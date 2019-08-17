Pope Benedict’s “Court” Under Attack by Francis’ Clueless Biographer…

August 13, 2019 (LifeSiteNews)

Austen Ivereigh, the British journalist and biographer of Pope Francis, has stated that the circle surrounding Pope emeritus Benedict — which he said includes the Vatican’s former doctrine head Cardinal Müller — must be brought under “control” since it is a source of “scandal and of division.”



Ivereigh made these comments in an August 10 interview to the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, in which he speaks about his upcoming book on Pope Francis, titled The Wounded Shepherd.



Speaking about those who he holds as resisting Pope Francis, Ivereigh points especially to the circle around Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, and most especially to Cardinal Gerhard Müller — the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith — whom he describes as a “leader” of the opposition.

“We have to find a way to control his [Benedict’s] court, which is at this moment a source of scandal and of division,” he said.



Ivereigh singled out Cardinal Müller as one of the most senior voices of opposition against the way Pope Francis is leading the Catholic Church. He mentioned a “very vociferous and potent” group of Catholics which launches “a missile every month,” trying to “discredit him [the Pope]”. Click here to read rest of this report on the outrageous Ivereigh.

Comment:

“We have to find a way to control Benedict’s court…” Outrageous! Just who does this guy think he is? And what’s with this “Benedict’s court”? We don’t have a “court” for Pope Benedict. If there are still people in the Vatican who cling to some Catholic beliefs, that’s great. If they happen to be friendly with Benedict, that’s interesting but not surprising. Pope Francis doesn’t like Catholicism. He has made that clear. So anyone who continues to believe in the “old Faith” better keep quiet around Papa Francis. Hardly breaking news. As for trying to discredit the Pope – priceless! He’s done that all by his little Argentine self; he really doesn’t need any help in that department.

Arrogance personified, Austen Ivereigh came to fame as the co-founder of Catholic Voices, an organisation of lay people set up in 2010 to provide speakers on request from the media, prior to the visit to the UK of Pope Benedict. They were there, we kept hearing, to provide competent lay people, representatives who could explain the Church’s teaching in news broadcasts, discussions etc. They were not officially linked to the Bishops’ Conference but the group had the Bishops’ blessing, which tells you all you need to know about the likelihood of their orthodoxy. Indeed, it was painful watching them in action with one gaffe following another in various TV programmes. Catastrophically, Ivereigh, along with his co-founder Jack Valero, showed unbelievable ignorance about Catholic sexual morality in a series of TV interviews following Pope Benedict’s unfortunate comments about condoms. Read SPUC’s response – Jack Valero and Austen Ivereigh need remedial training in Catholic teaching on sexual ethics

Then there was the much publicised case against the Daily Mail – click here to read about that sorry episode…

All in all, Ivereigh strikes me as a decidedly unsavoury character, and an opportunist. He leapt, for example, at the opportunity to spread dissent through the creation of the Catholic Voices group, so, opportunist or not, he has to be given credit for not missing and hitting the wall, as the saying goes.

And his devotion to this shocker of a pontiff is something else. He has already written one book in praise of Pope Francis, The Great Reformer (just look at the names of those who are delighted with it…) and now he’s writing another which, judging by the title (The Wounded Shepherd) has moved Francis out of the “Great Reformer” category into victim mould. Poor Papa Francis! Being criticised for trying to overturn the Commandments, especially the one on adultery which is just tooooooo difficult; and his efforts to end “homophobia” are just not appreciated by those nasty, bigoted, Catholics who want to live in a museum Church… I can just imagine it but will apologise profusely if I’m on the wrong track. Whatever, we can be certain that Ivereigh will not be joining the ranks of those of us deeply concerned about the damage which Pope Francis is doing to the Church – that’s a given.

As for his assault on Pope Benedict, dressed up as criticism of Benedict’s “circle” or “court” – how dare he! My advice to Ivereigh is to educate himself in the Catholic Faith so that he sees the truth about Pope Francis who is the person doing the wounding. He is wounding the faith of countless Catholics, ordained and lay, by undermining doctrine and morality. If he entitles his next book Francis: Worst Pope in History, I’ll feel there may be hope for him after all. Until then, I’ll keep working on my book about Austen Ivereigh – entitled Clueless About Catholicism…

What would your book title be, if you decided to write about Mr Ivereigh? Keep it printable and non-actionable, please and thank you!