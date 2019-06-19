Scots Bishops Silent as Government Covers-up Anti-Catholic Bigotry

Regular blogger, Gabriel Syme, writes…

The SNP government is withholding findings of a report regarding “sectarianism” (anti-catholicism) at football – see Evening Times report…

The SNP have form on this, as in 2011 (when Salmond was First Minister), data on “sectarianism” (anti-Catholicism) was destroyed by the Crown Office, rather than released publicly – read the Scottish Law Reporter ‘Hate Data’ destroyed as Salmond’s SNP fear Independent Scotland viewed as ‘Too Sectarian’ to join predominantly Catholic European Union

Quite a big difference when they fall over themselves to decry imaginary prejudice against Muslims and homosexuals.

Of course, only silence from Archbishop Tartaglia and co.

Comment:

It is Gabriel Syme’s last point that should catch our attention. Why on earth would the Scottish Bishops, so quick to rush out statements of concern about refugees, asylum seekers, perceived discrimination against every non-Christian and anti-Catholic group you care to name, why on earth do they remain silent about this grave injustice against Catholics?