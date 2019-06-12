Pope Attacked By LGTB+ Lobby For Document on Transgender Ideology…

The new Vatican document ‘Male And Female He Created Them’ is coming under fire from the LGBT+ lobby, who, predictably, claim that it will encourage hatred and bigotry… Click here to read more…
In fact, the document is calling for the usual “dialogue” (yawn) so if the LGBT+ folks can prove their case, who will Pope Francis be to judge?
(Copied from the General Discussion thread, to which I add: if there’s any hatred and bigotry going on, it is coming from the left, not the Church. The leftists hate everything, especially including themselves.)
It seems the outrage mobs of the left are orchestrating their infantile noise once again, this time over the Vatican’s new document “Male and Female He Created Them.”
Despite the many good and orthodox statements in that document, I thought it actually undermined itself, in typical Modernist fashion, by calling for a “path of dialogue,” through “listening, reasoning and proposing.”
Well, Congregation for Catholic Education, you’ve already reasoned with the mind of the Church, and proposed. Are you so afraid of reaction to the truths you have affirmed that you have to fall back to that meaningless, nauseating, spineless crutch of “dialogue”?