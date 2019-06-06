Glasgow Priest Silver Jubilee Invitation 

Fr Stephen Dunn celebrates 25 years of Christ’s priesthood on Friday 28th June 2019.

It was on Wed 28th June 1994 at 7pm in Holy Cross, Govanhill that Cardinal Thomas Winning ordained him to the priesthood.

This year at 7pm on Fri 28th June, Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Fr Stephen, again in Holy Cross, Dixon Ave, is offering a Thanksgiving Mass of the Father’s gift of Christ’s priesthood to him, with a sung Tridentine Mass.



Fr Stephen would love you to join him in this Celebration.

