The Future of the Catholic Truth Blog 

Some time ago, I announced that I had decided to close the blog. Being the official administrator I had the casting vote, so that was that. There were a number of reasons for this decision, chief among them that I felt there were not enough people signing up and contributing to the discussions. Following my announcement, I received a number of representations, by phone and email, both from individual bloggers and from readers who sought to change my mind. I appreciated all the arguments in favour of keeping the blog open, but I remained resolute in my decision. Right up to the moment when our hard-working blogger, Petrus, put some points to me that really did take me by surprise. In short, it was his story, which he emailed to me only yesterday and which is published below, that made me change my mind. As a trusted adviser said when I told her, “we’ll never know how many other ‘Peters’ are out there, to whom the blog has, similarly, made a huge difference in their lives.” So, read on and tell me if you think I’m right to reverse the original decision to close, instead keeping the blog open… OR am I a Scots version of Theresa May, dithering and changing my mind at every turn? Don’t answer that! Anyway, below, read Peter’s pitch to keep the blog open – and tell us if you think he has a point. Also, feel free to offer ideas for future topics or suggest any improvements you’d like to see; if it’s within our power, we’ll be glad to oblige. Just don’t suggest sacking Petrus – that’s out of the question!
At the Catholic Truth Conference of June 2012, I gave a keynote address outlining my journey from Modernist Catholic, to Church of Scotland elder, back to Modernist Catholic and finally to the Traditional Catholic faith. In this address, I outlined the role the Catholic Truth apostolate played in that process. In this article, I want to specifically focus on the role the Catholic Truth Blog has played in that journey and my subsequent eleven years attending the Traditional Latin Mass exclusively.
Back in 2008, the blog wasn’t the first contact I had had with Catholic Truth. I had already subscribed to the newsletter for over eight years. Not only did I subscribe to the newsletter, I had a couple of letters published and exchanged emails with the editor – the first occasion being when I read criticism of Catholic education in the newsletter. I’d just qualified as a teacher in a Catholic school and was livid that a Catholic publication would slate Catholic education. In this email, I took great pleasure in telling the editor that those involved with Catholic Truth were excommunicated because they denied the authority of an Ecumenical Council!
Despite my initial condemnation of Catholic Truth, and my Modernism, I volunteered to meet with the editor. However, a priest put me off by defaming the professionalism of the editor, telling me that she had a “failed teaching career” (nothing could be further from the truth). So, I pulled out. In fact, I just didn’t turn up!
During my three years as a Protestant, I lost interest in the newsletter and subsequently missed the launch of the blog. It was only when I returned to the Faith that I returned to reading Catholic Truth. By this time the blog was up and running. I took this as an opportunity to prove my re-found fidelity to the Catholic Faith and set out to put these schismatics to rights!
However, it didn’t quite work out as I planned. The clarity of the comments, alongside the charity of the bloggers had a profound effect on me. I began to wonder what went wrong with my Catholic formation and made a decision that I wouldn’t allow this to happen to my children. The bloggers exercised tremendous patience with me. The best piece of advice I received was to attend the Traditional Latin Mass exclusively for six weeks and I was assured that I would never want to return to the Novus Ordo Missae. This advice changed my life.
Not only has it changed my life, it’s changed the life of my wife, who, whilst not contributing to the blog, is a regular reader. Its coverage of issues in education was instrumental in our decision to home educate our children. Thanks to the blog, only our oldest child has been to a Novus Ordo Mass, but thankfully he has no recollection of it. So, the influence of the blog extends beyond me personally.
I became a regular blogger because it was the only place I could receive support and guidance as a Catholic, outside of the Mass and the Sacrament of Confession. Eleven years later, I am still there, perhaps not as much as I once was due to family and work commitments. It’s not all been plain sailing, I’ve had more arguments and fallings out with the editor than I’ve had hot dinners! [Ed: always his fault 😀 ) However, if I’m honest, I have to say that without the Catholic Truth Blog I might not be where I am now. Without the friendship of the editor and the extended Catholic Truth team, family life in our household would be vastly different… and not for the better. I wouldn’t hesitate in saying that the Catholic Truth Blog has been the most important contribution to authentic Catholic life, both in Scotland and far beyond, in the last twelve years. Please, God, long may it continue!
