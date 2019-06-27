28 June: Feast of the Sacred Heart…

Click here to read Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical ANNUM SACRUM

Consecration to the Sacred Heart And here for An Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus [For the First Friday of the Month]

Comment:

As we prepare to celebrate the beautiful Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as well as exchanging Feast Day greetings feel free to share your favourite prayers, hymns, stories of miracles great and small, and, of course, any and all related issues.

Sweet Heart of Jesus, we implore, O make us love Thee, more and more.