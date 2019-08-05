USA Shootings in Texas & Ohio: Can These Massacres Be Prevented? How?

We discussed the subject of gun ownership in the USA back in 2015 here
Watching the news reports over this weekend, of the mass shootings in two American towns, it is unfathomable to many of us that people of faith support, and even advocate, gun ownership – perhaps because it has never been the culture here in the UK. However, in America, it is considered a very important constitutional right to bear arms. Here’s the young American Jewish commentator, Ben Shapiro, debating the issue with Piers Morgan in 2017…
Comment:
We know that the gun lobby, big guns business (so to speak), makes it very difficult for politicians to propose a ban on gun ownership, never mind the Second Amendment right to bear arms, cherished by the American people. My own gut feeling is that, with the extent of the killing sprees now taking place almost routinely across the USA, a President – preparing for possible re-election – who boldly proposed doing whatever is reasonably possible to deal with the problem of widespread gun ownership, would be onto a winner. Surely, the sheer number of deaths caused this weekend alone, in two different parts of the United States, would be sufficient to cause a change in the American mindset about the Second Amendment?
Personally, I’d like to see a courageous President move to end widespread gun ownership, by whatever constitutional means are available, and if you agree, let’s hear it. But if you disagree (and I can already see some of our American bloggers bristling with indignation 😀 ) then please suggest your preferred solution – but make it one that would truly make a difference…
Final thought: I have a young (teenage) relative who says he would dearly love to move to the USA when he’s finished his education. I keep reminding him of the two things that would be very different if he did so; one, the gun culture (don’t get impatient – with anyone! If the bus is late, so be it! If that hamburger is cold, smile at the waiter and tip him/her anyway!) And the second – well, that’s irrelevant to the present discussion, so I’ll leave that hanging there for another day 😀
For the purposes of this conversation, please, simply answer the questions in the headline – can these massacres be prevented? And if so, how?
Tough issue, to be sure.
Just for reference sake, IIRC, this blog originates in Scotland?
I am a Life Member of the NRA and a Catholic.
I’d be happy to discuss this issue.
The relationship between the US Bill of Rights 2nd Amendment and the 1st {in fact…all the rest of them, too} is key to understanding the situation in the USA.
Take a look at this {I have no connection to the site and can’t vouch for all the details but some points are made which will be relevant to those who hail from the British Isles or understand civil responsibilities according to the history of those lands, and of course to us here}:
https://chalcedon.edu/magazine/origin-of-the-right-to-bear-arms-in-america
In the meantime, all Catholics should ask themselves if Catholics must be pacifists {regarding war} and wholly dependent on secular government for defense of person {regarding day-to-day life}. Or, going further, if a Christian should defend himself and his family and/or others, at all, ever, and under what circumstances.
One might also reflect on the number of premature deaths that have been caused by foreign aggressors and/or by one’s own government, worldwide, historically-speaking. And, in the US, one might wonder how many serious crimes are stopped by the use of a personally owned firearm.
One might also reflect on the murder rate in “Catholic” countries in Latin America where very heavy gun control already exists. {Spoiler, its among the highest in the world}.
A passage of Scripture one might ponder the deeper meaning of, might be 1 Sam 13:20 {1 Kings 13:20}.
“So all Israel went down to the Philistines, to sharpen every man his ploughshare, and his spade, and his axe, and his rake.”
And…
Luke 22:36:
“36 But they said: Nothing. Then said he unto them: But now he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise a scrip; and he that hath not, let him sell his coat, and buy a sword.”
As I said, this is a very difficult moral issue.
Rod,
Yes, this blog is based in Scotland. Well, we all have our faults… 😀
Your post is very interesting indeed, not least the use of Luke 22:36 to support the Second Amendment argument. I will check out your link in due course.
There are a number of explanations from exegetes about those verses in the New Testament which refer to swords (one, not completely convincing argument being that Our Lord used material things like coins and lamps, etc to preach a spiritual message) but, I’ll leave that hanging for now. It seems clear to me that Jesus was, in fact, speaking literally about swords – but a careful reading of that entire text in Luke (and, in fact, elsewhere in the New Testament) suggests that he was not advocating that each apostle own a sword. When the reply came back that they already had two swords, Our Lord told them that that was enough. Essentially, I think it is fair to argue that Luke 22:36 confirms the Church’s teaching on the morality of self-defence, which – of course – is the raison d’etre of the Second Amendment of the American Constitution.
We all know that Christ’s overall message rejects violence, certainly aggression: He told Peter to put away his sword on the night of His arrest, and healed the ear of the soldier, which Peter had cut off with his sword.
I think the problem now is the abuse of the Second Amendment, used by apparently highly disturbed or confused individuals to buy dangerous assault rifles for the purpose of carrying out mass killings. It’s the problem of dealing with that increasing abuse that is causing many to call for a review of the gun laws, notwithstanding the constitutional right of the American people to own and use guns.
As a Life Member of the NRA [National Rifle Association] and a Catholic, can you explain to us why the NRA is so dead set against any review of the Second Amendment, even in the matter of conducting background checks and making it more difficult to purchase assault weapons – and, in some cases, making it simply impossible to buy any weapon which can be altered in such a way as to make it utterly deadly. What possible reason can there be to refuse to make changes to the gun laws that are designed to reduce the number of massacres across the United States?
I think it’s easy enough to defend the right to bear arms, given that we all have the right to self-defence but when it is clear than mentally unstable or downright wicked people, usually young men, are using them for mass killings, it’s time to call a halt.
Personally, I think the President (who is being blamed anyway for these killings, using the excuse of his “rhetoric” over illegal immigration) should take a clear stand in favour of revoking the second amendment and banning gun ownership. Anything less will amount to tinkering round the edges. I think that would win him a second term in the White House, no question about it.