That is a wonderful story and the perfect reason for keeping the blog open.
I know that I speak of a lot of people when I say what great news it is that the blog is not to close after all. It’s the only really Catholic presence on the internet in Scotland. Petrus’s story and this news has made my day!
Fidelis,
Thank you for your kind words – more appreciated than words can say.
God bless you.
It is with a great sigh of relief that I read that you will keep this site open. Although I do not make many contributions, I do read it very regularly and I much appreciate both its presence and the contributors also. Thank you Madam Editor. God bless. Ad multos annos.
Dear Editor,
I commend you for your excellent work over the years with Catholic Truth. Though I am rather limited in what I can contribute since I’m an ocean and half a continent away in Kansas, USA, I have always appreciated seeing your posts and knowing that someone in Scotland was still in the fight for the faith.
I also commend Petrus for his wonderful conversion story. He presented very clearly why Catholic Truth should remain firmly planted where it is and should continue to be the beacon shining from the land of the Scots till the whole Church is made right again.
This is the work of the Catholic press, or as we’d say nowadays, Catholic media–to hold the line of the faith and work to convert souls to the Church. I think if we search our memories, we all have similar stories to tell. For myself, if it had not been for TAN Books, the Remnant (in the days of Walter Matt), the Maryfaithful (of the late Fr. Frederick J. Nelson), the Angelus (in the days of Fr. Hector Bolduc and Fr. Carl Pulvermacher, OFM Cap.), and of course Our Lady’s Rosary, I would have lost my way in the early days of the Novus Ordo and lost my mind in one of the state universities in New York State. As it was, I had long searching to do before I found my vocation and the niche Our Lord and Lady wanted me to fill. But I can say without hesitation that without the view of the wider world of Tradition through the Catholic press, I would have been isolated. As it was, I know I felt in those early years that I was the only one who knew what had happened to the Church, but that there was nobody to support my knowledge with theirs or assist me to find my place in the fight.
So Petrus is absolutely right, Editor. As long as God gives you the strength, keep up the good fight for the faith with this blog. And when you feel you can go no farther yourself, I’m sure Our Lady will send you someone to take the reins from you, to continue to help souls like Petrus to find the truth and save their souls and the souls of others. May Our Lord and Lady continue to bless you and your blog with all the graces necessary in the long fight for the faith and the triumph of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart.
Gandalfolorin,
Absolutely delighted to hear from you!
I am overwhelmed by the generous comments on this thread, not least from your good self. I can only repeat what I said in my farewell speech on retirement from work, suitably adapted for the blog decision: if I had known you were all going to say such nice things about the blog, I’d have threatened to close it down ages ago” 😀
Petrus’s story is truly encouraging and it served to remind me of the wonderful truth that God will use anyone, anywhere, including we humble bloggers (even in not-so-sunny Scotland!) to contribute to His work of salvation.
However, it also serves to remind me that, for God to achieve His will in our lives, we need to co-operate with His grace, and so Petrus, himself, has played no small part in finding his true home in the traditional Mass and Faith. God had big plans for Petrus – that is clear now, and I don’t just mean that he is an excellent blogger, columnist, and video-contributor for CT… Drum roll…
For those who may have lost touch with Petrus’s family situation, I think you will be delighted to learn that he is now a father of five children, soon (in October) to become six. Please remember that intention (a sixth safe delivery) in your prayers. His children are a delight and his lovely wife is very generous in the time she allows him to participate in the CT apostolate. Most women would be complaining. But not Mrs Petrus. As long as he’s home by the agreed deadline, she’s fine with it. Otherwise…
How interesting, Gandalfolorin, that your own story is fairly similar to that of Petrus – it underlines for me the fact that it is a sobering and humbling thought to realise the importance of the written word, and how it can be used by God to achieve great things for the salvation of souls.
