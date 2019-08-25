Reports of LGBT Scandals Waiting in the Wings – Scots Clergy Concerned…

Background…

From time to time, concerned clergy and teachers contact us with information about various scandals of which they are personally aware, or have witnessed. They are keen for Catholic Truth to make these scandals public, but that is not always possible. When I have written to bishops in the past, reporting information about, for example, priests engaged in affairs with women, I have been astonished at their replies: they initially tell me that they will investigate the allegations and then write a second time to tell me that their investigation showed that there was no cause for concern. Their “investigation” – in each and every case that springs to mind right now – consisted of asking the culprit-priest if there were any truth in these claims and then accepting his word for it that there is no truth in the allegations. DUH! Just as well none of these bishops applied for the Police Force.

Then, too, some years ago, when we exposed information about priests who had been recognised in a “gay” bar in Glasgow city centre – which we had investigated ourselves, in one case employing a Private Investigator (thanks to a generous donor who wanted to know the facts) – we were punished for our trouble. Note, when we rang to politely confront the names we had been given, we made clear that we didn’t want to publish anyone’s name; instead, we hoped for a reassurance that each priest (and one teacher) realised that frequenting such a place was scandalous, and that would be an end to it. The majority offered that reassurance but then launched a hate campaign which – were I to publish the details here – would take a couple of hours (and then some), and perhaps result in moi being invited to appear in the starring role in a “film based on a true story…” I’m really not the Hollywood type, as those of you who know me well will testify. I heard that!

In fact, most, if not all of the priests named in our reports back then, left the priestly ministry thereafter. Not cause and effect, as some of them would have us believe. Indeed, we just would not have had the room to publish all the information which poured out AFTER they’d left – and there was some very seedy information indeed, which poured out long after our reports.

Update…

As with the first batch of names given to us “back in the day” by a worried priest in the Archdiocese of Glasgow, so, now, more clergy are coming forward to express deep concerns about the way a group of young men, some, if not all, generally understood to be of a homosexual disposition, meet regularly at the presbytery of a young Glasgow priest. At this stage, I’m not prepared to offer any more identifying information but, putting this information together with the fact that a number of children attending Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Glasgow are being permitted to return to school this summer dressed as the opposite sex, names changed on the school register, then, clearly, the clergy informing us of their serious concerns, definitely have a point. The Archbishop and his minions in the Scottish Catholic Education Service need to spend a little time reflecting on Christ’s warning to those who lead children astray: “… he that shall scandalise one of these little ones who believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone should be hanged about his neck and that he should be drowned in the depth of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6)

Any priest, therefore, or Catholic teacher, who fails to communicate – age appropriately – the teaching of the Church on homosexuality, had better learn to swim. For the teaching of the Church is clear: homosexual acts are “acts of grave depravity” and “under no circumstances can they be approved” (Catechism of the Catholic Church # 2357)

Action Plan…

Firstly, pray for all concerned – that’s a given.

Secondly, there’s no point in my unworthy self writing to the Archbishop of Glasgow – same old, same old.

Thirdly… However, YOU might be able to reach the part of the Archbishop’s conscience that I’ve never managed to reach. Remember, my clergy sources are confident that the Archbishop knows about these regular meetings. If you think it’s worth a try (just don’t hold your breath) here are the contact details taken from the website of the Archdiocese of Glasgow:

Archbishop Philip Tartaglia,

196 Clyde Street,

Glasgow,

G1 4JY

Phone: +44 (0)141 226 5898

Email: info@rcag.org.uk