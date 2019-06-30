Four Levels of Happiness – Is That All?

Your first comment will go to moderation. Once approved your subsequent comments will go straight onto the blog.

However, comments which subsequently display troll-like behaviour will be blacklisted. Trolls tend to submit a high volume of comments across the topics, and they often disrupt our discussions, trying to pick fights and other, similar, childish behaviour. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

This is a Catholic blog. Anyone who is not a "traditional" Catholic, or who is a non-Catholic, is welcome to participate in our discussions as long as their purpose is to learn about our Catholic Faith. There can be no other reason for blogging here. Simple!