By Royal Command: Stop Having [more than two] Children – Save the Planet! 

Having fallen for the climate change propaganda, Prince Harry has promised to do his bit – not by cycling or cutting down on those private jet flights, but (drum roll) by limiting his family to only two children. Click here to read more

Now, not a lot of people are having more than two children these days (unless the original twosome doesn’t conform to the “one boy, one girl” package) but, still, his words send a signal which will encourage the gullible to follow his shocking example. I’ve already had a “you had to hear it to believe it” conversation with a check-out assistant in a local supermarket who “worries” about climate change, to the extent that she told her married children that she doesn’t want grandchildren, for the sake of saving the planet. And this was way before today’s news about Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s decision. Truly, you just couldn’t make this stuff up.

Although, somebody did – the pseudo-scientists who spread, and continue to spread, a message of fear and alarm about the end of the world, which, when it comes from Evangelical preachers rightly concerned about the wrath of God descending upon us, is laughed away as evidence of eccentricity.

Remember Climategate, folks? Not a lot of people seem to remember it; it hasn’t featured in any of the recent reports about the extreme weather, or the “babies to blame” debates as the newspaper reviewers unthinkingly agree that Prince Harry has set the standard. Fewer babies, better planet. The same commentators who are lamenting our departure from the EU with an end to freedom of movement and thus a shortage, they believe, of workers in many professions, are now supporting the Prince’s call for population control. Laugh? I thought I’d never start.

When you hear a Prince promising to have “two maximum” children and China being praised for its one-child policy now turned two-child policy, is there really any doubt that population control is the real motive underlying the drive for “action” to deal with the “problem” of climate change?