Hymn: O Take Me to Thy Sacred Heart

Enjoy this beautiful and very moving hymn in honour of the Sacred Heart.
Thanks to Peter who sings the hymn so beautifully, and to Raphael for his excellent organ accompaniment.
O Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place all our trust in Thee!
I feel that the alliance of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary is the very heart of redemption itself. It is an absolutely essential devotion. I feel that the Divine Mercy devotion downplays this alliance.
Saint Louis Marie de Montfort says that there is no salvation without Mary, for She is Co-Redemptorix, and Her Most Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart was perfectly united to the Sacred Heart of Son as He hang dying on the Cross.
I also feel that the devotion to the Sacred Heart is the theological foundation of Fatima. Devotion to the Immaculate Heart does nothing to diminish the honour due to the Sacred Heart, and devotion to the Immaculate Heart gives all glory to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This is surely why devotion to the Immaculate Heart obtains for us such great graces, as Our Lady of Fatima assures us.
Lovely post – but you don’t say whether or not you enjoyed the hymn! I’m sure you did but…
What a truly beautiful hymn! I just loved it.
Congratulations to all involved – it’s inspiring.
I agree – it’s very beautiful, an uplifting prayer set to music, which, according to St Augustine, means we are praying twice when we sing it (or, I think I can safely add, listen to it in reflective manner.)
I’ve played the hymn over several times and I love it more and more with each hearing. I agree that it is inspiring.
That’s a lovely hymn to the Sacred Heart – a long time since I’ve heard that one! Thank you for posting it. It’s very soothing to the soul.
“soothing to the soul” – with bells on! (she said ungrammatically 😀 )
Lovely hymn, beautifully sung.
This is another of my favourites, also beautifully sung.
Nicky, that is also a lovely hymn to the Sacred Heart, and has always been one of my favourites.
I have to say, though, that since hearing O Take me to Thy Sacred Heart, that has become my all-time favourite!