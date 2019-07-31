By Royal Command: Stop Having [more than two] Children – Save the Planet! 

Comment:
Having fallen for the climate change propaganda, Prince Harry has promised to do his bit – not by cycling or cutting down on those private jet flights, but (drum roll) by limiting his family to only two children. Click here to read more
Now, not a lot of people are having more than two children these days (unless the original twosome doesn’t conform to the “one boy, one girl” package) but, still, his words send a signal which will encourage the gullible to follow his shocking example. I’ve already had a “you had to hear it to believe it” conversation with a check-out assistant in a local supermarket who “worries” about climate change, to the extent that she told her married children that she doesn’t want grandchildren, for the sake of saving the planet. And this was way before today’s news about Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s decision. Truly, you just couldn’t make this stuff up.
Although, somebody did – the pseudo-scientists who spread, and continue to spread, a message of fear and alarm about the end of the world, which, when it comes from Evangelical preachers rightly concerned about the wrath of God descending upon us, is laughed away as evidence of eccentricity.
Remember Climategate, folks? Not a lot of people seem to remember it; it hasn’t featured in any of the recent reports about the extreme weather, or the “babies to blame” debates as the newspaper reviewers unthinkingly agree that Prince Harry has set the standard. Fewer babies, better planet. The same commentators who are lamenting our departure from the EU with an end to freedom of movement and thus a shortage, they believe, of workers in many professions, are now supporting the Prince’s call for population control. Laugh? I thought I’d never start.
When you hear a Prince promising to have “two maximum” children and China being praised for its one-child policy now turned two-child policy, is there really any doubt that population control is the real motive underlying the drive for “action” to deal with the “problem” of climate change?
Actually Harold or Henry is to be commended on this statement and of the Good which he and Sparkle do for the World. Personally I haven’t seen any of it but am assuming and assured especially by the latest new . He and some of his Eletist Chums like The Obama Men . Leo Di Caprio who is taking a little time off from meeting the Pope . These and others are having a Jolly old get together on some Exotic Island ( the Epstein one being off limits) to discuss how us peasants can cut down on our Carbon Footprint. That they are doing so on their own time and not being paid by Soros or the United Nations ,or so am told ,has to be one of the biggest sacrifices for these Men this year . It seems as if Harry after all is just another Male Chauvinist who Jets off leaving the Wife to watch the Baby . It’s a scandal really considering that Sparkles had to Miss the Official President Trump Banquet also as she couldn’t get a Baby sitter.
Yes, population control, but not just in numbers. How about in crushing taxation rates, rationing of utilities, food and water, prohibition of meat, elimination of private vehicles in favor of public transportation – all voluntary, at first, to “save the planet.”
And how does having fewer children save the planet? Does it reduce infant flatulence? I’d say the volume of flatulence coming from Parliament which dwarfs any other source, is the real problem
I think the LGBS takeover is ultimately about population control as well, even though it handily serves a dual purpose; to destroy the Catholic Church and Western Civilization into the bargain.
I’m really beginning to wonder about the British, though. They roll over and play dead in the face of having their children indoctrinated into perverted sexual behavior; they allowed their leaders to waffle around the clock about Brexit; they allowed Muslims to take over London, and now this.
Not a sterling track record, Limeys. You’d better turn off your tellies and figure out that you’re being taken to the cleaners.
RCA Victor,
…all voluntary, at first…”
THAT is the worrying bit. We’re heading for further dictatorial rule in the UK. We already have it in a number of ways, but so far it’s been quite subtle. Soon, it’ll be blatant – but too late to do anything to prevent it.
“I’d say the volume of flatulence coming from Parliament which dwarfs any other source, is the real problem.”
Hey! We former colonists have no say in Parliament anymore. 😉
So sick of the lies, who would have thought twenty or even ten years ago that things would get so bad, that ignorance and mental illness were the measures for ‘modern’ or a ‘progressive’ society. I spend half the day now just laughing at the media and the fake news, but what I did not realise until recently that most/many people actually believe the media, politicians and in this case the ‘royals’ who are owned by the Rothschilds anyway. All of this rubbish is in direct response to Bilderberg and Davos meetings and now pay billions to get leftist politicians, Hollywood [celebrities], fake scientists, UN officials to have trendy meetings to discuss climate and other anti-Christian issues for controlling the future, and moving wealth from western countries into China, the banks, middle east and… Europe. Harry is a complete idiot and his wife is just another Hollywood [celebrity].
I’d bet that the Rothschild family would NEVER approve of abortion in their family.
Muslims have large families, just as Catholics did a couple of generations ago. These days in Western Europe if you have a large family you are looked down upon and even considered irresponsible. The contraceptive mentality is leading to the end of Western civilisation. We are contracepting and aborting ourselves out of existence. I am fearful that the predominant religion in western Europe in a few decades will be Islam.
Woman who want to marry young and have a large family and stay at home are mocked and pitied. And bringing up a child in poverty is regarded to be worse for the wellbeing of the child than killing the child. Women are told that they will not manage to look after their child so they had better abort. There is more shame now from society for choosing to keep your baby, and people who abort are praised.
Just wanted to add that one of the major watchwords and propaganda themes of the NWO is “scarcity.” That is, everything in God’s creation which we formerly thought of as plentiful is now portrayed as scarce. This allows the puppet-masters to place controls over all resources – via rationing or population control, or both – so that there will allegedly be enough for everyone.
Especially, enough for them….
