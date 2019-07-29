“Gaystapo” Corrupt Schoolchildren: UK Bishops Complicit in Propaganda Blitz…

Comment:
We admire the Muslim parents in Birmingham who have led the fight against the LGBTQ propaganda drive in primary schools.
The silence from the Catholic community, however, is embarrassingly deafening.
In the next day or so, I will be emailing each Scottish Bishop (we only have 8) to send them the link to this thread, and I’ll send it, also, to the Bishops of England and Wales.
To date, the UK Bishops have facilitated and thus effectively condoned the corruption of young people in the Catholic (add inverted commas) schools. The least we can do, as informed laity, is to shame them by publicly calling out their negligence.
Don’t forget, as far back or recently, however you see it, as 3 February, 2017, the Scottish Catholic Observer reported the shocking fact that – to quote the headline – LGBTI ‘safe spaces’ [are now provided] in Catholic schools in Scotland; and, applauding this sinister development all the way, was Bishop John Keenan of Paisley, pointing out that this was a response to “LGBTI bullying issues, while respecting parents’ wishes that their children be educated within the Catholic vision of the dignity of every human person.” Note: not educated within the vision of the Church’s prohibition on homosexual activity.
We’re still waiting for safe spaces to be provided for pupils who are bullied because they have ginger hair, are too fat, too thin, or simply not liked. No safe spaces announced for them, so far. We’ll keep you posted, though, be assured…
There will not, of course, be any such “safe spaces” provided for the traditional victims of bullies because the schools, including Catholic schools, are being permeated with homosexual propaganda for the purpose of eradicating all opposition to that “lifestyle”. The “safe spaces” / bullying strategy is nothing more than a tactic, a means of getting the LGBTQ++ message quietly embedded in schools. That’s the plan. Don’t be fooled.
“Hate crime”? The only “hate” accompanying discussions about homosexuality / transgenderism emanates from the “Gaystapo”, who will not tolerate any questioning of their sexual behaviour. We may question the (lack of) wisdom of cohabitation, extra-marital affairs/adultery, you name it, and “hate crime” will not be mentioned. So, before the Pink Brigade and their supporters start trolling us, be assured, we hate no-one. Not a person in this world.
We are not only forbidden to hate anyone – and that by Christ Himself – but we are commanded by Christ to love our enemies, and to do good to those who hate and persecute us. So, let’s get that nonsense-allegation out of the way. It’s a devious means of stamping out all opposition. Don’t be intimidated by it.
Comment on the issues surrounding the ongoing propaganda blitz in schools from those promoting homosexuality, transgenderism etc. with a particular emphasis on the downright apathy of the Catholic community – especially parents, teachers, priests, and bishops.
Finally, please spread the above video around – it’s important that no parent, teacher, priest or bishop can pretend not to know the extent of this infiltration of schools, even at the earliest stages of education, because what is going on, as revealed in the above video, is nothing short of child abuse.
Or, maybe you disagree? Let’s hear it…
Editor,
couldn’t agree more. Very clearly put. This communist propaganda against the family could not be clearer.
Watched about 2 Minutes of the Freak Video but you learn something knew everyday. Also Ed am Fed up with all of this Nicety Nice Stuff please stop using the G-Y word to explain Homosexuality. Homosexuals are what they are and Homosexuals are what they should be called and that’s me being polite. Still I never knew until the Day that Penguins could be Homosexuals it seems so cute . Question. Do Homosexual Penguins get AIDS and prolapsed Bowl problems as in the same way that Humans who are Homosexuals do . Also will they ( the Penguins ) be considered for free PREP drugs or will Batman intervene. So many questions on such a supposedly simple book. I don’t suppose that the Peggy book is used in Schools now as that wouldn’t be Gender Friendly.
Ed: when I use the term “gay” I put it in inverted commas. This “lifestyle” has become so embedded in society and so many young people have grown up not knowing life without it, that it is sometimes necessary to use it; my compromise is to signal my disapproval of the theft of that beautiful word by homosexuals, who knew that nobody would vote to legalise sodomy but what about decriminalising “gays”? Well, that just might make a difference. Placing the word in inverted commas is a means of reminding readers of that fact. Watching two minutes of the video is insufficient to really grasp the extent of what is going on in schools. I urge you to set aside the required half-hour to see the entire presentation. You know it makes sense – or you will, when you’ve seen the whole video.
The reality is that it is the LGBTs who are the bullies and who are determined to dominate the world Their weapon is to isolate and shame anyone who opposes them
Elsewhere Moffat had boasted that when he had confronted children in the school with his predilection or appetite for strange flesh, “There was one audible gasp from a child in year 6 , but otherwise there was no reaction at all , which was quite nice because it demonstrated , to the shocked child that he was alone in his reaction, his homophobia made him an outsider.”
To make the child feel humiliated and isolated in the class for expressing his confusion, anxiety and fear when being exposed to Moffat’s perverted predilections, is an abuse of his position and a form of the worst kind of bullying. To intimidate and dominate children might even sexually excite him. It is called sadomasochism. He should have been sacked and arrested.
Teenagers at a California, Acalanes high were publicly shamed for disagreeing with speakers allowed to push an LGBT agenda during an English class, according to several upset parents.
Students opposed to LGBT agenda shamed in classroom
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/students-opposed-to-lgbt-agenda-shamed-in-classroom
David Skinner,
I read that report and it is unbelievable that any teacher would humiliate a young person publicly for not agreeing with the LGBT agenda. This is what will come to us all, though, if we continue to go along to get along in this climate of LGBT dominance. This is what the hate crime law is about – silencing all dissent.
That video gives the lie to the claims of the Birmingham Head about his No Outsiders programme. How utterly dishonest is he to pretend that he is not, in fact, brainwashing children into the gay lifestyle. No wonder there’s been such a surge in children asking to switch gender with this sort of brainwashing going on in schools. The scene with the drag queen in a primary school assembly was horrifying.
As for the bishops acting – there’s no chance of that IMHO. They’re too worried about appearing to be behind the times, and because of the clergy child abuse scandals they are afraid to use their moral authority.
It’s a real mess but the day of reckoning will come eventually for all those who take away the innocence of children and especially those who could have spoken out to stem the tide of evil sweeping the west right now.
The video is dreadful. How any adult can deliberately lead such young children into this evil mire is beyond belief.
The Muslims are to be congratulated for fighting this teaching – and I’m sure I’ve seen at least one imam interviewed with them. Why are our priests and bishops so silent? Are they afraid of being taken to court for a “hate crime”? Big deal. The majority of the population know perfectly well that this hate crime threat is a means of squashing opposition.
Thank you so very much Dear editor and All it is so very important that we contact Boris Johnson PM and Gavin Williamson new Education Secretary ….we have to speak up for these little innocents NO infant of 4 should be hearing about any kind of sex let them have their pre School years in blissful innocence it is a really perverted vile gross no needed legislation just like abortion
I agree with everyone here – this video really does expose the corruption of very young children at Primary School – all involved should hang their heads in shame. That includes the school chaplains and their bishops who are keeping schtum about what is going on in these classrooms. They obviously don’t remember Jesus’ warnings about halters round the necks of child abusers and being drowned in the depths of the sea, and if this isn’t child abuse, I’d like to know what is.