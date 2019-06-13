Comment…
Why is it that so many – probably most – Catholics have accepted the new Luminous Mysteries uncritically?
And is Father Albert right to say that these new “mysteries of light” put Our Lady aside?
I know Catholics who have been put off supporting various events, such as the 40 days for life annual prolife event, because they are trying to raise their children to learn only the traditional Faith and they were taken aback, a couple of years ago, to find the assembled group were including the Luminous Mysteries in the Rosary. These Catholics did not know them – and refuse to learn them (as do I) – so that informed their decision the following year and they didn’t attend, which is, of course, a pity. The same goes for various rosary events held in parishes – if these new mysteries are used, some of us just won’t go along.
If “Shocked from Surrey” wishes to protest – go head. But that is the reality for those of us who are taking Pope John Paul II at his word and not including these mysteries in our rosary. Ever.
Which begs the question, why – when the Pope made them optional and those of us dubbed “traditionalists” won’t say them, let alone pray them – are they always included, why the lectures and meetings with “experts” who have “studied” them? A real mystery that, given that I can’t recall a single lecture or study day on the traditional Rosary before or since the new mysteries came along – right up to the present time. Why the sudden enthusiasm from Modernists for these new mysteries of light? It really is a mystery, says Puzzled from Glasgow to Shocked from Surrey…