I remember when I was at secondary school, which wasn’t long ago. We were told that fossil fuels were scarce, and at our current rate of consumption they would become depleted. It turns out be nonsense, and actually there are plenty of oil reserves which have since been discovered.
It just goes to show that the Royal Family are every bit as brainwashed as the rest of the population. First of all, Prince William supports LGBTism and says he would “support” his child if one of them turned out to be homosexual. Who wouldn’t support their child if they claimed to be homosexual? I certainly would, but by making it abundantly clear that they must remain chaste and offer up this cross in order to gain eternal life. No, what Prince William means is he would grant them licence to participate in an immoral and unhealthy lifestyle.
Now we have his attention seeking brother mouthing off about climate change and large families. Personally, I don’t think Prince Harry has two brain cells to rub together, so he’s opening his mouth in order to please the little old lady who is apparently an “expert” in climate change. It’s rather pathetic.
As has been commented previously, the LGBT/population control/climate change myth all seem to be part of the same evil agenda. Ordinary people have bought into the propaganda and think nothing of mouthing off about it.
Can’t resist popping in to remind everyone that G.K. Chesterton hit the nail on the head when he said that when people stop believing in God, it’s not that they believe in nothing but that they’ll believe anything.
If this climate change nonsense doesn’t prove that beyond all doubt, I’ll eat my hat, although since I don’t wear hats, maybe I’ll stick to chocolate… 😀
Editor,
That is absolutely right and so very clear in the modern day.
Some folk who scoff at Catholicism will turn around and – with a straight face- affirm that “a man can turn into a woman”.
The deranged transgender nonsense is (for me) the most devastating proof that people need to believe *something* and will happily believe rubbish, in the absence of faith.
You mention climate change – its followers are very much like members of secular religion (no wonder Francis is mad keen on it), especially the faith and “good works” aspects.
Editor,
In order to save the planet, I recommend you restrict yourself t two chocolates a day….
I notice that these scientists refer to the Earth as being billions of years old. I wonder how many of them are aware of Catholic teaching about the age of the Earth?
RCA Victor,
I think the Church would go with 10,000 years – is that right?
Between six thousand and no more than ten, based on the scriptural chronology. The SSPX does not take a strict view on this, and they do not claim that the old age of the universe is strictly heterodox.
Fidelis,
I’ve heard different estimates, from 4,000 up to 6,000. Also, this is the Hebrew year 5779-5780, which might be a clue. However, it turns out there is no official Catholic teaching on that: https://www.catholic.com/qa/catholicism-has-no-teaching-on-the-earths-age
Because I am not a theologian, philosopher, or natural scientist, I find the age of creation and special creation/theistic evolution controversy very difficult to make sense of. I find it difficult to get good answers from priests. They usually are as confused as me.
I remember when the Duke of Sussex turned up to a themed party at his father’s house, the theme being ‘colonial and native’. He was dressed as a member of the Afrika Korps, including swastika armband.
He has since transformed into a lefty liberal luvvie. He obviously can’t think for himself and is easily influenced, now presumably by his wife.
Even though he went to Eton he only managed to get two A-levels, grades B and D, the B for art, for which he received help for his coursework from his teacher. He obviously isn’t that bright.
There’s a couple of things that people are forgetting in this population control discussion.
1) some couples might not be sent (by God) any more than two children.
2) some couples might not be able to have children and they should have to accept that, as we did for
generations before. The mentality “I want so I must get” has to be stopped.
3) those who are single and don’t have children
Therefore, it’s ridiculous to try to plot the population. God knows what he is doing – and even royalty can’t do better than him!
God knows exactly what he is doing, however, through our own free will we can go against his designs, for example by contracepting and aborting. Interfering with nature in such a way is bound to have disastrous consequences. The real threat to humanity and the environment is contraception and abortion.
I thought royalty always favored big families.
This is the funeral of Queen Victoria, the Grandmother of Europe:
Finally, stick to chocolate. 😉
Politicians such as wee Nicola and her ilk are always whining about not having enough young people coming along to help our economy grow, and so advocating immigration to solve the problem..Therefore, why on earth would we want SMALLER families instead of bigger ones? Sounds daft to me! And of course, the old chestnut of “the growing elderly population” always gets sneaked in too.
Crofterlady.
You mean you expect the New World Order toadies to be rational?
The use of abortion and contraception to reduce the size of families is one use of the new world order’s idea of reducing the world population to 500 million. It also includes killing off the old and whoever the rich elite consider not worth being alive.
https://rense.com/general16/georgiaguidestones.htm
If God is banished out of mind it leaves only the worship of man, nature or any other idea that takes their fancy.
Here’s the latest nonsense from the land that once sent out missionaries all over the world, to save souls. Now they’re focused on saving the planet. Crackers.
https://www.irishcatholic.com/parishes-taking-the-lead-on-becoming-more-green/
Ireland could have been a beacon of light in this time of diabolical disorientation; instead the Irish have rushed to join the crowd – shockingly embracing abortion, same sex “marriage” and now the crazy climate change baloney. No longer part of the solution, Ireland is a major part of the problem.
Editor,
I’d love to see how the bureaucrats at SEAI calculated this so-called “reduction in carbon emissions.” I suspect the formula, if there was one, looked something like this:
As a result of Prince Harry’s announcement, I think the UK is to be heartily congratulated: they now have the first Sustainable Royal Family in the entire history of the world. God Save the Sustainable Queen!
How ironic: King Henry VIII started his own religion due to fertility problems; but now, too much fertility is a grave crisis to be condemned!
Welcome to the anti-fertility religion of the New World Order….or was that Odor….