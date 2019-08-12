“Blessed are the peacemakers”… Should Catholics Shun Hong Kong Protests ?

While our site statistics show we have fairly regular visits from both China and Hong Kong, it strikes me that we’ve never discussed the current volatile situation in Hong Kong. While the news media in the UK restricts itself to reporting, narrowly, on “the protests”, a quick Google search reveals that Catholics are actively participating in this action.

Are they right to do so, albeit that they are calling for a peaceful solution? Is participating in the street protests an appropriate way to achieve this aim? Watching police in riot gear, ready for physical battle, brings to mind Christ’s teaching that “peacemakers” are blessed by God. Are the Catholics of Hong Kong failing to heed Christ’s exhortation – or are they right to participate, actively, in the protests? Is there another, better way, to achieve a peaceful solution?