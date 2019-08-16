Would a “Surprise” Brexit be Dishonest?

Comment:
The determination with which the remainers continue to work to overturn Brexit – using the excuse of a “catastrophic no deal” – is a lesson in zeal for us all. However, if the above short video content [dated yesterday, 15 August] is true, and the Prime Minister is acting to make sure we DO exit on 31 October, with or without the support of Parliament, is that wrong? A lot of us, if not the entire Catholic Truth blogging community, are Brexiteers to our fingertips, but should we support Boris – “do or die” – to get us out of the EU?