So, thank you, again; it’s been great to hear from you – and feel free to drop by anytime, as often (or seldom!) as you can manage. You’re always welcome here. We have our regular Ohio blogger (RCA Victor), our sometime (I forget which State) blogger Margaret USA, but nobody – except you – from Kansas, so be assured always of a warm welcome.
Dear Madame Editor,
I’m in Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia (where we declared our independence 243 years ago come this July 4th 😉).
Seriously, I beg you in the name of Our Lady of Sorrows to keep Catholic Truth Scotland going.
So far as I know, CT is the only site in Europe that is connected with the Fatima Center USA http://www.fatima.org and promotes the full Message of Fatima.
If (God forbid!!!) you close down CT, there will be millions in the UK and around the world who won’t have the opportunity to learn about the full Message of Fatima.
So I beg you – please, please, please keep CT going!
Yours in Christ the King,
Margaret USA 🇺🇸
Margaret USA,
That’s it… Pennsylvania… how could I forget! Thank you for not taking offence at my poor memory.
And thank you for emailing me this link to a very interesting account of the positive reaction of teenage boys to the TLM.
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2019/first-reactions-of-teenage-boys-to-the-traditional-latin-mass
Thank you, too, for your kind encouragement to keep open the blog – I hadn’t even thought that we are the only site in Europe connected to the Fatima Center… WOW!
So, take it as done and dusted – we’re here for the duration. Indeed, one of my young Great Nephews offered his opinion on the proposed closure of the blog when he urged me to keep it open and then “never to mention closing again” – OK, but I reserve the right to consider closure when the Consecration of Russia has been completed 😀
Your Great Nephew is just that, and I agree with him 200%!
I don’t know if you have “left field bleachers” in Scottish sports venues (as in American baseball), but that’s where I was, spiritually, when I returned (reverted) to the Church in 1999, and my conversion story would probably make Editor and Petrus turn pale. However, I had already reverted when I came across “Catholic Truth” in 2008, and that only because I received a surprising invitation to address their Conference. I resisted stubbornly at first, but was eventually lured to Scotland by promises of plentiful chocolate and free Columbo re-runs in my hotel room.
That said, I vote against “blogsit.” This blog is far and away the best source of Catholic truth, precision, clarity and sanity on the Internet. We do have our sidebar moments, but so what? We’re only human, imperfect creatures (except for Editor, of course…). And one more thing: we address the errors and scandals of our clergy by presenting and affirming what we have received from Tradition, not by ad hominem attacks and the screwball theories that are so rampant on so many blogs today.
I should add that I have an additional motivation for wanting the blog to remain open: I’ve never before had paychecks with so many zeros….
RCA Victor,
It seems like only yesterday I was en route from the airport to your hotel, having picked you up when you came to speak at our 2008 Conference. If you recall, I failed the very first intelligence test when you asked me for the statistics for the population of Glasgow, and I replied “quite a lot of people plus me…” I remember telling a friend who came up from England later that year to see me, and she replied “You see, that’s the question a man would ask… I woman would say ‘where are the shops?’! That made me feel better. I knew/know where all the shops are!
As for your talk. How could I forget it? I mean, there was a modernist religious Sister at that Conference and she said that YOUR talk was her favourite of the day. Reflect… 😀
As for those zeros – your comment above has earned you a raise… add two. Instead of $000.000, you are now on Senior Management pay at $000.000.00 😀
Seriously, RCA Victor, I’m taking this opportunity to thank YOU for all your work on this blog – your contributions are always worth reading and you are a genius at finding just the right link/article(s) to post.
So, a very big “thank you” – well, for now anyway. It’ll be back to normal tomorrow!
