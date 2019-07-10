Technology Vs The Spiritual Life …

Comment:
Some parents try to put off the day when their offspring are allowed smartphones and thus unsupervised access to the internet. This, however, can cause bad feeling and cultivate rebellious attitudes in the young towards their concerned parents. And once they reach the older teenage years, it really isn’t possible to ban things, not when the youngster has a job or unthinking relatives who buy them technological presents for birthdays and Christmas.
Having established a routine of family prayer and spiritual reading, some parents have witnessed a weakening of their children’s faith, which, rightly or wrongly, they blame on the technological craze. If a teenager prefers YouTube to spiritual reading, that’s a problem, they argue.
What’s the answer?
I find it strange that some parents want to keep their children from using smartphones etc when they use them themselves. Whatever happened to good example?
Some people seem to think that technology is a good thing that can be used for good or it is a bad thing that shouldn’t be used at all, whereas it is a neutral thing that can be used either for good or bad.
Surely, if children are taught how to use technology properly, it should not take away from their prayer time or spiritual reading time? It would have to be a very stupid person, young or old, who spends all their time on technology and thinks they can dispense with prayer and spiritual reading as a result of their misuse of technology. It’s no use blaming technology – an intelligent person will use technology judiciously, carefully, not let it rule their lives.
If they do let it rule their lives and they don’t pray or read to nurture their spiritual lives, then that is a serious sin, no doubt about it.