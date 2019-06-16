First in the Catholic Truth series, Thinking Through Catholic Truth – The Big Questions…Explored, where we discuss “salvation” with a fundamentalist Protestant.
Comments invited.
Thank you very much to Paul Mansbacher, the Protestant Fundamentalist who agreed to discuss the theology of salvation with us, in terms of Catholic and Protestant beliefs, and to Peter Mackin our regular columnist and blogger for his magnificent contribution.
Salvation for Christians comes from following God’s will. He took human form to show how it is possible to aspire to be “Perfect” like God. Jesus put a radical interpretation to the law that had been used to justify people before God. Salvation is a grace, received, not merited. But, as St James said our acceptance of the will of God must be visible in our works, as Jesus taught us.
Roy
I disagree with you that salvation is a grace received rather than a reward based on merit. If that were true then Our Lord would not have declared that many are called but few are chosen, or spoken of the wide road of the many that leads to perdition and a narrow road of the few that leads to eternal life, etc.
I’m not quite sure if you mean by your statement that God selectively gives His saving grace to some but not to others, which would make God unjust, which is unthinkable, or if you’re a believer in universal salvation, in which case Jesus must have been mistaken when He spoke the words above and when He declared (and I paraphrase from memory) “not all those who say Lord, Lord will enter into the kingdom of heaven, but those who do the will of my Father in heaven…”
The Apostles frequently spoke of heaven having to be earned by grace-meriting good works rather than being given gratis. St. Paul, for example, spoke of running the race to win the incorruptible crown, of working out his salvation “in fear and trembling” and of refraining himself from many things, chastising his own body “lest perhaps having preached to others I myself become a castaway”. We also read elsewhere in the writings of the Apostles how no fornicator, drunkard, backbiter, etc., has any place in the kingdom of heaven.
Just looking at the lives of the Apostles, the saints and martyrs, we see lives of prayer and penance, of heroic mortification in a spirit of holy poverty and detachment. Indeed the good thief who was saved on Calvary first acknowledged the Crucified Saviour’s innocence to his fellow (blaspheming) convict before accusing himself of deserving the punishment he personally was receiving. Hence, he confessed his own sinful living, accepted his own cruel death in a spirit of penance for it and then turned to Jesus and asked for mercy, which he promptly received. So you see that even the good thief had to merit heaven by sorrow for sin, confession and penance? The same option was there for the other thief but he chose not to avail himself of God’s mercy and perished.
So yes, heaven is available to all by grace but the grace must be corresponded to and built upon with the merits of good works, like the wise virgins who trimmed their lamps, the men who multiplied their talents by good investment, the labourors who were hired to work all day in the heat of the fields. No one gets rewarded in this life or the next unless he earns his reward, God has written that condition into both His divine law and the natural law, Luther’s rejection of it notwithstanding.
Roy Fanthome,
What you say about salvation comes from following God’s will goes right to the heart of the discussion, which I found extremely interesting in the video. It’s how do we know God’s will that stumps so many people. Why is it that the very well meaning Protestants (like the lovely man in the film) go straight to the Bible, and believe they can know God’s will just by interpreting it for themselves, while us Catholics believe we need the Church, the Tradition that came before Scripture and in fact gave us Scripture, in order to know God’s will. That is the nub of the issue, really.
It seems to me that I would be floundering if I was to rely on myself interpreting the Bible. I could so easily make a mistake or many. Holy Mother Church is the safest place, the “ark of salvation”, to be sure of saving our souls.
I got to about 2’30”, after Petrus’ point about faith and works, and I noticed that Mr. Mansbacher, in allegedly disagreeing, actually confirmed the Catholic teaching, though he attempts to distort Catholic teaching by saying that “it’s not not by works that salvation occurs.”
Well, the Church does not teach “works alone,” though he attempts to interpret it as such. The correct teaching is faith + works (works being the application of the virtue of charity), not works alone. Furthermore, without faith, i.e. not being in a state of grace, works are indeed useless for salvation, since they only occur at the natural level.
I’d like to add that this discussion is refreshingly civil and thoughtful – light years away from the mutual sound-byte screaming one usually encounters in public forums – so what a great reference this is! Thank you, Editor and Petrus.