Thanks for also leading me to see the Errors of your ways Ed 👍. Only kiddin of course. What a Marvellous letter . When Christ said when he returns will he find any Faith on Earth am sure that the Answer will be yes . God Bless All .
FOOF,
As always, you make me laugh – “the error of my ways” indeed. As if 😀
You are more than generous in your encouragement – much appreciated. At this rate, you, too, will be promoted to Senior Management – by Christmas 2050 at the latest 😀
Editor,
I totally agree with Petrus.
Please, remain, no one will take over!
Whatever the number of participants, your blog is still a very useful mode of reflection and exchanges…
Lionel (Paris),
Thank you – that point was made by a lot of the people who contacted me to encourage us to remain open; and I’ve come to realise that they are right. Doesn’t matter how many or how few are contributing, as long as the content is sound.
And with the brilliant group of bloggers we have here, not least from the land of Notre Dame (!) how can it be otherwise!
Editor,
Indeed, you have a brilliant group of bloggers!
It is absolutely indisputable, I wonder if you have not selected them!
I am sure that you had been an excellent teacher!…
Lionel,
That falsehood about my “failed teaching career” came, originally, from a priest in England, where I had been forced to resign from the post of Head of Religious Education in a Catholic Sixth Form College following a campaign by militant modernists. Unfortunately for him, on one of the occasions that he peddled this falsehood, one of my former students was present and he pointed out that this was just not true, that the A Level results, for example, had improved year after year following my appointment. For a priest in Glasgow to repeat this falsehood, thus defaming my professionalism, is scandalous.
And – something the above student may not have known but which is a matter of record because our attendance figures for General RE classes in sixth form colleges had to be sent to a central body – the attendance at the General RE lessons (where there was no academic exam and certificate award, and thus were notoriously poorly attended across the sector) rose dramatically while I was in post, and were the highest in the sector in England at that time. I had created a programme of lessons which tied up Catholic teaching with the contemporary controversies, to allow students to see and understand the reasons for the Church’s teaching. That programme infuriated the modernists – one of the most vociferous of whom moved, in due course, I was told, to an ecumenical college 😀 Here are a few extracts from the Department booklet under the heading Course Content:
The Origins Debate
Did you know that belief in evolutionary theory may clash with key Christian teaching? We seek to promote informed debate on the issues.
Examining Sexual Morality – Education in Chastity
How DOES one explain why the Church seems to be out of step with modern society on sex? A study of Catholic teaching in a positive light makes all the difference!
Religion in Literature
What do poets, novelists and playwrights have to say about God and the human condition?
Would you believe it?
Examining the supernatural is always thought-provoking. For example, DID Mary, the Mother of Christ really appear to three children in 1917? IS there really a Hell?
Living Catholicism
“Just because the Pope says it, I don’t need to accept it…” In this module we examine the roots and extent of the Church’s authority in the lives of ordinary Catholics.
The above are just a few examples – there were others, including medical ethics, priesthood, religious life, spiritual helps, e.g. pilgrimages etc. A favourite of mine was “Gospel or Human Values?” – spot the difference!
Anyway, I conducted “satisfaction” surveys with the students (as per the fashion in education at that time) and received very positive feedback – including from students who were not Catholics.
After my resignation, an elderly priest in the diocese sent me a newspaper cutting from the local newspaper reporting that the sixth form students in that college were protesting having to attend General RE, regarding it as a waste of time, when they could be getting on with A Level work. Attendance had dropped dramatically after my resignation.
It is shameful that any priest would tell people that I had a “failed” career without ever meeting me, let alone discussing the reasons for my resignation and my history of results. For the record, too, note that the English priest who launched that falsehood went on the record in the diocesan newspaper to promote, in very positive vein, Eucharistic Services on Sundays if no Mass available. Need I say more?
So, thank you Lionel for your kind support. I definitely wouldn’t class myself as an “excellent” teacher – I was always aware of my shortcomings – but to accuse me of being a “failed” teacher is unjust given that I was not allowed the opportunity to defend my professionalism.
