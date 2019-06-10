Is Pope Encouraging Inter-Communion?

On the plane ride back from his trip to Romania, Pope Francis told reporters that since “there is already Christian unity,” there is no need for the faithful to “wait for the theologians to come to agreement on the Eucharist.” Some progressive Catholics have considered this to be evidence that the pope may be open to granting full Eucharistic communion to non-Catholics. If that is indeed what Francis meant — what else could he have meant? — then he is forcing the Church to address a series of rather difficult and uncomfortable questions.
Not least among them: What is the Eucharist? Is it a tool to be used to facilitate a “Christian unity” that the pope insists “already” exists? Or is it an expression of full communion with the Catholic Church? If the Church reverses herself and contradicts her unbroken Magisterium on the admission of schismatics and dissenters to the sacraments, what happens to her dogmatic integrity on other settled questions of faith and morals? Is the entire canon perpetually subject to the modish preferences of the current and future occupants of the Petrine chair? Most astounding, why is she unwilling to “wait for the theologians to come to agreement” before making a change of such gravity?
Theology, in St. Anselm’s classic formula, is fides quaerens intellectum — faith seeking understanding. If the pope’s goal is to formulate a discipline wherein faith is joined to right reason, there is nothing to fear in allowing rightly disposed “theologians to come to agreement on the Eucharist.” If his goal is to unshackle the Church from her bimillennial moorings, that is another project altogether, one that might not be aided by waiting for a consensus of theological opinion. Click here to read the rest of this [worrying] report…
Comment:
The author of the above National Review report is manifestly correct in pointing out that: Popes throughout the centuries were undivided in their opinion on the subject. Particularly before the Second Vatican Council, popes were stark in their indiscriminate opposition to intercommunion, considering it a profanation and an abject evil to be avoided. Pope Pius IX put it rather precisely in his encyclical Amantissimus (1862), where he proclaimed that “whoever eats of the Lamb and is not a member of the Church has profaned.” Such precision is of little import to the “innovators” that Pope Pius XII warned the faithful about. Give the “innovators” of the post-conciliar Church enough time and they will wiggle their way out of even the Church’s most unambiguous statements of antiquity [emphasis added].
It’s getting to the stage where we are all going to have to check with our priests/bishops every time the Pope is quoted in the media, to ask if we are going to see this or that change (in this case inter-communion) in our own local churches, as we did when we learned that he had ordered a change to the words of the Our Father. Outrageous.
We must obviously re-double our prayers and use all the means available to us to bring about the spirit of faith that would lead to the Consecration of Russia – see www.fatima.org – and thus an end to this scandalous papacy.
That’s what we – the humble laity – can do. What about the clergy, the bishops, though. Aren’t ANY of the UK bishops and priests remotely concerned, do any of them have a sense of duty that might lead them to DO something about this pope? Interesting that the National Review report concludes with a quote from Pope St Pius X – To echo the lament of Pope Pius X, “Far, far from the clergy be the love of novelty!” Yet, modern priests have embraced novelty. Why is that? By speaking out to warn against this Pope’s errors, priests may, of course, lose their position, their parish, their office – but they won’t lose their heads, as did our great martyrs of old. Come on, there must SURELY be someone in the ordained class who will speak out to warn the faithful about this dreadful pontiff. Or am I about to wake up in the “real world” again? And what, if anything, in practical terms, can we do if inter-communion is introduced in our parish?
I really am at a loss to know what I would do if I saw any more nonsense at church. I really don’t know how I would react if I saw a non-Catholic receiving Holy Communion, knowing it was permitted by the priest and bishop, thanks to Pope Francis’ encouragement. Who knows, he may follow up his comments with an order requiring priests to provide Communion to those who ask for it. Nothing would surprise me now.
When this subject of inter-communion came up a few years ago when I was visiting a friend who converted from Anglicanism to Catholicism, he said that if inter-communion comes, there will be absolutely no point in converting. Maybe that’s Pope Francis’ plan – to discourage converts, since he has already said we are not to seek converts. Some day we will wake up from this nightmare. It’s just keeping going in the meantime that is hard work.
I think Michaela’s friend has uncovered the plot: there is indeed no point in converting, because the real blueprint of Vatican II is for the Catholic Church to become just another Christian denomination, not really distinguishable from the Protestants – same “sacraments,” same liturgy, same vestments, same mis-translation of the Bible, same “theology” (or lack thereof), same humanistic agenda – like saving the planet – same “presiders,” etc.
The convergence of Catholics and Protestants is a crucial step on the road to the Masonic “One World Religion,” and inter-Communion is a major step toward that goal. Francis has bought into this lock, stock and barrel. One might even say it is the primary mission of his pontificate.
But if you think the Church is a divided shambles now, just wait until this happens.
I do have an issue with this statement, and I’m not sure where the inner quote comes from: “If the pope’s goal is to formulate a discipline wherein faith is joined to right reason, there is nothing to fear in allowing rightly disposed ‘theologians to come to agreement on the Eucharist.'”
Why in the Holy Name of God is there any need, at this point, 2000 years later, for theologians to “come to agreement on the Eucharist”? Is there any sane, living Catholic who actually thinks the nature of the Eucharist is up for debate?
Don’t answer that…..
At last
Some of the clergy have spoken out about the unchangable truths of the Catholic Church (life site news)
John,
It’s good that those two have spoken out again, and I completely support them – but nothing seems to change.
John,
I’ll watch the video when I have the necessary 21 minutes available, or as soon as possible – whichever comes first! Thank you for posting it.
RCA Victor,
I appreciate you highlighting that dubious statement – I agree, there is absolutely no need for theologians “to come to agreement on the Eucharist”.
Francis has caused untold damage to the Church – how is it ever going to recover, I keep asking myself.
Fidelis,
Answer to your final question – when the Consecration of Russia has been completed in the manner prescribed by Our Lady. End of…
I think it’s clear that the Pope is giving a nod and a wink to inter-communion. I can’t think what I’d do if it came to my parish – there’s really nothing anyone can do, to be honest, except suffer it along with everything else.
I’m so confused about this pope that I am wondering what has brought this on – Vatican document condemning gender ideology (I hope it’s OK to post it here but I think it shoes the constant contradictions coming from the Vatican.)
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2019/06/10/new-vatican-document-says-gender-theory-is-cultural-and-ideological-revolution/
Fidelis,
The bishops of England and Wales have welcomed this Vatican document on gender ideology, saying that it is a welcome contribution to developing Catholic thought on gender…? (Zenit News).
I had no idea Catholic thought on gender required “developing”.
I suspect there will be some devious change to the consecration that precedes this “inter-communion” scam, which will render the consecration invalid, so that Catholics who receive the dead piece of wheat will be receiving nothing but their good intentions, while congratulating themselves on at last achieving “unity” with their “separated brethren.”
After all, Francis changed the Pater – what’s to keep him from changing the consecration? Talk about giving your sons stones when they ask for bread!
RCA Victor,
I’m usually congratulating you on being spot on, correct in your assessments – this time I’m praying very hard that you will be proved wrong! What you describe is just too horrendous to contemplate. Our holy hope is that the answer to the question in your final paragraph is… the Holy Ghost!