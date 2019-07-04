Sat 23/5/20: A Date For Your Diary!

Catholic Truth is hosting an Education Seminar next year, to explore the state of the Catholic Education system. The event will be held on Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 10am – 4.30pm, in Rutherglen Town Hall, 139 Main Street, Rutherglen, G73 2JJ (South Lanarkshire, outskirts of Glasgow city centre). There are a number of free car parks around the Town Hall, and there is a very good public transport system – specifics will be provided nearer the time.

The seminar will be informal, with opportunities for everyone to share their experiences of Catholic schools. Leading the conversation will be teachers, pupils (past and present), and parents. Some Home-educating families will exhibit some of their resources and will answer questions about the practicalities of home-schooling. Further details, such as the theme of the Seminar, will be published in the next edition of our newsletter (September, 2019.)

Entry: £20 / Concession £10 (senior citizens, students, unwaged), which includes tea/coffee/biscuits morning and afternoon, and a light lunch: soup, sandwiches, tea and coffee.

Registration/morning tea, coffee, biscuits, will be at 10am, followed by the Rosary at 10.30.a.m, when the Seminar will begin.

Note: as always at our events, there will be no entry without a pre-booked ticket; email tickets are available, but if you prefer a ticket by mail, please email your postal details to editor@catholictruthscotland.com – Cheques to be made payable to Catholic Truth. If writing to book, please contact us at Catholic Truth, PO Box 30017, Glasgow, G67 9FS.

Feel free to ask questions or to offer your ideas in the comments below.

Tell us, for example if there are particular issues which you would like to have included in the Seminar discussions.