Editor,
All the more reason to continue the blog! after this ignominy, it is more than ever necessary…
I suspected that you had been downright PERSECUTED by the “ravening wolves”…
Congratulations, for me you are a hero.
I must admit that I am proud of you; continue this salutary work! do not be fooled by these people! they are simply apostates who have invested the sanctuary and who dare speak to us of love and fraternity in length of speech; but their words produce only “poisoned fruits”…
Lionel,
Thank you for your more than generous words, but I don’t think of myself as having been “persecuted”. I’m not the only teacher who has been targeted by modernists in Catholic schools, truth be told. I remember hearing about one young man in an English archdiocese who was called in and “encouraged” to look for a teaching post using his other qualification (I think he was qualified to teach English as well as RE). The very typically modernist religious Sister RE Adviser promised him a good reference if he applied for an English post but they just couldn’t, she insisted, have pupils being taught the rosary during RE lessons (when, I dare say, they could be learning about the Muslim call to prayer!)
So, I’m not unique, believe me. Uniquely glamorous, slim, witty, intelligent, yes, all of that I grant you – but I’m no hero, more’s the pity. 😀
Please remove me from your mailing list as I do not want to read your drivel.
Regards,
Stephen
Stephen,
Whoever you are, you are not on our emailing list and a quick look at our hard copy mailing list doesn’t show up any “Stephens”. Also, given that it’s not that long since we reduced our mailing list, having explained to readers that they needed to give me written permission to keep sending it if they wished to remain on the list, it’s a bit odd that you are now asking to be removed, and that in such an insulting manner. In short, you are not on either of our mailing lists, so there has to be a reason for your intervention here. If “Stephen” is not your name, then you need to write to me under your own name and I will – with great joy, to the point of delirium – remove you from our mailing list. We are definitely NOT into casting pearls, if you get my drift…
So, if you’re not really “Stephen” and/or you’re NOT on our mailing list, do you know what my best guess is? Well, only a few moments ago, I received an email from someone who knows the identity of the Glasgow priest who spread the falsehood that I had a “failed” teaching career.
Guess why he emailed just now? Guess what he wanted me to know?
Drum roll…
He wanted me to know that that same priest is a failed priest – that he has abandoned his priestly ministry. What a turn up for the books.
Is that YOU “Stephen”? If so, you are in my prayers, but NOT on our mailing list.
God bless
I can hardly add to what others have said so eloquently, except to confirm that the pay cheques do contain many zeros! My only sorrow is that too few take advantage of the blog to interact with fellow Traditional Catholics. Many more need to contribute to the blog. We already know that many read it.
One thing that seems to have come out of the comments thus far is that many long time contributors like myself now find that we don’t have the same time we once had, which is why it is so important that more readers contribute. No need for degrees in theology, patristics, philosophy or even English to participate, just a shared love of the faith and a shared zeal for the salvation of souls.
Yes, we have our differences of opinion at times because we are human, as someone else remarked, and we do make mistakes, though with the best of intentions, but the fact is we do what we can in very trying circumstances. Traditional Catholic resources like this blog are rare today and should be taken advantage of by those who genuinely care about their salvation. Reading is perfectly fine, but contributing is even better.
Athanasius,
You have given many hours of contributions to this blog and we fully appreciate your time and energy. The fact that you have a very demanding job, which entails hours of driving (tiring in itself) plus important home commitments, is a rebuke to those who make weak excuses for not participating in our humble efforts to counteract the damage being done to the Church’s teaching and credibility by the ongoing (and apparently never-ending) scandals hitting the headlines day in and day out.
A huge “thank you” for your contributions… and these are not mere words of gratitude – watch those zeros increase over time ( a very LONG time 😀 )
Editor
If I remember correctly “electronic logic” consists of a combination of ones and zeros. You need to take a basic technology course to compliment your accountancy skills!!
