28 June: Feast of the Sacred Heart…

Click here to read Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical ANNUM SACRUM
Consecration to the Sacred Heart And here for An Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus [For the First Friday of the Month]
Comment:
As we prepare to celebrate the beautiful Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as well as exchanging Feast Day greetings feel free to share your favourite prayers, hymns, stories of miracles great and small, and, of course, any and all related issues.
Sweet Heart of Jesus, we implore, O make us love Thee, more and more.
Just a word to encourage readers who may not be familiar with the history of the Devotion to the Sacred Heart to click on the links given underneath the video. Then, for sure, you will want to come back here tomorrow to say…
A very happy Feast of the Sacred Heart to one and all!
A happy Feast of the Sacred Heart to everyone.
This is a favourite hymn of mine in honour of the Sacred Heart.
Theresa Rose,
Thank you – that’s one of my all time favourite hymns to the Sacred Heart.
Beautiful! Thank you! (love the colour of her dress, as well 😀 )
Happy Feast Day to everyone at Catholic Truth.
I’m sure everyone here knows about the 12 Promises of the Sacred Heart but I thought I’d post them again anyway https://www.ourcatholicprayers.com/promises-of-the-sacred-heart-of-jesus.html
Margaret Mary,
I think most of us do the First Fridays for the sake of obtaining the 12th Promise but they’re really all wonderful graces.
Agreed, Laura.
MM
Many thanks for that link to the 12 Promises of the Sacred Heart. One of our readers told me years ago that she had personally experience # 7 – once she put up a picture of the Sacred Heart and began to appreciate the devotion, she did, in fact become fervent, got in touch with Catholic Truth to see if she could attend one of our early meetings and has been in touch with us ever since. So, it’s a very powerful devotion.
Happy Feast to everyone!
Love the hymns!
Happy Feast day everyone – I’m going to be away from my computer for most of today, but hope everyone will celebrate this beautiful Feast and enjoy the day.
If you can make it to Father Stephen Dunn’s Silver Jubilee of ordination Mass this evening, 7pm in Holy Cross church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow, that would be great. It’s a sung, Traditional Latin Mass. Invitation posted at the top of the blog Home page.