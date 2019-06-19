Scots Bishops Silent as Government Covers-up Anti-Catholic Bigotry

Regular blogger, Gabriel Syme, writes…
The SNP government is withholding findings of a report regarding “sectarianism” (anti-catholicism) at football – see Evening Times report…
The SNP have form on this, as in 2011 (when Salmond was First Minister), data on “sectarianism” (anti-Catholicism) was destroyed by the Crown Office, rather than released publicly – read the Scottish Law Reporter ‘Hate Data’ destroyed as Salmond’s SNP fear Independent Scotland viewed as ‘Too Sectarian’ to join predominantly Catholic European Union
Quite a big difference when they fall over themselves to decry imaginary prejudice against Muslims and homosexuals.
Of course, only silence from Archbishop Tartaglia and co.
Comment:
It is Gabriel Syme’s last point that should catch our attention. Why on earth would the Scottish Bishops, so quick to rush out statements of concern about refugees, asylum seekers, perceived discrimination against every non-Christian and anti-Catholic group you care to name, why on earth do they remain silent about this grave injustice against Catholics?
Thank you, Gabriel Syme, for alerting us to this news. I’m looking forward to the answers to my “Comment” question as to why the Bishops of Scotland are remaining silent on this very serious issue of cover up by the Scottish Government, of data revealing the extent of anti-Catholic bigotry at football matches.
Or does it matter? As long as that bigotry is not to be found in wider Scottish society, does it really matter if Rangers supporters keep up the tradition of hating Celtic supporters (based on the entirely false belief that they are practising Catholics!)?
I think the Bishops have the same outlook as the Government, in that they prefer to live in a fantastical “la la land” where they pretend everything in society is just great and there are no problems to worry about.
it is much the same as their approach to the health of the Church under their stewardship.
Racist or “homophobic” chants at football are now completely off limits and so why should Catholics not receive the same respect?
The attitudes found at places like Ibrox stadium obviously affect the behaviour of people in the street. Recall the incident at St Alphonsus, Calton (last year) where a priest was spat on and parishioners threatened by a passing Orange Walk.
Nicola Sturgeon’s government is only interested in tackling prejudice where it does not exist – and so the exercise is more an exercise in grandstanding and self-praise, than anything else.
The only excuse for this Government secrecy is that politicians do not want to have to confront what the figures show. And so the myth of Scotland being a pleasant, egalitarian place endures.
Amazingly, the only intervention by a Bishop I know of has been (yesterday) from Leo Cushley, who said he “couldn’t see a problem” with Orange Walks passing Churches, “as long as they are respectful”.
But that is the problem, Leo, they are not respectful. Of course, there are few Orange Walks in the leafy, wealthy suburbs where the Bishops reside in their expensive villas.
The only result of his contribution will be to take the legs from “Call it Out” – a grassroots campaign against anti-Catholic bigotry which had been building a head of steam to ensure Orange Walks avoid Catholic Churches.
I think the general silence, broken only by an unhelpful comment, reinforces the Scottish Bishops reputation as “useless mouths” – in that their presence serves no real purpose, but they still require to be fed (generously in some cases).
Gabriel Syme,
Well said, every word. I agree. That was an incredible thing for Archbishop Cushley to say, as if a parade of people who patently hate the Church and her doctrines could be “respectful” passing a Catholic church which they pick for the exact purpose of showing their DIS-respect. These men just do not live in the real world.