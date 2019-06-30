Four Levels of Happiness – Is That All?

Comment:
In a conversation recently with friends and relatives about the way some people prefer to wallow in bad feeling, nurture or harbour a grudge, rather than make some effort to get to the root of a problem(s) and reconcile with perceived enemies, one of our number suggested that such people are invariably unhappy in their lives; he went on to ask for my opinion on the above video, where the speaker describes four levels of happiness. I have to confess that I’ve not had time to view the video but it looks interesting, so share your thoughts. Are you, like me, surprised that there are only four levels of happiness?
I’m not quite finishing viewing but almost there and what keeps coming into my head is Maslows’s hierarchy of needs. You can’t move up to the next level if you don’t have the basics, food, drink etc and then you move up to the top level of self-actualisation. This is the same sort of theory only in the spiritual realm. It’s quite interesting to think of happiness that way, connected to the supernatural.
Nicky,
That’s interesting – I remember studying Maslow’s hierarchy of needs at teacher training college and it struck me then as pretty obvious. If a child is hungry, he/she won’t learn… Not exactly genius level stuff 😀
Maybe not the best choice of subject, or introductory comment, on the back of the previous unhappy thread. The best way to be happy is to stay off social media with all its vying opinions and concentrate instead on prayer and spiritual reading. There’s too much unhappiness to be had online.
Athanasius,
I think you might change your mind about that when you watch the video – from what you’ve said I’m guessing you’ve not heard Father’s talk yet.
Athanasius,
Well, you won’t find me knocking prayer and spiritual reading. A “must-have” in any spiritual life…
Athanasius,
Yes, I too prefer traditional spiritual reading. There are some videos I think are worth investing the time in, but I’m not sure this is one of them.
I found that very interesting indeed – the description of Level 2 as the dominant level in our society really does make me think. The more the video progressed, the more enlightening it was – I didn’t really think I would like it, but I have learned loads from it.
I was especially struck by Father saying that Level 2 people cannot actually see the “good news” in others, they focus on the bad and since he’d already shown how the majority of society are living at the Level 2 happiness, that was worrying.
Father’s talk made me much more self-aware than I think I have been. He’s also quite entertaining at times. Pity it’s quite so long but I’d say worth persevering to watch it through.
Well, Josephine,
While I see what you mean – the stuff about Level 2 was interesting enough – I’m afraid I wasn’t too impressed with Fr Robert Spitzer when he began to speak about the nature of God and fell into the usual errors.
The idea that Jesus came to put right the wrong-headed idea of “an angry” etc God, and that He wanted to show us that God loves us “unconditionally” – using the Parable of the Prodigal Son as evidence – is misleading, to say the least. I groan when I hear that interpretation of Sacred Scripture. Because…
God cannot change. If He revealed Himself as angry, jealous, etc (list of negatives) in the Old Testament, then He is still angry, jealous etc. now. It’s crucial to learn to make the link between the “angry” and “merciful” God – they are not unconnected. If YOU were a loving God who had made your mercy available so easily through the Sacraments and found the “intellectuals” and downright lazy among us ignoring (or even blaspheming) them, would YOU not be angry? If YOU saw your people, whom you had saved with your life’s blood, turning to false gods of all sorts, would YOU not be jealous? The fact that your mercy is always available to those who seek it, is not in any way contradictory to the image – the reality – of a God who is also angry and jealous… He is angry and jealous precisely because He loves us and desires our sanctification and salvation.
And the Parable of the Prodigal Son does NOT reveal a God who loves unconditionally; remember, the Prodigal Son showed repentance before he was received back into the father’s home. Of course, the father (representing God) went out to meet him half-way, and we know that God pursues sinners always, but the son acknowledged that he had “sinned against Heaven and before thee.” adding: “I am not worthy to be called thy son; make me as one of thy hired servants.”
In short, the Prodigal Son repented. He acknowledged his sin and unworthiness. Had he defended his selfishness and dissolute lifestyle, Our Lord would not have told that Parable in the same way. For He was teaching about two things; that, yes, of course, God loves us and longs to forgive us, that He will pursue us throughout our lives if we fall away, but He was also teaching the need for repentance on the part of the sinner, in order to achieve His plan of salvation for each soul.