Many thanks for your kind words and for your understanding of the many demands on my time these days. I will still try to contribute as often as I can, especially when all those new bloggers realise their duty and come on bursting with zeal.
If ever there was a time to fold up and go home – it is not under this very bad pontificate. Confusion lies, and cover-ups are the order of the day – Catholic Truth is a beacon of light in these dark times.
Graeme,
Not a man, as the Scots song goes, “tae throw a word away”!
Thank you very much for your kind, succinct, words of charitable encouragement. “A beacon of light”… no small compliment, hugely appreciated.
Yes, I second what Graeme has said. We need the blog more than ever, we are coming, I think to very crucial times. It is evident that this blog is not not just a Scottish blog but a world wide blog that is desperately needed. If you close it, you leave a vacuum for enemies of the Catholic Church to fill and souls will be lost through the confusion.
Jean Marie,
Thank you for your encouraging words. Yes, the idea that – if we closed – we would be creating a vacuum which might be filled by modernists, was an argument that did give me pause for thought at one point.
Having said that, I don’t see modernists running a blog for any length of time. The truth has power – modernism doesn’t. It would soon fizzle out.
Delighted to learn that the blog may remain open. As others have said it is a beacon and also a sanctuary for traditional Catholicism.
Thank you, Elizabeth. You were among the first to plead the case for keeping open the blog, so I’m glad to oblige!
I know that you have experienced great difficulty for a long time now, trying to log in, so thank you, too, for persevering with that problem. Welcome back!
Editor,
I’ve been thinking about why this blog does not appear on the “blog rolls” of the well-known blogs, like Rorate Caeli or Father Z (I’m not going to name others). Just speculating here, but I think one reason might be that we almost always discuss articles from other websites, rather than original material from yourself or key bloggers.
With that in mind, following up on Athanasius’ comment that we need to get more readers to contribute, it might be interesting,to post articles from the newsletter more often – articles which, unlike the blog, are usually original.
Also (and I don’t know how to do this), another way to experiment with attracting a wider audience, and thus more contributors, is to get this site included on the blog rolls of some of the prominent blogs.
Granted, more contributors means more moderation work for your good self, but hey, you’ve probably seen every Columbo re-run at least 20 times by now, haven’t you? 🙂
RCA Victor
I’m not so sure these blogs you mention avoid linking Catholic Truth because of a lack of original articles, etc.. It’s much more likely to be a throwback to the days when the SSPX and associated sites were considered persona non grata schismatics. They mostly see the error of their ways now but perhaps can’t bring themselves to suddenly start linking to sites they previously criticised or wrote off as “divisive”. Just a theory, though with a little past experience that makes me more convinced.
Athanasius,
Good point. That thought had actually crossed my mind briefly, but then I thought, “Nah – surely they can’t be that stiff-necked!” I suppose they certainly could….
Now, if only they knew how your SSPX District really feels about this blog!
RCA Victor
It is only a theory and I could be completely wrong. I was, as you recall, banned from Fr. Z’s blog because I dared to challenge his insistence that the SSPX was a schismatic organisation. That was many years ago but a similar hostility came my way at that time from a more notable blog, which I will not name here now. It was the time when I was contributing a lot more to this blog (in my leisure days!) and was having articles published in the Remnant, the SCO and the Angelus, which obviously made both my own name and my blog name more widely known. I remember sending correspondence to the moderators of the blog in question numerous times, nothing objectionable or hostile, yet I never once received a response from any of them. It really hit home to me when a parent of one of those moderators died and I sent him a personal email of condolence, promising prayers for the soul of the deceased. I did not receive the courtesy of a reply even then, which really was disturbing. That, for me, was carrying hostility too far. Hence my theory, which could also be paranoia!!
RCA Victor,
I’m told that we really need people with Twitter and Facebook and other social media accounts to link to our blog. I’m pointedly not on any of these sites, but if others here, ARE on Twitter etc. it would be great to link to us.
