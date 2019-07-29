“Gaystapo” Corrupt Schoolchildren: UK Bishops Complicit in Propaganda Blitz…

Comment:

We admire the Muslim parents in Birmingham who have led the fight against the LGBTQ propaganda drive in primary schools.

The silence from the Catholic community, however, is embarrassingly deafening.

In the next day or so, I will be emailing each Scottish Bishop (we only have 8) to send them the link to this thread, and I’ll send it, also, to the Bishops of England and Wales.

To date, the UK Bishops have facilitated and thus effectively condoned the corruption of young people in the Catholic (add inverted commas) schools. The least we can do, as informed laity, is to shame them by publicly calling out their negligence.

Don’t forget, as far back or recently, however you see it, as 3 February, 2017, the Scottish Catholic Observer reported the shocking fact that – to quote the headline – LGBTI ‘safe spaces’ [are now provided] in Catholic schools in Scotland; and, applauding this sinister development all the way, was Bishop John Keenan of Paisley, pointing out that this was a response to “LGBTI bullying issues, while respecting parents’ wishes that their children be educated within the Catholic vision of the dignity of every human person.” Note: not educated within the vision of the Church’s prohibition on homosexual activity.

We’re still waiting for safe spaces to be provided for pupils who are bullied because they have ginger hair, are too fat, too thin, or simply not liked. No safe spaces announced for them, so far. We’ll keep you posted, though, be assured…

There will not, of course, be any such “safe spaces” provided for the traditional victims of bullies because the schools, including Catholic schools, are being permeated with homosexual propaganda for the purpose of eradicating all opposition to that “lifestyle”. The “safe spaces” / bullying strategy is nothing more than a tactic, a means of getting the LGBTQ++ message quietly embedded in schools. That’s the plan. Don’t be fooled.

“Hate crime”? The only “hate” accompanying discussions about homosexuality / transgenderism emanates from the “Gaystapo”, who will not tolerate any questioning of their sexual behaviour. We may question the (lack of) wisdom of cohabitation, extra-marital affairs/adultery, you name it, and “hate crime” will not be mentioned. So, before the Pink Brigade and their supporters start trolling us, be assured, we hate no-one. Not a person in this world.

We are not only forbidden to hate anyone – and that by Christ Himself – but we are commanded by Christ to love our enemies, and to do good to those who hate and persecute us. So, let’s get that nonsense-allegation out of the way. It’s a devious means of stamping out all opposition. Don’t be intimidated by it.

Comment on the issues surrounding the ongoing propaganda blitz in schools from those promoting homosexuality, transgenderism etc. with a particular emphasis on the downright apathy of the Catholic community – especially parents, teachers, priests, and bishops.

Finally, please spread the above video around – it’s important that no parent, teacher, priest or bishop can pretend not to know the extent of this infiltration of schools, even at the earliest stages of education, because what is going on, as revealed in the above video, is nothing short of child abuse.

Or, maybe you disagree? Let’s hear it…