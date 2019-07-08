Just how Catholic is the Catholic Herald… How Faithless the Bishops?

From Gloria TV…
Damian Thompson, editor-in-chief of the Catholic Herald announced (Twitter, July 4) that “the new owners” and he “do not agree on the future direction of the company.”
The Catholic Herald is owned by the British businessman Rocco Forte, a non-practicing Catholic, and German born Princess Michael of Kent. Both are very much part of the British establishment.
To explain his stance, Thompson pointed to his interview with Raymond Arroyo last week on EWTN [see video below] where he criticised the forthcoming Amazonian Synod and called to “cancel this wretched ‘synod’.“
Thompson will do weekly podcasts for The Spectator, where he is an assistant editor, and be “free to tell you what I really think”.
His “first tweet as a free man” criticized Francis concerning the new Viganò revelations,
“It’s now obvious that Pope Francis is deeply implicated in terrible scandals. My concern isn’t theological: it’s the spectacle of a corrupt pope, something I never expected to see in my lifetime.”
The Catholic Herald is often described (to me, at least) as the most orthodox of the current crop of Catholic newspapers. In the above interview, Damian Thompson slices through the weakness of the UK Bishops in matters of pro-life and he is rightly outspoken about the forthcoming Amazon Synod of Bishops, offering concrete examples of major concern, not least the shocking justification of infanticide on “cultural” grounds by the author of the Synod’s working document, Austrian Bishop Erwin Kräutler. Damian Thompson calls for the Amazon Synod to be cancelled. Catholic Truth adds its voice to this call to cancel what is designed to cause huge scandal.
A major weakness in the interview, however, is Damian Thompson’s analysis of the Bishops of Scotland… He considers them, despite tending to be left wing… as, nevertheless, “in many ways, quite strong and fearless”. Oops! We’ve missed that! Must’ve been out for lunch that day!
I’ve emailed Raymond Arroyo to ask him not to seek the views of English commentators on our Bishops, because they do, invariably, think that the Scottish Bishops are sound; this is mostly because of their occasional pro-life statements. When commentators abroad paint this misleading picture of our Bishops, it undermines our efforts to fight the crisis in the Church here in Scotland. I mean, providing safe spaces for LGBT pupils in Catholic schools can hardly be classed as “strong and fearless” – can it?
Share your thoughts – are you still buying/reading the Catholic Herald. If so, when, on this earth, will you learn!
I will watch the video asap, but I must say I’ve never thought of Damian Thompson as being orthodox let alone traditional and there is a link to a previous CT blog on the subject showing his novus ordo credentials, underneath this latest post
https://catholictruthblog.com/2016/04/05/confessions-of-an-ex-traddie-as-if/
I remember a time when he was arguing for the then Archbishop Nichols to be given the red hat, LOL!
It’s odd how some novus ordo Catholics like him do move someway towards seeing that there actually is a crisis. It takes a lot, though.
Their pro-life reputation has always fooled the majority of Catholics and also non-Catholics into thinking that the Scottish Bishops are “hardliners” when they’re anything but.
My last comment is not showing. Is it moderation?
There is a mistaken belief among many Novus Ordo Catholics that Catholics who express pro-life sentiments are somehow traditional Catholics. This is nonsense. Many Muslims and orthodox Jews are pro-life and they can hardly be considered traditional Catholics!
Pro-life issues are not even Catholic issues. They are natural law issues, and every human is expected to abide by the natural law whether they are Catholic or not.
I have heard various Catholics say that they would like an African pope, because apparently the African church is traditional. I do not believe it. The Catholic Church in Africa may take a traditional view on various moral issues, but other than that they are thoroughly modernist and they have not escaped the devestating consequences of the crisis in the Church.
The same goes for Cardinal Burke. Just because he is publically outspoken on moral issues and says the traditional mass occassionally does not mean he is a traditional Catholic. He is what Christopher Ferrara describes as a neo-conservative Catholic. I actually believe that the neo-conservative Catholicism is a more insidious and dangerous form of modernism than the average run of the mill Novus Ordo type of Catholicism. Whereas any idiot can clearly see that Pope Francis is modernist, much less considered Pope John Paul II modernist.
Homeopaths believe that their remedies are more efficacious the more diluted the ingredients. It’s the same with modernism. The modernists ensured that their heresies were diluted. And that’s how they tricked Catholics into believing them under the premise of false obedience. If their modernism had been overt from the onset then no one would have let them do what they did.
When Catholics focus too much on moral issues it gives the appearance that Catholics are obsessed with sex and abortion . These are secondary issues. If the church focuses on the primary issues (the crisis in the Church, the destruction of the liturgy, and conciliar errors such as religious liberty and eccumenism) then the secondary issues will take care of themselves! If Russia were consecrated then legal abortion would end.
Once again when I tried to play a video which you have posted I got no sound at all. I did manage to get it to post subtitles so I could read what was being said although I could not hear anything.
All that aside I see that “The Remnant” on its website has posted a video which does play perfectly well and its Editor , Michael Matt, posted a little of Damian Thompsons explanation of why he was removed from The Catholic Herald. I see that he has taken umbrage at Pope Francis’s Amazon nonsense and called for it to be stopped. As Michael Matt proclaims “We must resist him to his face” There certainly is a growing call for faithful Catholics to show their opposition to the destruction of the Church which is going on through the actions of Pope Francis.