I’m afraid I have my own, rather uncharitable, thoughts about why some of the best known “traditional” blogs and websites don’t link to us but I’m not due at Confession for another week and I’d like to keep it that way 😀
As for my beloved Columbo – yes, I’m fresh out of recordings. So, don’t worry about encouraging new bloggers – all are welcome!
A little while later…
Feel free to submit original articles – if at all possible, I’ll be glad to publish and have our bloggers discuss.
I try to drop by when I am able. I’m adding my thanks to the many others, thanks for persevering & continuing the blog, Editor. Your work is much enjoyed & appreciated.
DOTF,
Hello, there! Great to hear from you. I keep meaning to visit YOUR excellent blog more often but the time is just racing by – I can’t see how I’m going to have time to do any Christmas shopping this year 😀
Thank you for your kind words – much appreciated.
Well after that testimony, I think there is no choice but to ‘stay in business ‘. As has been said, who knows how many more are out there.
Liberanos,
That’s exactly what I thought on hearing Petrus’ arguments for keeping open the blog, and then reading his statement in black and white, left me no choice.
So, that’s it – we’re hear to stay for the duration, with apologies to all our enemies 😀
It is indeed wonderful to read of Petrus’s journey to Catholic Tradition. Who knows how many read this blog, from where they live in this world, and, there might be another Petrus or two who return to Tradition.
Theresa Rose,
And we ARE read all over the world. It’s amazing, when I remember to visit our statistics page, to see the flags of all the different countries and international institutions listed.
It is very sobering indeed, to realise the potential for good influence that is available to us, with the help of God’s grace.
Regrettably it has been a long time since I commented on the blog. I too have benefited greatly from Catholic Truth. I became Catholic in 2009 at a Novus Ordo parish and I was not aware of the crisis in the Church nor the authentic message of Fatima. I believed all the canards about the FSSPX having read a calumnious booklet by Oxford man Raymond Edwards published by CTS. In my naivety I believed CTS to be an orthodox Catholic publishing house, and I believed what was published by them.
After a period of abusive and mentally traumatising incidents at my former parish, I decided that I would attend the Traditional Mass exclusively. This was at Sacred Heart Bridgeton, where Fr Stephen Dunn was parish priest. When the Archbishop of Glasgow replaced Fr Dunn as parish priest I once again felt let down. It was here that I met a veteran Catholic Truth contributor who invited me to the FSSPX chapel in Glasgow. She corrected my misconceptions about the Society, and for this I am very greatfull. This was a crucial moment in my conversion.
The editor of Catholic Truth also met with me shortly after I started coming to Mass at St Andrew’s church and she made me feel very welcome. I deeply appreciate this because I had previously been betrayed by the Novus Ordo church and felt rejected and isolated. The things that had been done to me were very immoral and my complaints were dismissed.
I began reading and contributing on the blog around 2012 and I came to realise the true horror of the crisis in the Church. Without the blog I may have fallen away from the faith. In fact, in 2015 I did fall away from the faith. However, when I came back to Mass the Catholic Truth crowd were once again very welcoming of me. Catholic Truth and its contributors have a true apostolic spirit.
I shall certainly be contributing on the blog in the future. It would be a great shame if the blog closed.
Miles Immaculatae,
Wonderful to have you back. I hope you blog more often.
Miles Immaculatae,
Welcome back! We’ve missed you on the blog. I recall your informative and well researched contributions in the days of yore, and I am now looking forward to more of the same.
God bless you.
Folks,
I’ve been extremely busy all day, so just catching up now with the blog. Please don’t misunderstand, but I’m feeling a tad uncomfortable reading all of your very kind comments – by thinking of me as some kind of “hero”, you are heaping coals of fire upon my head. Believe me, I’m no heroine – very far from it. Now I sound falsely humble; goodness, a gal really can’t win in this place, can she?! Maybe I should let Mark Twain have the last word on this…