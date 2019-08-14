Latest Climate Change Madness – Scientists Working to Block out the Sun…

Comment:

No, this is not just a daft cartoon story – allegedly serious scientists are working on it, funded by Bill Gates. Click here for the details. George Orwell, eat your heart out!

But what about democracy? Will any of us, the hoi polloi, have a say in the matter? Do we get to voice an opinion on what life would be like with a “blocked out” sun? And what if that doesn’t “work” – are we heading for no sun at all? Don’t laugh. We are living in a world where so-called scientists are refusing to admit that men cannot become women and women cannot become men. So, stick with the programme. ARE we heading for a world of men who are really women, women who are really men, and no sun?

And don’t sneeze at this opportunity to express your opinion because another wee item on this morning’s news was the proposal to criminalize climate change deniers. That’s me. Well, I believe the climate is certainly changing but it’s not my fault. You’ll get my drift. So, before you are prohibited from questioning the “science”, speak your mind now, immediately, if not sooner…