in the congregation. I work hard to limit screen time to extremely small time slots of recreation with my children which is always closely supervised. Talk about undermining parents when children see other adults using technology at Mass!
Petrus,
Well said. You have expressed, beautifully, the same concerns as the young mother to whom I refer above. Setting a good example for children is crucial. Just imagine a child being given a smartphone to use as a missal during Mass. They’d have to be very saintly indeed to stick to the programme and only use it for prayer. Most children would be sorely tempted to text friends back and forth.
The young mother I mentioned used exactly the same term – “undermining” – as you have done. It’s hard enough fighting the secular world, she said, without being undermined by priests and congregations at Mass.
Petrus,
You make a really important point about setting the young an example. Everywhere I go, I see young people on phones, tap tapping away and completely oblivious to what is going on around them. I don’t think it’s healthy. In fact, they say mental health issues are on the increase due to social media and technology. I can’t see the young escaping that.
If used for worldly reasons, to distract from the worship of God, technology in church is reprehensible, of course. In principle, though, I don’t see how a slimline, portable, online Breviary is a problem- I’ve used an iPad in the choir, it’s very convenient- just need to make sure ringtones are off!
SentireCumEcclesia,
“just need to make sure the ringtones are off” … and what about the text and news alerts? I think I’ve covered most concerns above so won’t repeat myself on this. I’m actually stunned to see so much support for the use of screens in church.
It’s the easiest thing in the world to put a phone in aeroplane mode, which disables all notifications, internet, texts, etc.
You see what I mean? Someone like my unworthy self might not know that and then, voila!
So far, the focus on this thread has been limited to the use of technology in church, but that is not, in fact, the key question for discussion.
The key question is about the “new breed” of seminarian where the young men in training appear to be living a very secular life, judging by the kind of TV they view, and general lifestyle.
Compared to the strict regime in the traditional seminary, the question was/is, which type of training is most likely to result in sound priests.
I voted for “strict traditional seminary training” – what about the rest of you?
Totally want strict traditional seminary,of course, just didn’t think that reading breviary on a tablet was a sign of incipient Modernism….🤣…..the less the priest conforms to worldly manners and fashions, the better, which is why the cassock is so powerful.
At the same time, technology is only a tool: probably, when the first priest was spotted taking an aeroplane flight, people did a double take. Now, no one would bat an eyelid. The real danger of technology is when it becomes either end in itself, or a means to gratify the lower appetites (e.g. the vanity of having the latest gadgetry.). Such an attitude, of course, would work against the unworldly witness of the priesthood.
Traditional formation always involved some degree of separation from the world and a set of disciplines not imposed on the layman: concentration on prayer, early retirement and rising, and a reduction of indiscriminate socialising- but, of course, this “otherness” of the priest, and therefore the separation to some extent of the seminarian from the world, followed on the clear understanding of the supernatural excellence and otherness of the priesthood communicated in the ancient and venerable rite of the Mass.
And that- in one- is why seminaries who follow the Novus Ordo can never quite strike the correct keynote in the training of priests. Even the most conservative seminary cannot train a priest well using a medium composed both by and for Protestants.
I don’t have any expertise in seminary training whatsoever, so don’t feel qualified to comment. What I will say is that I have been extremely impressed by young priests I have encountered recently who have graduated the Scots College in Rome in recent years – the ones I have known are intelligent, orthodox, reverent, and liturgical.
I would agree. Things are changing.
Liberanos,
Anyone, reading that SCO article by the seminarian, and watching the demeanor (and timetable) of the young men in the video, and thinks things are changing for the better (which is the import of your comment), has a very different notion of the Catholic priesthood and holiness than has been the tradition for 2000 years.
Things are changing all right – they HAVE changed, to the point where you are more likely to meet a young priest in a “gay” bar in Glasgow than to find him in the confessional. The idea of sitting for a few hours in the confessional during an advertised period of time has gone; that would be considered a waste of time, instead of time well spent in prayer and spiritual reading, awaiting possible penitents.
Yes, things are changing all right – the Patron Saint of priests, St John Vianney, spent 14 hours a day in the confessional. Now, that’s good daytime TV that would be missed – can’t have that!
Chris,
I don’t have any expertise in teaching Maths but I’d soon recognise the gaps if I met someone who couldn’t add two and two and make
fivefour!
I take it you’ve missed our “…scandals waiting in the wings… Scots clergy concerned” thread?
I think I make the point on there somewhere, that I, too, thought seminarians I met in Rome were sound… Seems I was wrong – big time.
That’s not to say that the whole barrel of apples is bad, but I doubt if many people, given the choice, would opt for a seminary training which is overtly worldly, and the kind of training shown in the video. The fashion in recent years has been for priests to be trained to be (literally) “one of the boys”. Doesn’t appeal to me, at all. Why would I confess my sins to a young man indistinguishable from one of my brothers? Or any friend?
Btw, I don’t mean that a priest trained in a modern seminary CAN’T emerge as orthodox and reverent- some of them may well fight heroically against the system which is generally (can’t speak for particular seminaries) stacked against them- as anyone who has experience of a relative in a modern seminary will know. Here’s the problem, though: seminary years should be years of calm, peace and personal formation, though, in preparation for the battle for souls. How can a seminarian train himself in virtue, self-knowledge, authentic spirituality, correct philosophy and theology? Perhaps by a miracle of grace, he can escape de-formation, but it may well be at the cost of his nerves and certainly at the cost of much missed learning. And this is the extraordinary case, as generally speaking, students become as their teachers, and subjects as their superiors. Which makes one shudder rather.
There’s no question in my mind that the lads in the video are being trained to be “priestly” in their behaviour, whereas the Scots College seminarians are preparing to be just an ordinary “guy” – and that’s because there is a wrong-headed way of thinking about the relationship between priest and parishioner, as if the more “ordinary” the priest is, that means he is more approachable and understanding. I think the opposite. When I go to see my GP I find him to be professional in his attitude and behaviour. If he was the “relaxed dude” type, I would change my doctor, LOL!
I can see why people don’t necessarily have strong feelings about the use of technology in church but personally I don’t like the idea – I’ve never seen it, but my gut instinct is against it.
Fidelis,
“Priestly” is the key word. That – in my considered opinion – is the key difference between those seminarians trained in traditional vs modernist seminaries.
Doesn’t mean, of course, that every “traditionally” trained priest is a great priest. Trust me on this. I could write the book. At least, though, with a disciplined background training, they have a head-start.