So, I found it disappointing that Fr Spitzer repeated the usual misleading interpretations of both the Old Testament and the Parable of the Prodigal Son that I remember so well from my years listening to novus ordo homilies.
Personally, I would prefer priests to lay off these philosophical theories and focus, instead, entirely on the lives of the great saints.
I did promise a young relative that I would watch the video and give him my opinion, but I could see it would take me forever to get round to it so I came up with the brainwave of using it here on the blog – it’s actually been lurking in my drafts folder for weeks, so for the sake of posting something quickly – in the absence of any dynamite news from Rome – and to perhaps learn something about real happiness in the context of his theory about four levels, I thought this was as good as anything.
In conclusion, anything which he says that is of worth is, in fact, it seems to me, elementary Christianity; so, for example, seeing the “good news” as opposed to the “bad news” in others (we would normally simply say the good or the bad) and that charity – “love” – “occurs then you are trying to make a difference to someone else.”
As we read in the Old Testament (somewhere!) There is nothing new under the sun…”
A clarification.
Of course God loves us totally and wants to save us. However, in recent years preachers have used the term “unconditionally” to give the impression that it doesn’t matter how we behave or what we do, we are spiritually safe.
Yet, Our Lord told us that we had to prove our love for God by keeping His Commandments (“If you love Me you will keep My Commandments”) and we know, or should know, that if we fall into mortal sin – i.e. FAIL to keep the Commandments and to repent thereof, then we are far from spiritually safe. We are heading for Hell.
So, clearly, there is a condition for salvation: summed up in Christ’s exhortation to keep the Commandments. If we reflect on the plight of a parent who desperately loves a wayward child and feels helpless to turn them away from their life of sin, then we will better understand the nature of God’s love for us. He loves us totally, but, will not force us to obey His Commandments. If we choose evil, He will continue to love us but if we reject his “condition” for salvation, then we will not spend eternity with Him – no matter that God loves us so much that He sent His Son to suffer and die for us.
I hope that clarifies my original comment on the subject of “God’s unconditional love for us.”
I have just had another brainwave – I emailed the link to this thread to Fr Spitzer, with an invitation to him to follow the discussion.
I did find some of the ideas in the video helpful but nothing that was outstanding or improved on the teaching of the saints.
I suppose it’s true that there are too many people in society for whom “winning” is the only thing that matters, and that they think will make them happy. How wrong can you be?
Father was right to include St Augustine’s teaching that our hearts are restless until they rest in God. He could have stopped the video there, in fact. That says it all, really.
Well this video made me very happy – Father Dunn sent it to me earlier this evening – the video of his Silver Jubilee Mass on Friday 28 June. Watching the procession of priests and servers going into and out of the sanctuary in that beautiful church, on the occasion of a Traditional Latin Mass brought home to me just how much we owe to Archbishop Lefebvre, without whom the efforts to keep the TLM alive are likely to have fizzled out. Father also sent photos, but I can’t work out how to post them. Here’s the video…
And here is a very good example of my own lack of mortification… When Father asked me for my opinion about the Friday event, I expressed my enthusiasm, beautiful Mass, delighted my Great-Nephews got to join the servers, and everything was just wonderful. Except, it’s hard to kneel on marble so maybe next time they’ll organise a stretch of carpet or something…
Father murmured his sympathy. Then, later, as he was signing off, he mentioned that he was about to go to … Lough Derg! I laughed and said I now feel twice as bad for moaning about kneeling on the marble (and that only for a matter of seconds), when he is off on a penitential retreat. Lough Derg is NOT for the faint-hearted, and certainly not for unmortified souls like my very unworthy self (which is why I’ve never been!)
Anyway, enjoy the video of the Silver Jubilee Mass. It really was beautiful and, from where I was sitting near the back, looked a lot more packed than it shows on the film.
This sort of thing, like the Enneagram and other similar “personality test” exercises, really don’t appeal to me.
I’m glad to read the two posts about God’s “unconditional love” and the interpretation of the Parable of the Prodigal Son because those two erroneous interpretations are commonplace these days and most of us take them at face value because they’re coming from priests.
I was also slightly wary because Fr Spitzer is a Jesuit – St Aloysius, Garnethill has a lot to answer for!