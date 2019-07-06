Women’s Football & Femininity…

Is there anyone out there who actually thinks that women playing football is even remotely “feminine”? Take a look at this…

Now, try to keep a straight face as you make the case for women’s football – which is being praised and promoted across our TV screens like it’s the best thing since – you guessed it – sliced bread…

Women, in fact, seem to be praised and promoted for doing anything and everything that men do, with no sympathetic mention of the traditional role of women as wives, mothers, homemakers. Indeed, being a wife and mother is now dismissed as “unfulfilling” – hardly surprising, then, that it is the one ambition to which most young girls do not aspire these days. The feminist movement has succeeded in making women ever more masculine – women’s football being the latest evidence of this disturbing phenomenon; and I believe women’s cricket is now also increasingly popular with sporty feminists.

Yet, it seems to women like my unworthy self, that the “feminist” types today are very far from being feminine women, either in appearance (highly immodest dress is very common these days) speech (they can be as crude as any male) or demeanour – see the above clip from the world of women’s football for a classic example.

Think of the planning, the preparation required in order to achieve success in games and move up to national and international level. Doesn’t leave much time for marriage and the family, does it? And if it doesn’t sit comfortably with marriage and family life, does that exclude Catholic women from pursuing the sport, at least professionally? Or have Catholic women now dropped the adjective to become merely “women”? Could be. It was George Bernard Shaw (Irish playwright) who said: “…it is difficult if not impossible for men [and women!] to think differently from the fashion of the age in which they live.” Seems self-evidently true in our times.

In any event, personally, I cannot look at any female footballer, whether rolling in the mud crying with disappointment, or strenuously kicking a ball almost level with her head, and think “feminine”. Can you?

Comments invited…